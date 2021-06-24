Citrus, Sicily, And Plenty Of CBD! — Try Tribe’s CBD Limoncello Recipe 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

You don’t have to fly to Sorrento to sample a bottle of luxurious limoncello. Even if you have no experience distilling spirits, it’s pretty difficult to screw up this citrusy recipe. As long as you have sugar, vodka, and, of course, lemons, it’s surprisingly easy to make this Italian delicacy.

Plus, after you’ve made your DIY limoncello, you can easily add some of Tribe’s CBD oil for extra serenity. We’re sure Italians know that CBD makes la dolce vita even more dolce!

CBD Limoncello Recipe

Since lemons play the starring role in limoncello, you don’t want to skimp on low-quality fruit. If possible, take your time scanning the freshness of lemons in your grocery store. Trust us; it’s worth the extra money to go with a batch of high-quality, certified-organic lemons.

Unfortunately, non-organic citrus fruits often have a lot of pesticide residue on their skins. So, once you put lemon peels in your vodka, the alcohol will pull all those nasty contaminants into your final product—and nobody wants that!

Even if you buy organic lemons, please don’t forget to give them a thorough wash before adding them to your alcohol. If you’re extra concerned about pesticide exposure on your produce, you could also research vinegar baths.

Ingredients

Three organic lemons

8 oz vodka (at least 40 percent)

½ cup white sugar

½ cup water

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Wash and dry lemons

Peel or grate the skin of your lemons

Mix lemon peels with vodka in a mason jar and lock the seal

Keep lemon infusion in a cool, dark place for between four days to one month

When the infusion is ready, mix water and sugar in a saucepan over low heat

Keep stirring the water until the sugar has dissolved

Take the sugar water off the heat and let cool

Pour lemon infusion through a fine-mesh strainer into a glass bottle that has an airtight lid

Add sugar water to the glass bottle

Close the lid and shake the mixture

Keep limoncello in the fridge for about one month

Add Tribe CBD oil when serving your limoncello

Generally speaking, the higher-proof your alcohol is, the more authentic your limoncello will be. While you could get away with 40 percent vodka, you’ll enjoy a more intense “lemony” flavor if you go with 80 percent or higher. If you could find grain alcohol with closer to 100 percent alcohol content, even better!

Also, as you’re preparing your lemon peels, please be careful not to cut too much of the white pith. As you cut deeper into the lemon’s skin, you’ll bring out more astringent notes. However, you can easily adjust the sweet-to-sour ratio by adding extra sugar water to your final recipe.

