Denver’s Music Community Celebrates the Life of Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad Tonight

The local music community and the world have suffered a great loss in the recent passing of Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad. An incredibly talented musician with the kindest of souls to match, Azad was an integral member of the Colorado music scene. He not only was a drummer in the bands Stop Motion and Brothers of Brass but was an advocate and friend to all in the community. To commemorate his life, his bandmates have created a concert celebration in his name. On June 15, at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, the Denver community will have a chance to come together and seek closure as they revel in Azad’s memory.

Free for all ages, the event will feature live performances from Brothers of Brass, Lucas Parker Trio, Ghost Tapes, Sita, and Stop Motion. Friends and family are invited to share their stories, memories, and jokes on an open mic, while video-game stations will be set up to play Azad’s favorite games. A suggested donation will be accepted at the door to help cover the costs of service, with excess proceeds going to a scholarship fund at The University of Kansas.

Started by University of Kansas drum professor Brandon Draper, the scholarship will focus on aiding music students studying world percussion. The goal of the fund is to “foster young musician’s curiosity and interest in the world of music,” just as Azad had throughout his life. He was the first student at the university to take part in all world percussion classes that the school had to offer. Prospective donors can find out more information about the fund and how to get involved on the official KU scholarship Gofundme page.

Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad’s presence is one that is already greatly missed in the Denver community. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and humor that uplifted everyone that shared time with him. In an effort to keep his bright and beautiful legacy alive, all are invited to gather in memoriam at K.R. Azad’s Celebration of Life. For more information on the event, visit the official Facebook page or Gofundme fundraiser page.

The Celebration of Life is free and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom (2635 Welton Street Denver, 80205). More information is available here.