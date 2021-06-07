The Colorado Symphony is Bringing Not Our First Goat Rodeo To Red Rocks

For the classical crowd, a treat is heading to Red Rocks. On Monday, August 16, 2021, Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host Not Our First Goat Rodeo. The concert showcases a blend of classical and bluegrass music performed by some renowned virtuosos in each respective genre presented by AEG Presents in conjunction with The Colorado Symphony.

With Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Edgar Meyer on bass, and Chris Thile on mandolin, it will certainly be a night to remember. While the four musicians will reunite on stage for the first time in a decade, featured vocalist Aoife O’Donovan will also join them for a night under the stars.

The melodic performance will be a unique listening experience for guests as they watch musical masters put on the lively concert that is slated to be partly composed and partly improvised, but uniquely in line with American music traditions. The music will be complex and likened to a “goat rodeo,” a well-worn pilot’s nickname for a situation that requires many things to go right in order to avoid disaster.

NPR’s World Cafe described this collaboration as “organic yet composed in a way that only four deeply talented, in-tune musicians could make it,” and “Appalachia, Chinese classical, Celtic, and jazz influences.”

Making it an unforgettable evening, the 2011 Grammy-winning group will also perform a collection of all-new music from their album released in the summer of 2020. The Colorado Symphony themselves will not be performing, they will merely be presenting this unique performance.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m on axs.com. This event does not include musicians of the Colorado Symphony and is ticketed exclusively by AXS.com.