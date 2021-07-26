This Week in Concerts – William Black, Tedeschi Trucks Band, DJ Snake and More

This week in concerts, William Black performs at The Bluebird Theater. Tedeschi Trucks makes a two-night pitstop at Red Rocks Amphitheater and, “viberations,” flow at The Black Box. Feeling left out when your friends go to shows on the weekend while you work? Then take a look at venues like Herb’s Hideout, Hi-Dive and Your Mom’s House to catch a early weekday show. Check below for a more extensive list of Denver shows and stay up to date every week in concerts with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

7/27 – Electronic Tuesdays

7/28 – Lofi DJ Tribute: Massive Attack, Portishead, Thievery Corp (9 p.m.)

7/28 – W.I.P. Wednesdays (8 p.m.)

7/29 – Crimbrule, Lemondoza, Jack Attack and more (9 p.m.)

7/29 – Dipitus Takeover: Soggy Noize, Messea, Mr. Crabz (9 p.m.)

7/30 – Isded, ZIIM, ReishiO and more (9 p.m.)

7/30 – Coal Mine Sound Takeover: Stubbz, Omnist, Groundskor and more (9 p.m.)

7/31 – Potions, Saka (9 p.m.)

7/31 – Viberation: Valerie Molano, Azon Classic, Jay Michael (9 p.m.)

8/1 – The Brunch Box: all:Lo Collective

The Bluebird Theater

7/31 – William Black

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/29 – Pick and Howl, Kyle Tuttle, Adam Greuel

7/30 – Queens of Basscapital, Vol. I: Weird Waifu, Zingara, Kayyspray and more (7 p.m.)

7/30 – Katastro (8 p.m.)

7/31 – Boombox, Backbeat Brass, Mark Farina and more at Sculpture Park (5 p.m.)

7/31 – Ramakhandra, Adam Deitch (9 p.m.)

8/1 – Peter Rowan, Bill Nershi, Ross James and more

Dazzle

7/27 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum

7/28 – The Maliq Wynn Quartet (7 p.m.)

7/28 – Weekly Bread & Jam: The VIPs (9 p.m.)

7/29 – Joe Anderies Quartet, Rob Mullins (7 p.m.)

7/29 – In The Pocket (9 p.m.)

7/30 – Rob Mullins and Friends (7 p.m.)

7/30 – Rob Mullins and Friends (9 p.m.)

7/31 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

7/31 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

Denver Botanical Gardens

7/26 – Evenings al Fresco

7/28 – Evenings al Fresco

Globe Hall

7/27 – Michigan Rattlers, Cerny Brothers

7/29 – South of France, The Mananas, Little Trips

7/30 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Threadbarons

7/31 – Green Druid, Ghosts of Glaciers, Tricoma

8/1 – Trevor Toms, Calm Down Charlie, Tyller Gummersall and more

Goosetown Tavern

7/29 – El Gomez, Tamara

7/30 – Liquid Titanium, Twisted Escape

7/31 – Orca

Grizzly Rose

7/28 – Ryan Trotti

7/29 – Ryan Trotti

7/30 – Ryan Trotti

7/31 – Ryan Trotti

8/1 – Ryan Trotti

Herb’s Hideout

7/26 – Vlad Girshevich

7/27 – Rico Jones

7/28 – Hump Day Funk Jamz: Diana Castro

7/29 – Dave Randon Trio

7/29 – Cocktail Revolution

7/30 – Dance X

7/31 – Diana Castro

8/1 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

7/27 – Hinder, (hed) P.E.

7/30 – The 4Hrsmn & Antlive Boombap Tour: Rass Kass, Killah Priest, Kurupt and more

7/31 – N1LS Encore: Poedic & 8th Element, Averse to The End, 9/10 of the Law

7/31 – Lion Souljahs

8/1 – Warcrown, Alamo Black, The Marred and more

Hi-Dive

7/26 – Hunter Hicks, Shawn Hess, Johno Leeroy Roberts and more

7/28 – Luna Nuñez, Knuckle Pups, Isadora Eden and more

7/29 – Sean Geil, Joe’s Truck Shop, Joe Johnson and more

7/30 – Bear And The Beasts, Ghost Tapes, Los Mocochetes

7/31 – Colfax Speed Queen, Ritmo Cascabel, Body

8/1 – Void Vator, Holy Death Trio, Terrordactyl

Larimer Lounge

7/29 – Kind Hearted Strangers, Famous Men, Tom Pevear

7/30 – Levi Double U, Housewife, Reed Fox

7/31 – A Mac, Graham Good, Loop Story (3 p.m.)

7/31 – Abstact House Vol. 6: James Grebb (9 p.m.)

8/1 – Spinnin’ For Special Olympics: DJ Waggles, Burban, Joe Loco

Levitt Pavilion

7/30 – Ozomatli, Pink Hawks

7/31 – Patrick Sweany, AJ Fullerton

Lost City

7/30 – Bison Bone, Joe Sampson

7/31 – Megan Burtt, Holly Lovell

Lost Lake

7/29 – Dream Feed, Hello, Mountain, Laugh Track

7/30 – Lawsuit Models, State Drugs, Bad Year

7/31 – Church of Cash, Chella & The Charm

8/1 – The Diabolics, Jonny Woods, Mountain Rose

Marquis Theater

7/30 – PSMikeRose

7/31 – Amplitude Presents: STUCA

Mission Ballroom

7/30 – DJ Snake, Malaa

7/31 – Bear Grillz, Downlink b2b Figure, OG Nixin and more

Nocturne

7/28 – Rich Chiaraluce

7/29 – The Dana Landry Trio

7/30 – Greg Gisbert, Rico Jones

7/31 – Peter Sommer Quartet

8/1 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

7/29 – The Wildmans

7/30 – Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

7/31 – Dave Tamkin & Co

8/1 – Colorado Day Party: Hot 107.1

The Oriental Theater

7/30 – Emo Night Brooklyn

7/31 – Cora Vette: Tickled Pink

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/27 – Slander, Dylan Matthew, Eptic and more

7/28 – Seven Lions, MitiS, Gem & Tauri

7/29 – Brit Floyd

7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/31 – Tedeschi Trucks Band

8/1 – Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams

Roxy Broadway

7/27 – Open Mic

7/28 – Many Mountains

7/29 – Trevor Michael

7/30 – Jessie London (6 p.m.)

7/30 – Smirk (10 p.m.)

7/31 – DJ ClothTerry (11 a.m.)

7/31 – Pedro Meyer (6 p.m.)

7/31 – Messenger Music Collective (10 p.m.)

8/1 – DJ Erin Stereo

Swallow Hill Music

7/30 – Mary Fahl

7/31 – Trace Bundy

The Summit

7/31 – Dreamstate Presents: Vini Vici, Adam Stark, Cory Goldsmith

Temple Nightclub

7/29 – Hex Cougar

7/30 – Noizu

7/31 – Cray

The Venue

7/28 – Open Stage

7/29 – Tink

7/30 – Idol X

7/31 – Benefit Event: Elvis Impersonator (2 p.m.)

7/31 – Battle of The Bands (7 p.m.)

Your Mom’s House

7/26 – Odd Zoo, Dimethyl Dreams, Tesla Nikole and more

7/27 – Open Jam

7/29 – Steady Flow, Josh.O, Dreamspace Database and more (7 p.m.)

7/29 – Steady Flow, Chompers (11 p.m.)

7/30 – Vision Quest, Soulular, Sol Good and more

7/31 – Underground Souls, Calvin & Hogg, Funkboy and more

8/1 – High Step Society (6 p.m.)

8/1 – High Step Society, Butl3r (10 p.m.)