This Week in Concerts – The Revivalists, Ron Ivory, Other Brothers and More

This week in concerts, catch ’90s Night at Number Thirty Eight or The Revivalists at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Feeling more proactive about supporting smaller shows? Find your new favorite band at Goosetown Tavern or Globe Hall. If none of this sounds interesting, head to Larimer Lounge for their artist block party featuring Trayce Chapman, Retrofette and more. As always, make sure to stay up to date on all of Denver’s local shows with 303 Magazine.

6/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Coffey, Crypticflow, Sweetprince and more

6/9 – Work in Progress Wednesdays: Open sign-up

6/9 – Woman Crush Wednesday: Solfire, Magnetik Moon, Spirah and more

6/10 – Ghost Creek, Dillard, Parkbreezy and more

6/10 – Bass Boss Records: Sky Suite, Spirit Galore, Dosidoe and more

6/11 – Yellowbrick Road to Dancefestopia

6/11 – Tripzy Leary, Sh1elds, DirrtyStarr

6/12 – Sacred Hive Takeover: Vibe Emissions, Chief Kaya, King Shotta

6/12 – Recon DnB Takeover: Quentin Hiatus, Ghast, Cynapze

6/13 – Brunch Box: all:Lo Collective

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/10 – Deadphish Orchestra

6/12 – Other Brothers (6 p.m.)

6/12 – Other Brothers (9 p.m.)

Dazzle

6/8 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quartet

6/9 – Tenia Nelson Trio

6/9 – Bread & Jam Session: VIPs

6/10 – Squintin’ Tarantino

6/11 – Ron Ivory

6/11 – The Custom Shop Band

6/12 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars (1 p.m.)

6/12 – Matt Skellenger Group (in-person)

6/12 – Matt Skellenger Group (live stream)

Denver Botanic Gardens

6/7 – Evenings Al Fresco

6/8 – Evenings Al Fresco

Globe Hall

6/12 – Fresh Fruit!, Moon.Roof, Babybaby

6/13 – Satellite Pilot, Split Window, Kids Table and more

Goosetown Tavern

6/11 – Cherry Street, Bellisi

6/12 – Radio High

Grizzly Rose

6/6 – Clayton Mann

6/7 – Clayton Mann

6/8 – Clayton Mann

6/9 – Clayton Mann

Herb’s Hideout

6/7 – Vlad Girshevich

6/9 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/11 – Liv Sings

6/12 – Funkiphino

Herman’s Hideaway

6/8 – Prophetic Calaveras, 13 Fridays, Mike Heuer

6/9 – Manzy Lowry Bandy, Cista Vinum, Willa & Co

6/10 – Ntguilty, Ceej, Flawless Money and more

6/11 – Rowdy Shadehouse, DJ Buddy Bravo, The Bannetones

Larimer Lounge

6/11 – 128 Family Reunion

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with Trayce Chapman (2 p.m.)

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with Retrofette (4 p.m.)

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with LVDY (6 p.m.)

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with The Reminders (8 p.m.)

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with special guest (10 p.m.)

6/12 – Off The Record Block Party with Fred Fancy and Funk Hunk (12 a.m)

6/13 – Paul Dehaven, Austin Carroll & The Better Neighbors

Lost City

6/11 – Paul Babe, Ellsworth

6/12 – Patrick Dethlefs

Lost Lake

6/9 – 13 Fridays, Mellowpounk, King Crawdad and more

6/10 – Seth Doud, Dane Olsen

6/11 – Amazing Adventures, Corsicana, Specific Ocean

6/12 – Redivider, Dogwalker, Keep Off The Grass

6/13 – Mike Ring, Pie Lombardi, Ian Mahan

Mile High Station

6/10 – Concerts For a Cause: Lucas Wolf, Micki Balder

Nocturne

6/9 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

6/10 – The Samuel Williams Quartet

6/11 – The Daryl Gott Paul McKee Quintet

6/12 – Peter Sommer Quartet

6/13 – The Bill Kopper Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

6/10 – ’90s Night

6/11 – Chris Koza

6/12 – Cara Elizabeth, Brianna Straut

6/13 – Cara Elizabeth & The Barlow

The Oriental Theater

6/10 – A-Mac & The Height

6/11 – Self Service, The Pitch, The Vanilla Milkshakes

6/12 – Project Foreigner

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/8 – Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

6/9 – Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

6/10 – The Revivalists

6/11 – The Revivalists

6/12 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Hazel Miller

6/13 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Hazel Miller

Roxy Broadway

6/8 – Meg Rice

6/9 – David Lawrence

6/10 – Hunter James & The Titanic

6/11 – Unusual Too

6/11 – Taylor Tuke & Friends

6/12 – DJ Couchman

6/12 – Luke Lively

6/12 – Digg

6/13 – Tyler Snow

Soiled Dove

6/11 – The Strange Parade

6/12 – 17th Avenue All Stars

6/13 – Dyonn James

Swallow Hill Music

6/10 – Dakota Blonde

The Venue

6/9 – Open Stage

6/10 – Lil Flip, Lil Cas

6/11 – Mike Tramp, Marcus Nand

6/12 – Mr. Scary, Rattlehead, The Pot

Your Mom’s House

6/7 – Metal Mondays: The Udder, The Sleep Demons, Zingaro

6/9 – Droplitz, The Glitch Wizard, BDSM and more

6/10 – Abstract House Vol. III: James Grebb

6/11 – Notixx, Dreaddy Bear, RETNUH and more

6/12 – Krushendo, Prismatic, Tooch and more

6/13 – 13 Friday’s Shadow Work, Los Toms and more

6/13 – Krushendo, Life Pattern, Thunderfvck