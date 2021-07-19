Just Announced – The Killers, Erykah Badu, LANY and More Add Denver Dates

We’re only midway through 2021 but already there’s a ton of concert announcements setting the stage for a blowout of this year and a power-packed one to follow. Several heavy hitters have announced some long waited tours that happen to include Denver stops. The Killers, Erykah Badu, LANY, The War On Drugs and Tones and I are all heading to Denver in the very near future.

First and foremost, arena rock band, The Killers are due to hit Ball Arena on August 31, 2022. The forthcoming date arrives in support of the band’s latest effort, Imploding the Mirage, an album the band never got to tour behind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the group has announced a surprise follow-up entitled, Pressure Machine which will also be promoted on the forthcoming tour. This will be the band’s first stop in Denver since 2018.

The ever-fluid and mystical mother herself, Erykah Badu will be heading out on a rare tour, stopping through Mission Ballroom on October 18, 2021. While the forthcoming tour sees the songstress playing festivals and auditorium shows on select dates across the country, it does not appear that it will be in the promotion of new material. However, with a discography as rich and personal as Badu’s, does she even need to? Regardless, the last time Badu came through Denver was for a one-off Valentine’s Day show in 2016, so her forthcoming appearance is long overdue, and in true Badu fashion, it should be well worth the wait.

Elsewhere, pop band, LANY will cruise into Mission Ballroom on November 15 on the heels of their latest project, momma’s boy (2021). Indie rock outfit, The War on Drugs, has ended a brief hiatus as they prep the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding with plans to hit Mission Ballroom on February 18, 2022. Last but not least, Tones and I, the singer behind the massively popular hit, “Dance Monkey” is slated to hit the Ogden Theatre on March 5, 2022.

Tickets for Erykah Badu, The Killers, Tones and I and The War on Drugs go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets to LANY go on sale Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m. via AXS with the exception of the Killers, which can be found on Ticketmaster.