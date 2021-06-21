Just Announced – Lorde Is Heading to Mission Ballroom In 2022

Lorde fans rejoice. Fresh off the heels of her newest song in four years, “Solar Power,” the New Zealand-based pop star has announced a tour in 2022, including a Denver stop. Heading to Mission Ballroom, on April 27, 2022, fans will feel the heat in real life.

The album, titled Solar Power arrives on August 20, and Lorde will start her world tour six months later in February. With this being her first North American tour since 2018, fans can expect a concert and tour inspired by eco-conscious connections.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” said the Grammy singer on the new album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out and tune in — this is what came through.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25 and check out the full list of North American dates below.

April 3 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House

April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

April 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

April 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

April 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

April 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 1 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

May 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl