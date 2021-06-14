14 Local Gift Ideas For Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a great gift you might consider shopping from a local Colorado business. To help you find something dad might love, we’ve put together a list of local gifts, ranging from music to food to CBD products. After over a year of staying home, and likely away from friends and family, an experience might be just the gift dad is looking for. Or his palate might prefer something more like a locally distilled whiskey. Either way, take a look at a few suggestions for any type of father figure in your life and support local businesses at the same time. It’s a win-win!

For the Meat-Loving Dad: River Bear Meats

Where: 3821 Steele St., Denver

Website: Riverbearmeats.com

The Lowdown: River Bear Meats is a Colorado staple and a great gift for any dad who may love his grill just as much as he loves you. You can shop charcuterie, deli meats, sausage and bacon on their site or find them at Marczyk’s Fine Foods and other retailers around the metro Denver area.

For the Coffee Connoisseur Dad: Native Coffee Club Coffee Subscription

Where: Varies

Website: Nativecoffeeclub.com

The Lowdown: Native Coffee Club offers three, six and 12-month subscriptions to their coffee club. With a subscription, dad will get a 12 oz. bag of specialty coffee from a different Colorado roaster each month, a free drink card to the roaster’s cafe and merch from the roaster’s store. Roasters from all over the state are featured in the subscription.

For the Dad That’s into CBD: Kyoto Botanicals CBD Products

Where: Longmont, CO

Website: Kyotobotanicals.com

The Lowdown: Just in time for Father’s Day and Colorado summer outdoor activities, Longmont-based Kyoto Botanicals added two new products to its CBD product offering: re(CHARGE) Premium Sports Cream and re(CHARGE) Sports Balm, with hands-free application. Each product contains 400mg of CBD, menthol, camphor and other organic botanical oils to help soothe sore muscles and keep the body going after an active day.



For the Dad who Imbibes: Colorado Liquid Arts Passport

Where: Varies

Website: Taste.Coliquidarts.org

The Lowdown: The Liquid Arts Passport is a digital passport for dad to take advantage of discounts on beverages, tastings, merchandise and other offers at breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries throughout Colorado. It’s a great way to explore different businesses and find new favorites. Passports can be purchased in either five- or 90-day lengths, so you can plan a weekend trip or a longer tour. Plus, funds raised from the sales of the Passport support four local, non-profit, trade associations that promote research and education for the alcohol industry throughout the state.

For the Sustainably-Conscious Dad: The Mod Cabin Grooming Products

Where: Lafayette, CO

Website: themodcabin.com

The Lowdown: Since 2010, Lafayette-based grooming product company The Mod Cabin has been dedicated to keeping its footprint small. If you’re trying to shop locally and sustainably (bonus points for you), The Mod Cabin is a great choice for grooming products like soaps, beard balms, oils and more. The team sources sustainably, only uses natural products, uses compostable and recyclable packaging and avoids plastic whenever possible. On top of that, everything is made in small batches to ensure quality and consistency. In honor of Father’s Day, The Mod Cabin is offering 30% in addition to its standard promise to ship within one business day.

For the Treat Yo’ Self Dad: Grand Hyatt Vail Father’s Day BBQ

Where: Grand Hyatt Vail, 1300 Westhaven Dr. Vail, CO

Website: Book accommodations here and make a reservation for the BBQ here (look for the Father’s Day BBQ under “Experiences.”)

The Lowdown: The Grand Hyatt Vail has quite the offer for Father’s Day this year for those who spend an evening at the hotel. Book a room at the Grand Hyatt Vail and experience fly fishing on Gore Creek (and for any fly fishing newbies, tips and tricks are on the agenda from Vail Valley Anglers). Dad can also enjoy a whiskey tasting, and special Father’s Day BBQ (with a modern twist) from the hotel’s Executive Chef, Pierson Shields. And if dad’s not into fishing and just wants to spend the weekend in Vail with some great food, Grand Hyatt Vail’s Father’s Day BBQ will be open to all June 20th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by following the links above or by calling 970-479-7014.

