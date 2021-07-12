This Week in Concerts – Caamp, The Sweet Lillies, Zembu and More

This week in concerts, stroll through The Denver Botanic Gardens and enjoy “Evenings al Fresco.” Feeling festive? Reserve a spot at The Levitt Pavilion and watch the, “most recognized Hispanic Dance Company of Colorado” – The Fiesta Colorado Dance Company as they join Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra. And if you can’t decide, there are plenty of options to choose from now as smaller venues fill their schedules. As always, stay up to date on all local venue schedules with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

7/15 – Secret Recipe, Die by the Sword, Kibz and more

7/17 – Substance D, Spenny, Alias and more

The Black Box

7/13 – Electronic Tuesdays

7/14 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

7/15 – Danny The Wildchild

7/15 – Pineapple Takeover: Bezlebub, Wredgie, Midz and more

7/16 – The Gradient Perspective Takeover: Agent Zero, Be.In, Beat Kitty and more

7/17 – Da Savagez Tour 2021

7/17 – Sub.mission Takeover: Mikrodot, Indokt, Stone. and more

7/18 – The Brunch Box: All:lo Collective

7/18 – Slow it Down Sundays: Nebula & Noelle

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 – Jesse Royal, Stylie, Luna Shade

7/14 – Drastic Means, Reed Mathis

7/15 – Big Something Summer Tour ’21: Kick the Cat, Kris Myers

7/15 – A DnB Experience: Stoic, Saltee, Matty Ghost and more

7/16 – Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Justus & the Limits

7/17 – Project 432, 40 Oz to Freedom and more

Dazzle

7/12 – The Pete Lewis Quintet (7 p.m.)

7/12 – The Pete Lewis Quintet (9 p.m.)

7/14 – Stafford Hunter Young Lions Series Part 3 (6 p.m.)

7/14 – The Sweet Lillies (7 p.m.)

7/14 – Weekly Jam Session: The VIP’s (9 p.m.)

7/15 – The Sweet Lilies (4 p.m.)

7/15 – The Roots Groove & BBQ: Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles (7 p.m.)

7/15 – The Roots Groove & BBQ: Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles (9 p.m.)

7/16 – Loud Jazz: A Tribute to John Scofield

7/17 – Steely Dead (7 p.m.)

7/17 – Steely Dead (9 p.m.)

Denver Botanic Gardens

7/12 – Evenings al Fresco

7/14 – Evenings al Fresco

Globe Hall

7/15 – Pioneer Mother, Liver Down the River

7/16 – Holdfast, Citra, The Brkn

7/17 – Holdfast, Lady Denim, Gestalt

Goosetown Tavern

7/16 – Human Kind

7/17 – Bottlerocket Hurricane

Grizzly Rose

7/14 – Garrett Speer

7/15 – Garrett Speer

7/16 – Garrett Speer

7/17 – Garrett Speer

7/18 – Garrett Speer

Herb’s Hideout

7/16 – Dane Scott Band

7/18 – The Hashtones

Herman’s Hideaway

7/12 – Kreepa

7/14 – Andrew W. Boss, Kaldera and more

7/15 – DLO Cane, Dealz, Htheoutlier and more

7/16 – Montana of 300

7/17 – Zion I , Mac Hall, Equipto

7/18 – Old 40, Dayshaper, Gunpoint Alibi

Hi-Dive

7/16 – Oregon Space Trail of Doom, Wave Decay, Same Dude

7/17 – Love Gang, Ladies Night, Phallic Meditation

Levitt Pavilion

7/15 – Marcus Rezak

7/16 – Fiesta Colorado Dance Company and ArtistiCO: Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra

7/17 – Chali 2na, The Reminders, Claygo

7/18 – Pandas & People, Pacific

Larimer Lounge

7/14 – Rusty Spring

7/15 – Blue Water Highway, Jackson Harkness Trio

7/16 – 128 Productions: The Plug

7/17 – Pedro Meyer

7/18 – Jackson Maloney, Dan Hochman

Lost City

7/17 – Down Time, Supreme Joy

Lost Lake

7/15 – Foxxes, Black Cell, Hex Cassette and more

7/16 – Bleach’d, Porno Addiction, Second Hand Sublime

7/17 – Live Wire, Infestation303, Chance

7/18 – They Pretend, Zach Robinson, Goodsmiles and more

Marquis Theater

7/18 – Amplitude Presents: Jkyl X Hyde

Mile High Station

7/15 – Mile High Music Series: Concerts For a Cause with Elle Michelle

Nocturne

7/14 – The Jack Dunlevie Trio

7/15 – The Wil Swindler Quartet

7/16 – Greg Gisbert, Rico Jones

7/17 – Peter Sommer Quartet

7/18 – The Jenna McLean Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

7/16 – Zembu

7/17 – Oregon Space Trail of Doom, Dog City Disco

7/18 – Quite Frankly, Oregon Space Trail of Doom

The Ogden Theatre

7/14 – Paul Cauthen

The Oriental Theater

7/16 – The Hellgrammites, Sharone, Valdez and more

7/17 – Native Daughters, Cheap Perfume, Grief Ritual

7/18 – Jinx Jones & His All-Star Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/14 – Caamp, Trampled By Turtles

7/15 – Trampled By Turtles, Caamp

7/16 – The String Cheese Incident

7/17 – The String Cheese Incident

7/18 – The String Cheese Incident

Roxy Broadway

7/13 – Meg Rice

7/14 – Rocky Burning

7/15 – Gamori with Mrs. Nezzbit

7/16 – Luke Lively

7/17 – DJ Kaybay (11 a.m.)

7/17 – Pete Henry

7/17 – Duke Justice, Kaitlyn Williams

7/18 – DJ Styleigh

Swallow Hill Music

7/15 – Harry Tuft

Summit

7/16 – Tiara Monique, Apex Laurent

The Venue

7/15 – Cold-n-The Gang Summer Bash

7/16 – Heartsick Heroine, Something for Tomorrow, Blood of Lilith and more

7/17 – Driven By Turmoil, Sinfix, Sideffect

Your Mom’s House

7/14 – Butl3r’s Tribute

7/15 – Stormy Chromer, The Elegant Plums, Sqwerv and more

7/16 – Blockhead, Grim & Darling, Louie Letdown and more

7/16 – Blockhead, Stay Tuned, Chris Ares and more

7/17 – Backroom Velvet, Eddie Tonic, The Disgraced Astronauts

7/17 – Gravitrax: Space Jam Release EP

7/18 – Citites in The Sky, Unknown Knowns