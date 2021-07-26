This Week in Concerts – William Black, Tedeschi Trucks Band, DJ Snake and More

This week in concerts, William Black performs at The Bluebird Theater. Tedeschi Trucks makes a two-night pitstop at Red Rocks Amphitheater and, “viberations,” flow at The Black Box. Feeling left out when your friends go to shows on the weekend while you work? Then take a look at venues like Herb’s Hideout, Hi-Dive and Your Mom’s House to catch a early weekday show. Check below for a more extensive list of Denver shows and stay up to date every week in concerts with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
7/27 – Electronic Tuesdays
7/28 – Lofi DJ Tribute: Massive Attack, Portishead, Thievery Corp (9 p.m.)
7/28 – W.I.P. Wednesdays (8 p.m.)
7/29 – Crimbrule, Lemondoza, Jack Attack and more (9 p.m.)
7/29 – Dipitus Takeover: Soggy Noize, Messea, Mr. Crabz (9 p.m.)
7/30 – Isded, ZIIM, ReishiO and more (9 p.m.)
7/30 – Coal Mine Sound Takeover: Stubbz, Omnist, Groundskor and more (9 p.m.)
7/31 – Potions, Saka (9 p.m.)
7/31 – Viberation: Valerie Molano, Azon Classic, Jay Michael (9 p.m.)
8/1 – The Brunch Box: all:Lo Collective
The Bluebird Theater
7/31 – William Black
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
7/29 – Pick and Howl, Kyle Tuttle, Adam Greuel
7/30 – Queens of Basscapital, Vol. I: Weird Waifu, Zingara, Kayyspray and more (7 p.m.)
7/30 – Katastro (8 p.m.)
7/31 – Boombox, Backbeat Brass, Mark Farina and more at Sculpture Park (5 p.m.)
7/31 – Ramakhandra, Adam Deitch (9 p.m.)
8/1 – Peter Rowan, Bill Nershi, Ross James and more
Dazzle
7/27 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum
7/28 – The Maliq Wynn Quartet (7 p.m.)
7/28 – Weekly Bread & Jam: The VIPs (9 p.m.)
7/29 – Joe Anderies Quartet, Rob Mullins (7 p.m.)
7/29 – In The Pocket (9 p.m.)
7/30 – Rob Mullins and Friends (7 p.m.)
7/30 – Rob Mullins and Friends (9 p.m.)
7/31 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)
7/31 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)
Denver Botanical Gardens
7/26 – Evenings al Fresco
7/28 – Evenings al Fresco
Globe Hall
7/27 – Michigan Rattlers, Cerny Brothers
7/29 – South of France, The Mananas, Little Trips
7/30 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Threadbarons
7/31 – Green Druid, Ghosts of Glaciers, Tricoma
8/1 – Trevor Toms, Calm Down Charlie, Tyller Gummersall and more
Goosetown Tavern
7/29 – El Gomez, Tamara
7/30 – Liquid Titanium, Twisted Escape
7/31 – Orca
Grizzly Rose
7/28 – Ryan Trotti
7/29 – Ryan Trotti
7/30 – Ryan Trotti
7/31 – Ryan Trotti
8/1 – Ryan Trotti
Herb’s Hideout
7/26 – Vlad Girshevich
7/27 – Rico Jones
7/28 – Hump Day Funk Jamz: Diana Castro
7/29 – Dave Randon Trio
7/29 – Cocktail Revolution
7/30 – Dance X
7/31 – Diana Castro
8/1 – Venus Cruz
Herman’s Hideaway
7/27 – Hinder, (hed) P.E.
