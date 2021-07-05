For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

This Week in Concerts – The Avett Brothers, Lindsey Sterling, Trapt and more

Music
Home
13 min read

This week in concerts, the Paramount Theatre and Hi-Dive return to the music scene, with Hi-Dive filling their monthly schedule. Watch Trapt at The Venue or your Colorado Orchestra as they host a tribute performance to Aretha Franklin at Red Rocks this weekend. Want to sport that plaid flannel shirt and overalls but aren’t confident in wearing them in public?  Then check out Number Thirty Eight’s “’90s Night” this Thursday and rock those baggy jeans. There’s plenty of options to chose from this week in concerts. Be sure to stay up to date on all live shows with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

The black box, black box, Denver venues, Denver music, ellie herring, kacie loura, Nicole cacciavillano, Denver nightlife, electronic music, EDM, underground music, underground electronic music, downtown Denver, chris dyer, aaron brooks

Photo by Kacie Loura

7/6 –  Electronic Tuesdays 

7/7 – Producer Showcase: Sense Impression,INTRASol, ETHR and more

7/8 – All:Lo Takeover: Gaddy, Tygris, Xenolinguist and more

7/8 – Bass Boss Records Takeover: Retnuh, Z0RP, Nolweez and more

7/9 – Sunken Frequencies, Serious George, Tunic and more

7/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society: BMC, Prana, Major Midnight and more

7/10 – Thug Scouts, Honeycomb, Oddio.Files and more

7/10 – Recon DNB Takeover: Spinscott, Darkstar, Despise and more

7/11 – The Brunch Box: All:Lo Collective

7/11 – Sunday School: Get in the Groove

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/8 – Sicard Hollow, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, All Strings Considered and more

7/11 – Sounds Like Summer Music Showcase

 

Dazzle

7/6 – Diamond Empire Band

7/7 – Space Orphan

7/7 – Bread & Jam: The VIPs

7/8 – Royal Street Ramblers

7/8 – Shota Renwich Sextet

7/9 – The Little Creatures

7/9 – Death By Dub

7/10 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars

7/10 – Jeffrey Marshall and the Foundation

7/10 – Banshee Tree

7/11 – All-Star Breakfast: Adam Bodine

7/11 – All-Star Brunch: Adam Bodine

7/11 – Camille Thurman-Green, Stafford Hunter Quartet

7/11 – Camille Thurman-Green, Stafford Hunter Quartet

Globe Hall

the buzz, weekly concerts

The Buzz. Photo courtesy of The Buzz Facebook.

7/8 – Kody West, Holly Beth

7/9 – The Buzz, Judo Chop

7/10 – Daniel Rodriguez, Covenhaven

7/11 – Daniel Rodriguez, Extra Gold

Goosetown Tavern

7/9 – Electronic Thinking Machine, Fang F*ck and Duran

Grizzly Rose

7/7 – Garrett Speer

7/8 – Garrett Speer

7/9 – Garrett Speer

7/10 – Garrett Speer

7/11 – Garrett Speer

Herb’s Hideout

7/9 – Stereo Clone

7/10 – Stereo Clone

Herman’s Hideaway

the diabolics, weekly concerts

The Diabolics. Photo courtesy of The Diabolics Facebook.

7/7 – Projects Ossia, Chophaüs, The Diabolics and more

7/8 – Albeez CD Release & Birthday Bash: Eaze, Bob Parker, Captain Go Hard and more

7/10 – The Heartland Boom Festival: Woosa Li, Polo Hilfiger, Kaisha and more

Hi-Dive

7/9 – Whitney Rose, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Erika Ryann

7/10 – Pleasure Prince, Crittrr, DJ Noah

Larimer Lounge

7/7 – Jackie Venson

7/8 – Kaptain, Mass Relay

7/9 – 128 Productions: The Plug

7/10 – Cous

7/10 – Abstract House Vol. 5: James Grebb with special guests

7/11 – Whole Milk, Cool Accent

 

Lost Lake

feral suits, weekly concerts

Feral Suits. Photo courtesy of Feral Suits Facebook.

7/8 – The Losers Club, Years Down, The Timberline

7/9 – Honey Blazer, Heated Bones

7/10 – Waxcat X Enzi

7/11 – Feral Suits, Motel Frunz, Pollinator

Lost City

7/10 – Jen Korte, Jessica DeNicola

Marquis Theater

7/10 – He$h

Mile High Station

7/8 – Mile High Music Series — Concerts for a Cause: Knot Rock, Captain Steve & The Sharkbites

Nocturne

Sundae + Mr. Goessl. Photo courtesy of Sundae + Mr. Goessl Facebook.

7/7 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl

7/8 – The Dana Landry Trio

7/9 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

7/10 – Peter Sommer Quartet

7/11 – The Ben Markley Trio

Number Thirty Eight

 

7/8 – ’90s Night

7/9 – Fresh Fruit!

7/10 – Jammin’ 101.5: The All Star Jam

7/11 – Hot 107.1: DJ Cyberkid, Deanna

 

Paramount Theatre

7/6 – Amy Grant

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/5 – Darkstar Orchestra

7/6 – Lindsey Sterling

7/8 – Aretha: A Tribute with your Colorado Symphony

7/9 – The Avett Brothers, G. Love, Special Sauce

7/10 – The Avett Brothers, Rachael, Vilray

7/11 – The Avett Brothers, Langhorne Slim

Roxy Broadway

Racyne Parker, 303 artist, 303 musician

Photo courtesy of Racyne Parker Facebook.

7/6 – Open Mic

7/7 – David Lawrence

7/8 – Ameila Ransom

7/8 –  Brother & the Hayes

7/9 – Rubie Gold, UtahRaptor

7/9 – Stoyer

7/10 – DJ Couchman

7/10 – The Strange Parade

7/10 – Racyne Parker

7/11 – DJ Rex Buchanan

 

Soiled Dove

7/9 – Buckstein

7/10 – Michael “Chip” Chipman

Summit

7/10 – Gasolina: A Night of Reggaeton, Salsa and Cumbia

Swallow Hill Music

7/8 – Paul James

7/9 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny

 

The Venue

7/9 – Trapt

7/10 – Benefit Concert for Officer Gordon Beesley’s Family

Your Mom’s House

303 magazine, future joy, 303 music

Photo courtesy of Future Joy’s Facebook

7/6 – Open Jam

7/7 – Jodquist, Floating Sea, Sjod

7/7 – Solace Family & Friends Takeover

7/8 – Make Wavs Takeover: Thunderfvck, Jakattak, Deadnasty and more

7/9 – Future Joy, Licious

7/10 – Cataclysm, Ridley Slim, Anamalous and more