The Wu-Tang Clan and The Colorado Symphony Join Forces at Red Rocks

In what world could you imagine The Wu-Tang Clan and the Colorado Symphony performing together? Well, believe it or not, it’s happening and better yet, it’s happening at Red Rocks Amphitheater on August 13. This intra-COVID world has us second-guessing a lot of decisions that are out of our control but a combination like this is rare enough for us to experiment with our musical preferences.





To top it off, the show will also feature Big Boi from OutKast and Chris Karns — DJ for Pretty Lights. The team-up, announced by Red Rocks this morning, is just one of many shows the venue is planning to fill their summer lineup.

Tickets are expected to go fast, so don’t wait for an invite. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 on AXS.com.