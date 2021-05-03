This Week in Concerts – ZHU, The Still Tide, Kayla Marque and More

The list just keeps on growing. This week in concerts, celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Goosetown Tavern, Number Thirty-Eight or Your Mom’s House. And speaking of your mom’s house — make sure you take your mom somewhere special this weekend for Mother’s Day, like Dazzle for breakfast or lunch and watch Adam Bodine perform. Feeling electronic? ZHU will be at Red Rocks Amphitheater four nights this week, so there’s plenty of opportunities and performances to catch this week in concerts. Stay up to date with all your favorite venues and shows here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/3 – 3 Year Anniversary: Spicy Bois

5/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Braxx, LoPoD, Waylo and more

5/4 – Producer Showcase: Dzhef, Kadalyst, Lunar Horizon and more

5/6 – Subciety Takeover: Mt. Analogue, AVRY, Slomato and more

5/6 – Quite Right Records Takeover: DSQISE, Andrew Bon Bosher, Lato and more

5/7 – Laika Beats: Space Dog, Contra Scandal (early)

5/7 –MTN Menace & Friends: MTN Menace, Meska, Bassick and more (evening)

5/7 – Laika Beats: Space Dog, Contra Scandal (late)

5/8 –MiMosa: Street Profit (early)

5/8 – Recon DnB Takeover: Faded Laser & Recon Residents (evening)

5/8 – MiMosa: Street Profit (late)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/5 – Black Carl!, Omnist, Oomah and more

5/6 – Death Jam For Cutie (early)

5/6 – Death Jam For Cutie (late)

5/7 – Subtronics, Dirt Monkey, Calcium and more

5/7 – Random Rab (early)

5/7 – Random Rab (late)

5/8 – Subtronics, Boogie T, Of The Trees and more

5/8 – Random Rab (early)

5/8 – Random Rab (late)

Dazzle

5/6 – Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose

5/6 – Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose (livestream)

5/6 – High Noon Twenties

5/7 – Dawn Clement, Tom Amend Organ Trio

5/7 – Dawn Clement, Tom Amend Organ Trio (livestream)

5/8 – The Lily Conrad Quartet

5/8 – Cass Clayton Band (early)

5/8 – Cass Clayton Band (late)

5/9 – Mom’s Day: Breakfast with Adam Bodine

5/9 – Mom’s Day: Lunch with Adam Bodine

Globe Hall

5/6 – Abby Brown (early)

5/6 – Abby Brown (late)

5/8 – Estin & The 86’d, Aint From Here (early)

5/8 – Estin & The 86’d, Aint From Here (late)

Goosetown Tavern

5/5 – Santo Pecado, Vic & The Narwhals, Kalopsia

5/7 – Brent Brownie and Friends

5/7 – John McKay Trio

The Grizzly Rose

5/6 – Twenty Hands High

5/7 – Twenty Hands High

5/8 – Twenty Hands High

5/9 – Twenty Hands High

Herman’s Hideaway

5/4 – Flotsam and Jetsam

5/6 – Keenan, Daniellee303, TMC and more

5/7 – Double Release Party: Immortal Sÿnn & Mob For Bid

5/8 – Lounge Fly, Bleach’d, Desert Radio and more

5/9 – Zeus Rebel Waters, DJ KTONE

Larimer Lounge

5/6 – Legato (early)

5/6 – Legato (late)

5/9 – Jackson Maloney, Dan Hochman, Neil Sullivan

Lost City

5/7 – Kayla Marque, Nina de Freitas

5/8 – The Still Tide, Porlolo, Jake Miller

5/9 – The Still Tide, Porlolo, Jake Miller

Lost Lake

5/7 – Burning Sister, Never Kenezzard, Humanity

Mile High Station

5/8 – Comedy and Concerts: Performance by Such

Nocturne

5/5 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

5/6 – The Drabkin Gunnison Quartet

5/7 – Ben Markley Quintet

5/8 – The Briana Harris Quintet

5/9 – The Matt Smiley Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

5/5 – Jammin’ De Mayo

5/6 – Trevor Michael

5/7 – Dave Halchak

5/8 – TBA

5/9 – TBA

The Oriental Theater

5/6 – Hunter James & The Titanic, Heavy Diamond Ring

5/9 – Performance High Showcase: Sri Bangaru, Sophia Kramer, Keara Burch and more

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/3 – Zhu with Manic Focus

5/4 – Zhu with Marvel Years

5/5 – Zhu with Kill Paris

5/6 – Sunsquabi, Recess

5/7 – Leftover Salmon

5/8 – Leftover Salmon, Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain and more

5/9 – Zhu with Partywithray

Roxy Broadway

5/4 – Open Mic

5/5 – Stoyer

5/6 – Sugar Britches

5/7 – Unusual Too (early)

5/7 – Countercurrent (late)

5/8 – DJ.Kaybay (morning)

5/8 – Jordan Armijo (evening)

5/8 – Jr. Rabbit (late)

5/9 – Tyler Snow

Swallow Hill Music

5/9 – EP Release Show: The Accidentals

The Venue

5/8 – Enuff Z Nuff

Your Mom’s House

5/5 – The Buzz, Cousin Curtis

5/6 – Native Space, Atom Jetty, Barrelors

5/7 – LucidDreamz, Fenx (early)

5/7 – LucidDreamz, Fenx (late)

5/8 – Blaize, Ruvlo, CTLU and more (early)

5/8 – Blaize, Slasha, Swando and more (late)

5/9 – Proppa, Slipping Jimmy, Doulos and more (early)

5/9 – Propaa, JLynn, Josh.O and more (late)