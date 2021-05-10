27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some leisurely events lined up this week. Kick it off with some literature at Denver7 Book Club and end it by shopping local at a Tiny Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure you take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 10

Denver7 Book Club

When: May 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts the Denver7 Book Club. You can join with Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo to read a new book every month. This month the group is reading Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

American Craft Beer Week

When: May 10 – 16

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Brewers Association presents American Craft Beer Week. The week encourages beer lovers to purchase from local participating breweries and support craft beer creators to make up for the past year.

Pop Up in the Park

When: May 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let go of those Monday blues with a Pop Up in the Park. You can stretch out during an hour-long yoga session guided by Sound Off Colorado instructor Erin Wimert. The session will be balanced with beats from DJ Artisan Jones through LED wireless headphones.

Tuesday, May 11

Run Club Pop-Up

When: May 11, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Run Club Pop-Up. You can meet up with others at Dairy Block Alley for a run and finish up at Denver Milk Market for $5 house liquors and $5 draft to refresh.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: May 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skill with Drop-In Drawing Online. You can take an afternoon with instructor Anna Kaye to look into the creative process of local artists Kevin Sloan and Robin Hextrum while you take a jab at your own artwork.

To Wield Love: Love Grows- A Women’s Circle

When: May 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices register here

The Lowdown: Naomi Ochoa of Wise Moon Wellness hosts a To Wield Love: Love Grows- A Women’s Circle. You can gather with other women to meditate, journal, create connections and more for a relaxing evening.

Wednesday, May 12

An Evening with Terry Jones

When: May 12, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Indigenous Film for An Evening with Terry Jones. Jones, a Haudenosaunee filmmaker and an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, will discuss his short films in depth throughout the night.

Fit & Rock

When: May 12, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block is back with its annual workout series rockin’ hour-long courses with The Barre Code. The class combines barre with a poppin’ playlist.

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: May 12, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five is swaying to the music with the Gin & Jazz Series. The series features local musicians and ensembles that embody the historic “Harlem of the West” culture. This Wednesday you can jam out tunes from The Erique Johnson Band of Longmont, Colorado.

Youth on Record Non Profit Night

When: May 12, 5 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo. Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FlyteCo. Brewing hosts a Youth on Record Non Profit Night. You can grab a cold brew and help raise funds for the musical-based educational program that that helps give Denver’s youth more access to empowerment as a portion of the proceeds will go towards the organization.

Thursday, May 13

The Supper Club x Jesusio Silva

When: May 13, 5:30 p.m.

Where: French 75, 717 17th St., Denver

Cost: $125 per person here

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cooke partners with some of Colorado’s best chefs and restauranteurs for The Supper Club. This week you can experience The Supper Club x Jesusio Silva during a six-course tasting menu paired with cocktails from Mythology Distillery.

Live Concert Benefiting Colorado Event Alliance

When: May 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Asterisk Denver, 1075 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $50 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Asterisk Denver presents a Live Concert Benefiting Colorado Event Alliance (CEA). You can dress up in your best cocktail attire to experience a live concert from Mannequin while raising funds to support CEA and the events industry in Colorado.

Friday, May 14

Sustainable Fashion Weekend

When: May 14 – 16

Where: The Alley at Dairy Block, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Market partners with The Conscious Merchant and Dairy Block to host the Sustainable Fashion Weekend. You can start it off with a Slow Fashion Denver panel on Friday, shop from a market on Saturday and more throughout the three-day event.

Lost City Live

When: May 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some sweet beats from The Mañanas and The Able Dogs throughout the night during Lost City Live. The live musical event series is will continue with performances on the patio for a chill evening.

Loving You: Documenting Kia Lopez and Chella Man

When: May 14 – July 10

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver presents Loving You: Documenting Kia Lopez and Chella Man – a solo exhibition spotlighting artist MaryV. MaryV, a photographer and performance artist explores the documentation of bodies, relationship, self-love and more throughout the exhibition.

Science Riot

When: May 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot is back for a hilarious evening. Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts local scientists who have taken to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn some fun facts about science and have a great time while doing so.

Broadway Quiz

When: May 14, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of the best Broadway musicals during a Geeks Who Drink Broadway Quiz. Quizmaster’s Anne and Troy will guide you through tricky trivia surrounding some of the biggest hits that have donned the stage.

Saturday, May 15

City Park Farmers Market Opening

When: May 15 – October 30, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: City Park Esplanade, E. Colfax Ave. and Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: City Park Farmers Market is finally opening. You can shop fresh produce, local artisans, bright blooms and more during the outdoor market. The market will continue through the end of October.

#BRUNCHonColfax

When: May 15, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 per person register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to break a sweat at #BRUNCHonColfax. bRUNch Running Club hosts the meeting at X Bar for an afternoon run with lunch to follow. You can choose from a 2.64-mile route, a 3.4-mile route or a 5.43-mile route for your running needs. The RSVP will get you 10% off of your purchase.

Carmen by Ballet Ariel

When: May 15 – May 16

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of Ballet Ariel ballerinas at Carmen. The showcase will also feature a Pas de Quatre from the dancers within the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Performing Arts Complex.

Road Work

When: May 15 – June 26

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: K Contemorary presents the solo exhibition of Denver artist Andrew Jensdotter – Road Work. The exhibition features new works from Jensdotter, ranging from drawings to sculptures and more, all using layering and carving techniques.

Spring BAZAAR

When: May 15 – 16

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver BAZAAR is back for a Spring BAZAAR. You can shop from over 70 Colorado vendors, munch on food from food trucks, imbibe in spring-themed cocktails and more throughout the two-day marketplace.

Roller Pajama Party

When: May 15, 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Roller City Lakewood, 6803 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

Cost: $25 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best PJs or blacklight-friendly gear for a Roller Pajama Party. 303 Magazine hosts the funky evening to raise funds for Blu Haven and help provide access to food for families in need during the pandemic.

Sunday, May 16

Balanced Brews

When: May 16, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $19 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out some tension and later imbibe in a cold brew at Balanced Brews. You can stretch out during a yoga session guided by Tara Clark of Mountain Lily Studios and refresh with a beverage after. Make sure to bring a mat, water and wear a mask.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: May 16, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a flavor-filled brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers Queen Shirley Delta Blow, Kai Lee Mykles and Dixie Krystals. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

Jane Goodall in Conversation

When: May 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts Jane Goodall in Conversation. You can take part in a livestream with Dr. Jane Goodall and author Peter Wohlleben discussing Wohlleben’s new novel, The Heartbeat of Trees.

Tiny Market

When: May 16, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop small and local at a Tiny Market. Bierstadt Lagerhaus hosts the market filled with plants, art, local creations and brews galore for a leisurely afternoon.