For the Cool Dad: Topo Designs Bag

Where: 2500 Larimer St. #102 Denver

Website: topodesigns.com

The Lowdown: For the sartorially-inclined dad, or for any dad that needs a little help in that department, check out local apparel line Topo Designs. Climbing gear, apparel, bags and more are all made here in Colorado and built for quality to withstand active lifestyles. The brand is great for outdoor adventures or adventuring closer to home. Get dad one of Topo Designs’ signature backpacks and help him level up his cool factor.

For the Culinary-Inclined: Be a Good Person Apron

Where: 1360 27th St. Denver

Website: Beagoodperson.com

The Lowdown: If you’ve already gifted dad all of the grilling utensils and cocktail-making kits money can buy, consider an apron to round out his culinary repertoire. Local brand Be A Good Person makes a simple apron that’s an easy purchase and a great gift, with an even simpler statement on the front. Plus, you can’t beat the reminder for everyone to practice a little kindness.

For the Dad in Need of Relaxation: LoDo Massage Studio Gift Card

Where: Varies (two locations)

Website: lodomassagestudio.com

The Lowdown: Give dad the gift of relaxation — chances are, he needs it! LoDo Massage Studio offers a range of massages, special services and additions like extra-strength Apothecanna CBD Cream and Neuromuscular Therapy. They offer e-gift cards too, which makes for a great last-minute gift if you’re in a pinch. LoDo massage studio has been in business since 2008, so you know you’re in good hands (literally).

For the Whiskey-Loving Dad: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Where: 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Website: stranahans.com

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s is a Colorado staple and an easy choice if dad is a big whiskey guy — whether he’s local or not. The state’s first distillery since Prohibition, Stranahan’s now offers the option to order bottles of the whiskey personalized with specialty engravings. Get dad a custom bottle of Stranahan’s latest blends, including their new and improved Original expression, or Stranahan’s Blue Peak, which promises a rich and mellow flavor, with hints of nutmeg and apricot. For even more of an experience, book dad a distillery visit to learn more about Stranahan’s whiskey, process, ingredients and more.

For the Colorado-Loving Dad: Dinner and a Brewery Stop

Where: Varies

Website: Varies

The Lowdown: For more of a DIY-style Father’s Day gift, give a gift card to a local restaurant and a local brewery. Or, pick the places and take dad along for the ride! It might be nice to create some experiences and memories. Some of our suggestions on a brewery (or two!) include: Denver Beer Co., Great Divide Brewing Company, Ratio Beerworks and Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company are all great options.

For the Dad that Likes Vinyl: 303 Music Vol. 4

Where: Online

Website: Vinylmeplease.com

The Lowdown: The fourth edition of 303 Magazine’s vinyl compilation of emerging and established artists came together as a representative mix of Colorado music. From exclusive live tracks to known favorites, 303 Music Vol. 4 is a great gift for a dad that likes to collect and play vinyl. Part of a limited run, these records make for a special, and one-of-a-kind gift, perfect for any dad who likes local music. Plus, 25% of the profits go to Youth on Record, whose mission is to empower Colorado’s under-served youth to achieve their academic, artistic and personal best. They do this by employing the best local, professional artists as their educators for various youth programs.

For the Dad that Prefers Experiences: Tammen’s Fish Market Crawfish Boil

Where: Tammen’s Fish Market, Denver Central Market

Website: Tammensfishmarket.com

The Lowdown: Available at Tammen’s Fish Market in the Denver Central Market from June 14 – June 20, pick up all you need to host a crawfish boil in celebration of Father’s Day. For $65 (for four portions), you’ll get crawfish, shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage, a packet of crawfish boil, lemons and even a red checkered tablecloth to fully get the authentic experience. Order in-person inside Denver Central Market.

For the Dad that Likes Casual Dinners at Home: Vero Pizza Making Kit

Where: Vero, Denver Central Market

Website: Verocolorado.com

The Lowdown: For another great experience with dad, Vero offers hands-on way to celebrate Father’s Day with a group. Between June 14 and June 20, order the kit in person at Denver Central Market. The Make Your Own Father’s Day Pizza Kit includes all the ingredients needed to make a Margherita pizza and an All-Meat pizza at home.