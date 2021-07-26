27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some jamming events lined up this week. Start it off by reading up at the Denver7 Book Club and end it by sippin’ and celebrating Colorado at a Colorado Day Bash. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 26

Denver7 Book Club

When: July 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during the Denver7 Book Club. You can read and discuss Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro with Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo throughout the novel-centered evening.

Halcyon Summer Wellness Series

When: July 26, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series keeps you fit with a flow happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion.

Fit & Rock

When: July 26, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its annual workout series with a sweat session with Pure Barre. The class gets your body moving with a total body workout centered on low-impact and high-intensity movements to increase strength and flexibility.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: July 26, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on at the Open Mike Comedy Show. You can laugh along to sets from up-and-coming comedians as well as hilarious commentary from professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, July 27

Laugh Your Craft Off: Troll Doll Accessories

When: July 27, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Flex your crafty skills during Laugh Your Craft Off: Troll Doll Accessories. You can take part in creating your own cute little accessories for some ’90s style troll dolls with the help of artist Shanel Hughes and witty cracks from comedian ShaNae Ross.

Dos Luces Anniversary Dinner

When: July 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery celebrates another year in business with an Anniversary Dinner. You can dine on a multi-course meal with Turtle Boat and sip on brews from Dos Luces in honor of its accomplishments.

Cider & Sides

When: July 27, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $24 – $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Ciders & Sides pairing. Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for the sweet tasting of four hand-crafted chocolates complemented by four fresh-flavored ciders.

Wednesday, July 28

Ratio Comedy Show

When: July 28, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks returns with the Ratio Comedy Show. You can laugh out loud with hosts Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson. Listen to sets from comedians on the side patio while sipping a brew.

CinemaQ Kickoff Screening

When: July 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: CinemaQ Film Festival kicks off with a screening of Swan Song at Sie FilmCenter. The film follows hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger as he escapes his nursing home to give a former client her final hairdo as her last dying wish.

Mixed Taste

When: July 28, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) teams up with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Christina Burri and Armando Geneyro with poet Franklin Cruz with the themes of Forest Health & Lowriders throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

Sandler Summer Outdoor Movie Series

When: July 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse is back with its Outdoor Summer Movie Series. This year the series has an Adam Sandler theme, showing all Sandler films. This Wednesday you can watch The Wedding Singer. A portion of the profits will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Music in the Clouds

When: July 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to jam out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Jeff Lloyd on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, July 29

One Painting at a Time

When: July 29, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Look deeper into art held at the Clyfford Still Museum during One Painting at a Time. This Thursday you can hear from Janet Bishop, the Thomas Weisel Family Chief Curator and Curator of Painting and Sculpture at SFMOMA about Clyfford Still’s PH-71, 1948 in relation to artist David Park.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 29, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The night features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can groove to the music in the heat of the summer evening and cool with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Cervezas for Causes

When: July 29, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network (RMIAN). You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for RMIAN.

Mile High Music Series

When: July 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Amanda V’s Material Girl and Those Crazy Nights, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 29, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pop up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film on a 30-foot projector.

Matter is Minimum

When: July 29 – August 28

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Suite 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Hall welcomes Matter is Minimum. The exhibition features works from They Rage with the help of photographer Summer Taylor in collaboration with Shammai Mading. The exhibition will ask questions surrounding anger and how it interacts with your life.

Music From Where The Sidewalk Ends

When: July 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: History Colorado presents Music From Where The Sidewalk Ends. You can take part in a community hour, delight in happy hour specials at Café Rendezvous and later listen to a live musical performance from Avery Jacob on the sidewalk in front of History Colorado throughout the evening.

Friday, July 30

Lost City Live

When: July 30,

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Bison Bone and Joe Sampson throughout the night during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer evening.

B-Side Music

When: July 30, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer season. The series features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local musicians Devin Tremell and Lily Fangz on the rooftop.

Saturday, July 31

Bubbles + Bathrobes

When: July 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Awake, 2240 Clay St. #Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Party it up at Awake with Bubbles + Bathrobes from Secret Dance Addiction. The event features a sober bash to get your summer body moving. You can dress up in your best glam or in a comfy bathrobe for the popping soiree.

6th Anniversary

When: July 31, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company celebrates its sixth anniversary this weekend. You can raise a glass to six years in business with beer releases, tapping and more throughout the night.

Envision:You Garden Party

When: July 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Envision:You teams up with Denver Botanic Gardens for an Envision:You Garden Party. The party gathers local LGBTQ+ community members together to showcase those who have dedicated time and efforts to improve the mental health of LGBTQ+ Coloradans. The party will also raise funds for Envision:You’s programs to continue mental health wellness in the local LGBTQ+ community.

Heritage Fire

When: July 31, 4:45 – 7 p.m.

Where: Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Wy., Snowmass Village

Cost: $99 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a trip into the mountains for Heritage Fire by Cochon 555. The live-fire festival celebrates cooking techniques from around the world with outdoor dining. You can feast on a myriad of sustainably sourced food from local growers, chefs and more during the giant culinary experience.

Art, Beer & A “Grazing” Dinner

When: July 31, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts an Art, Beer & A “Grazing” Dinner. You can sip on brews from Burns, delight in bites from local restaurants and view art from seven local artists while all in the same location.

Sunday, August 1

Pop Up in the Park

When: August 1, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and pose with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Ali Bullano of Zenver Yoga during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a vinyasa flow with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a zen session with vibes.

Colorado Day Bash

When: August 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey celebrates Colorado Day with a Colorado Day Bash. You can take a tour of the distillery for free, jam out to live music, dive into food from food trucks and more. Reservations for tours are recommended. For more information and tour booking, check here.

Mark Your Calendar

High Plains Chautauqua

When: August 2 – 5

Where: Online

Cost: Free more information here

Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery

When: August 4, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Threads

When: August 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: BRDG Project, 1553 Platte St. Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Art Walk

When: August 6, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here