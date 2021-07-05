This Week in Concerts – The Avett Brothers, Lindsey Sterling, Trapt and more

This week in concerts, the Paramount Theatre and Hi-Dive return to the music scene, with Hi-Dive filling their monthly schedule. Watch Trapt at The Venue or your Colorado Orchestra as they host a tribute performance to Aretha Franklin at Red Rocks this weekend. Want to sport that plaid flannel shirt and overalls but aren’t confident in wearing them in public? Then check out Number Thirty Eight’s “’90s Night” this Thursday and rock those baggy jeans. There’s plenty of options to chose from this week in concerts. Be sure to stay up to date on all live shows with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

7/6 – Electronic Tuesdays

7/7 – Producer Showcase: Sense Impression,INTRASol, ETHR and more

7/8 – All:Lo Takeover: Gaddy, Tygris, Xenolinguist and more

7/8 – Bass Boss Records Takeover: Retnuh, Z0RP, Nolweez and more

7/9 – Sunken Frequencies, Serious George, Tunic and more

7/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society: BMC, Prana, Major Midnight and more

7/10 – Thug Scouts, Honeycomb, Oddio.Files and more

7/10 – Recon DNB Takeover: Spinscott, Darkstar, Despise and more

7/11 – The Brunch Box: All:Lo Collective

7/11 – Sunday School: Get in the Groove

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/8 – Sicard Hollow, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, All Strings Considered and more

7/11 – Sounds Like Summer Music Showcase

Dazzle

7/6 – Diamond Empire Band

7/7 – Space Orphan

7/7 – Bread & Jam: The VIPs

7/8 – Royal Street Ramblers

7/8 – Shota Renwich Sextet

7/9 – The Little Creatures

7/9 – Death By Dub

7/10 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars

7/10 – Jeffrey Marshall and the Foundation

7/10 – Banshee Tree

7/11 – All-Star Breakfast: Adam Bodine

7/11 – All-Star Brunch: Adam Bodine

7/11 – Camille Thurman-Green, Stafford Hunter Quartet

7/11 – Camille Thurman-Green, Stafford Hunter Quartet

Globe Hall

7/8 – Kody West, Holly Beth

7/9 – The Buzz, Judo Chop

7/10 – Daniel Rodriguez, Covenhaven

7/11 – Daniel Rodriguez, Extra Gold

Goosetown Tavern

7/9 – Electronic Thinking Machine, Fang F*ck and Duran

Grizzly Rose

7/7 – Garrett Speer

7/8 – Garrett Speer

7/9 – Garrett Speer

7/10 – Garrett Speer

7/11 – Garrett Speer

Herb’s Hideout

7/9 – Stereo Clone

7/10 – Stereo Clone

Herman’s Hideaway

7/7 – Projects Ossia, Chophaüs, The Diabolics and more

7/8 – Albeez CD Release & Birthday Bash: Eaze, Bob Parker, Captain Go Hard and more

7/10 – The Heartland Boom Festival: Woosa Li, Polo Hilfiger, Kaisha and more

Hi-Dive

7/9 – Whitney Rose, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Erika Ryann

7/10 – Pleasure Prince, Crittrr, DJ Noah

Larimer Lounge

7/7 – Jackie Venson

7/8 – Kaptain, Mass Relay

7/9 – 128 Productions: The Plug

7/10 – Cous

7/10 – Abstract House Vol. 5: James Grebb with special guests

7/11 – Whole Milk, Cool Accent

Lost Lake

7/8 – The Losers Club, Years Down, The Timberline

7/9 – Honey Blazer, Heated Bones

7/10 – Waxcat X Enzi

7/11 – Feral Suits, Motel Frunz, Pollinator

Lost City

7/10 – Jen Korte, Jessica DeNicola

Marquis Theater

7/10 – He$h

Mile High Station

7/8 – Mile High Music Series — Concerts for a Cause: Knot Rock, Captain Steve & The Sharkbites

Nocturne

7/7 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl

7/8 – The Dana Landry Trio

7/9 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

7/10 – Peter Sommer Quartet

7/11 – The Ben Markley Trio

Number Thirty Eight

7/8 – ’90s Night

7/9 – Fresh Fruit!

7/10 – Jammin’ 101.5: The All Star Jam

7/11 – Hot 107.1: DJ Cyberkid, Deanna

Paramount Theatre

7/6 – Amy Grant

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/5 – Darkstar Orchestra

7/6 – Lindsey Sterling

7/8 – Aretha: A Tribute with your Colorado Symphony

7/9 – The Avett Brothers, G. Love, Special Sauce

7/10 – The Avett Brothers, Rachael, Vilray

7/11 – The Avett Brothers, Langhorne Slim

Roxy Broadway

7/6 – Open Mic

7/7 – David Lawrence

7/8 – Ameila Ransom

7/8 – Brother & the Hayes

7/9 – Rubie Gold, UtahRaptor

7/9 – Stoyer

7/10 – DJ Couchman

7/10 – The Strange Parade

7/10 – Racyne Parker

7/11 – DJ Rex Buchanan

Soiled Dove

7/9 – Buckstein

7/10 – Michael “Chip” Chipman

Summit

7/10 – Gasolina: A Night of Reggaeton, Salsa and Cumbia

Swallow Hill Music

7/8 – Paul James

7/9 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny

The Venue

7/9 – Trapt

7/10 – Benefit Concert for Officer Gordon Beesley’s Family

Your Mom’s House

7/6 – Open Jam

7/7 – Jodquist, Floating Sea, Sjod

7/7 – Solace Family & Friends Takeover

7/8 – Make Wavs Takeover: Thunderfvck, Jakattak, Deadnasty and more

7/9 – Future Joy, Licious

7/10 – Cataclysm, Ridley Slim, Anamalous and more