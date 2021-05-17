This Week in Concerts – Mt. Joy, Strange Americans, The Colorado Symphony and More

This week in concerts, there’s no shortage of opportunities to support 303 musicians. Check out the Denver Vintage Reggae Society at The Black Box or Metropolitan State University musicians alongside Shane Endsley at Dazzle. Looking for lessons in rock? Sit in at Herman’s Hideaway for School of Rock Aurora or enjoy Led Zeppelin classics with Zepp-11 at Larimer Lounge. The ability to gather is enough reason to do so. So buy a ticket, invite a friend and enjoy your local 303 music. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Fenx, ReSpeakr, Skinny Limbs and more

5/20 – Pineapple Promotions Takeover: Subtle Mind, Wredgie, Midz and more (9 p.m.)

5/20 – The Lounge: OrWot, holderr, BackLeft and more (9 p.m.)

5/21 – Ultrasloth, GrymeTyme (9 p.m.)

5/21 – The Lounge: Codakolor, Critz, Minxx and more (9 p.m.)

5/21 – Ultrasloth, GrymeTyme (12 a.m.)

5/22 – Ultrasloth, Nestra (9 p.m.)

5/22 – The Lounge: Denver Vintage Reggae Society

5/22 – Ultrasloth, Nestra (12 a.m.)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/20 – RVP & Friends, Sarah Mount, Armando Lopez and more

5/22 – Casey Russell’s Birthday Show: Isaac Teel, Dan Africano, DJ Williams and more

Dazzle

5/18 – Purnell Steen and LeJazz Machine

5/19 – Young Lions (7 p.m.)

5/19 – Bread & Jam Session: VIP’s (9 p.m.)

5/20 – High Noon Twenties (7 p.m.)

5/20 – Jam University: Shane Endsley (9 p.m.)

5/21 – Alex Heffron Group (7 p.m.)

5/21 –Liquid Animal (10 p.m.)

5/22 – Laricca (in-person)

5/22 – The Jazz Worms (6 p.m.)

5/22 – The Jazz Worms (9 p.m.)

5/23 – The Shamen Sextet (livestream)

5/23 – The Shamen Sextet (in-person)

Globe Hall

5/20 – Clay Street Unit (7 p.m.)

5/20 – Clay Street Unit (9 p.m.)

5/21 – Lacy Jo

5/22 – Yepok, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes (7 p.m.)

5/22 – Yepok, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes (9 p.m.)

Goosetown Tavern

5/21 – Brent Brownie and friends

5/21 –Human Kind

5/22 – Many Mountains

Grizzly Rose

5/19 – Union Gray

5/20 – Union Gray

5/21 – Union Gray

5/22 – Union Gray

5/23 – Union Gray

Herman’s Hideaway

5/19 – Splendid Blend, Jupiter Tea

5/21 – Immigrant’s Child

5/22 – School of Rock Aurora

Larimer Lounge

5/20 – Jubilingo, Uncle Tuesday

5/22 – Specific Ocean

5/23 – Zepp-11

Lost City

5/21 – Strange Americans

5/22 – David Burchfield, John Statz

Lost Lake

5/21 – The Pamlico Sound (7 p.m.)

5/21 – The Pamlico Sound (9 p.m.)

5/22 – Type II

5/23 – The Mossgatherers, Box

Mile High Station

5/20 – Mile High Music Series: Concerts For A Cause

Nocturne

5/19 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

5/20 – Harold Summey

5/21 – Ben Markley Quintet

5/22 – The David Bernot Quintet

5/23 – The Matt Smiley Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

5/21 – Sugar Moon Bluegrass

5/22 – Racyne Parker, Ashton Lee, Clay Street Unit

5/23 – Racyne Parker, Adam Stigall, Ashton Lee

The Oriental Theater

5/20 – Kyle Moon & The Misled

5/21 – Fist Fight, Bodies We’ve Buried

5/22 – El Loco Fandango

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/22 – Mt. Joy

5/23 – The Music of John Williams: Colorado Symphony

Roxy Broadway

5/19 – Many Mountains

5/20 – Sheridan Boulevard

5/21 – Maya Bennett (6 p.m.)

5/21 – The Ghost of Joseph Buck (10 p.m.)

5/22 – DJ DiVinyl’ (11 a.m.)

5/22 – White Rose Motor Oil (6 p.m.)

5/22 – Project Ossia (10 p.m.)

The Venue

5/21 – Nb Ridaz and friends

5/22 – Still the Same, Amanda V’s Material Girl, Glory Days

5/23 – Elvis Tribute: Joseph Hall

Your Mom’s House

5/18 – Open Jam

5/20 – Zakk Riffle, Tommo the Train, Krazett33 the Mc

5/20 – Coffey, Sacred Herb, Zook, Messea and more

5/21 – High Step Society, Deezy & Coco, DJ Ham

5/21 – High Step Society, Srfrgrl

5/22 – High Step Society, Red Panda

5/22 – High Step Society, VC