Just Announced – Lorde Is Heading to Mission Ballroom In 2022

Lorde fans rejoice. Fresh off the heels of her newest song in four years, “Solar Power,” the New Zealand-based pop star has announced a tour in 2022, including a Denver stop. Heading to Mission Ballroom, on April 27, 2022, fans will feel the heat in real life.
The album, titled Solar Power arrives on August 20, and Lorde will start her world tour six months later in February. With this being her first North American tour since 2018, fans can expect a concert and tour inspired by eco-conscious connections.
“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” said the Grammy singer on the new album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out and tune in — this is what came through.”
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25 and check out the full list of North American dates below.
April 3 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
April 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
April 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
April 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
April 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
May 1 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
May 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl