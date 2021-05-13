COVID Vaccination To Be Offered at Red Rocks

Concertgoers will be getting more than just a night out when they attend concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The venue recently announced that attendees to certain upcoming performances will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

This new addition to the Red Rocks experience will start tonight at the Diplo concert and Saturday at the Osees concert. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, partnered with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone over the age of 18. Vaccinations at the venue will continue throughout the summer in preparation for increased capacity and the reopening of indoor venues.

Up to 100 doses of the vaccine are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Currently, COVID vaccination distribution will focus on younger fans who may not have easy access or early access to the vaccine. Additionally, the venue will give out a concessions voucher and a Red Rocks 80th Anniversary t-shirt to those who opt-in for the vaccine.

“The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

With the support of primary promoters and contractors, AEG Presents AXS Ticketing and Live Nation , Red Rocks Amphitheater is on its way to returning to normal. The more people who receive a COVID vaccination the closer we will be to opening fully.

The specific concerts that vaccines will be available at will continuously be updated. Please check the Red Rocks website for more information.