7/30 – The 4Hrsmn & Antlive Boombap Tour: Rass Kass, Killah Priest, Kurupt and more
7/31 – N1LS Encore: Poedic & 8th Element, Averse to The End, 9/10 of the Law
7/31 – Lion Souljahs
8/1 – Warcrown, Alamo Black, The Marred and more
Hi-Dive
7/26 – Hunter Hicks, Shawn Hess, Johno Leeroy Roberts and more
7/28 – Luna Nuñez, Knuckle Pups, Isadora Eden and more
7/29 – Sean Geil, Joe’s Truck Shop, Joe Johnson and more
7/30 – Bear And The Beasts, Ghost Tapes, Los Mocochetes
7/31 – Colfax Speed Queen, Ritmo Cascabel, Body
8/1 – Void Vator, Holy Death Trio, Terrordactyl
Larimer Lounge
7/29 – Kind Hearted Strangers, Famous Men, Tom Pevear
7/30 – Levi Double U, Housewife, Reed Fox
7/31 – A Mac, Graham Good, Loop Story (3 p.m.)
7/31 – Abstact House Vol. 6: James Grebb (9 p.m.)
8/1 – Spinnin’ For Special Olympics: DJ Waggles, Burban, Joe Loco
Levitt Pavilion
7/30 – Ozomatli, Pink Hawks
7/31 – Patrick Sweany, AJ Fullerton
Lost City
7/30 – Bison Bone, Joe Sampson
7/31 – Megan Burtt, Holly Lovell
Lost Lake
7/29 – Dream Feed, Hello, Mountain, Laugh Track
7/30 – Lawsuit Models, State Drugs, Bad Year
7/31 – Church of Cash, Chella & The Charm
8/1 – The Diabolics, Jonny Woods, Mountain Rose
Marquis Theater
7/30 – PSMikeRose
7/31 – Amplitude Presents: STUCA
Mission Ballroom
7/30 – DJ Snake, Malaa
7/31 – Bear Grillz, Downlink b2b Figure, OG Nixin and more
Nocturne
7/28 – Rich Chiaraluce
7/29 – The Dana Landry Trio
7/30 – Greg Gisbert, Rico Jones
7/31 – Peter Sommer Quartet
8/1 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
7/29 – The Wildmans
7/30 – Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
7/31 – Dave Tamkin & Co
8/1 – Colorado Day Party: Hot 107.1
The Oriental Theater
7/30 – Emo Night Brooklyn
7/31 – Cora Vette: Tickled Pink
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/27 – Slander, Dylan Matthew, Eptic and more
7/28 – Seven Lions, MitiS, Gem & Tauri
7/29 – Brit Floyd
7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band
7/31 – Tedeschi Trucks Band
8/1 – Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams
Roxy Broadway
7/27 – Open Mic
7/28 – Many Mountains
7/29 – Trevor Michael
7/30 – Jessie London (6 p.m.)
7/30 – Smirk (10 p.m.)
7/31 – DJ ClothTerry (11 a.m.)
7/31 – Pedro Meyer (6 p.m.)
7/31 – Messenger Music Collective (10 p.m.)
8/1 – DJ Erin Stereo
Swallow Hill Music
7/30 – Mary Fahl
7/31 – Trace Bundy
The Summit
7/31 – Dreamstate Presents: Vini Vici, Adam Stark, Cory Goldsmith
Temple Nightclub
7/29 – Hex Cougar
7/30 – Noizu
7/31 – Cray
The Venue
7/28 – Open Stage
7/29 – Tink
7/30 – Idol X
7/31 – Benefit Event: Elvis Impersonator (2 p.m.)
7/31 – Battle of The Bands (7 p.m.)
Your Mom’s House
7/26 – Odd Zoo, Dimethyl Dreams, Tesla Nikole and more
7/27 – Open Jam
7/29 – Steady Flow, Josh.O, Dreamspace Database and more (7 p.m.)
7/29 – Steady Flow, Chompers (11 p.m.)
7/30 – Vision Quest, Soulular, Sol Good and more
7/31 – Underground Souls, Calvin & Hogg, Funkboy and more
8/1 – High Step Society (6 p.m.)
8/1 – High Step Society, Butl3r (10 p.m.)