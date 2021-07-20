A Pop-Up Celebration is Taking Over Colfax This Weekend

The most iconic street in the Mile High, Colfax is home to no shortage of local favorites. It’s not only home to staples like Pete’s Kitchen, but also to transplanted businesses like the Portland-born pastry shop Voodoo Doughnuts. The longest commercial street in the country, there’s quite a bit to love about Colfax. With that in mind, a weekend full of pop-ups and events will take over the iconic street for a celebration of the local and independent businesses that make Colfax the stretch of pavement that we all know and love.

The weekend-long event, called Independents Day, will feature a variety of activities – and various shops along Colfax will also offer special deals throughout. Some of the events will include pop-ups that feature everything from local artwork to performances.

Friday night kicks off with a unique night of yoga that features UV lights and glowsticks. Saturday, locals can look forward to events like Drag Queen Storytime or a pop-up at Studio Colfax featuring a variety of items to shop.

For lovers of local art, there will also be custom typewriter poetry at Bruz off Fax and bar coasters that feature portraits from a local artist at Tooey’s. Local artist Emily Burrowes – who has been gaining the attention of many with her drawings of local establishments on Instagram – will also have a pop-up shop. Things will wind down on Sunday, with a mellow open-air yoga experience, hosted by local yoga studio Rooted Heart.

For local foodies, the weekend will be an excellent opportunity to support your favorite local establishments. Those with a sweet tooth will want to drop in to Voodoo Doughnut and The Urban Spoon, as both vendors will be dishing out a few free treats. Meanwhile, countless bars and restaurants in the area will be offering drink deals to keep spirits high throughout the three days.

In addition to various pop-ups and events throughout the weekend, more than 30 businesses will offer specials throughout the weekend. To see the full list of activities and participating local businesses go here.