No Pool? Book a Dip Near Denver with the Airbnb of Pools

Unless you’re a Denver elite or live in the suburbs, finding a pool in, or near, the city is nearly impossible. Swimply – a self-proclaimed Airbnb adaptation for pools – allows users to book hourly, daily or weekend pool sessions all within walking or driving distance from the city. So you can escape the scorch Tony Montana-style during this record-breaking heat.

Mountain Getaway in Golden

The Lowdown: Just a 45-minute drive from Denver, Golden has earned a knack for nailing craft beer and moderate hiking trails that pay off with stunning views. This location permits up to eight guests, provides a BBQ grill, an adobe-style fire pit, hot tub and plenty of sunbathing spots. For $45 an hour, you can host a small get-together while soaking in the sun and spectacular views of Golden’s luscious green mountains. Enjoy a peaceful swim nestled in the foothills, and be mindful of any woodland passers-by.

Resort Style Pool & Pool House in Centennial

The Lowdown: Looks like the Sopranos are away on business. About a 20-minute drive out of Denver, this private pool house in Centennial includes an indoor kitchen, outdoor grill, a television, mini bar, a sauna and…oh, there’s a foosball table too, among other fancies. This pad is pool-party certified, and the host even encourages it on the listing: “When the pool table is removed it can be used as a mini dance floor.” The only downside of this place is that the maximum capacity is just eight people, so you’ll have to pick your dance battle partners wisely.

Southeast Denver’s Finest Private Resort in Foxfield

The Lowdown: This is a great family weekend getaway throughout the season. Pool parties are permitted, and it does have a sound system, however, the host encourages guests to remain respectful of neighbors and be aware of noise levels. With mountain views, a waterfall and a grotto, it’s perfect for a day of relaxation.

Red Rocks Pool in Denver

The Lowdown: Exclusively family-friendly: ponies, llamas and donkeys included. The host has a strict no parties, alcohol, smoking or loud music policy, making it ideal for quiet get-togethers or a day out with kids. And yes, there are animals. No, you can’t swim with them.

SplashFork Pool, Grill & Grounds in Aurora

The Lowdown: Hosts Ned & Ann nail every pool party requirement, and more. With a maximum of 75 guests permitted, a volleyball court, waterslide and a speaker system sitting on 2. 5 acre property, good luck finding the Polo to your Marco here. Not to mention, the views are suited for a king.

Heated Pool & Hot Tub in Castle Rock

The Lowdown: This is the land of suburbia and soccer moms, so you can’t have a blowout, but it’s suitable for a more family-friendly function. The host allows pool parties and there are no rules on alcohol, but smoking is prohibited and a written agreement is required for parties/events before arriving. The backyard has options like corn hole and ladder golf, so whether you’re a tad buzzed or ten, there’s something to keep you entertained.

Central Denver 40-Foot Pool

The Lowdown: If you’d rather stay in the city, head to the heart of it in this spot near downtown. With a contemporary backyard, a capacity of 13 people and a large outdoor space with a wide pool, it’s a tough choice to top for a decent get-together. Pool parties are permitted, and the host has no specific rules on alcohol, smoking or music. With that in mind, remember you’re still in the city and around residential property. So everyone can still hear, and smell, you.

All photos courtesy of Swimply unless noted otherwise.