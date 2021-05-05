Local Gifts to Treat Mom This Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you’re likely looking for ways to show mom some appreciation. For many locals, the various gifts and specials that Denver businesses have to offer are an excellent option. Whether you are looking to spoil mom with fashionable items to add into her wardrobe, delectable foods, unique beverages, innovative gifts or an unforgettable experience, 303 Magazine has put together a diverse gift guide to make any mom feel loved.

fig+honey

Where: Pre-orders are available online

Phone: (303) 345-1585

The Lowdown: Fig+honey has partnered with other women-owned businesses to offer the ultimate Mother’s Day charcuterie boards. Each of the Mother’s Day boards contains hand-painted macarons from Meringue & Company, a mini bottle of champagne, artisanal cheeses and meats, local seasonal fruits and veggies, small-batch accompaniments and other surprises. Place your order online by May 8; each order has an option of delivery directly to your mom’s door.

Black Knife Bakery

Where: Pre-orders available online

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Gift your mom an order of stunning macarons from Black Knife Bakery to satisfy sweet cravings. For Mother’s day, the bakery will reserve a limited number of 200 variety boxes that include a dozen macarons and six different flavors. Boxes are priced at $40 each and have the option to add a “Happy Mother’s Day” macaron or one free regular macaron. To reserve a box visit the website and fill out a variety box form, first come first serve.

Rising Sun Distillery

Where: 1330 Zuni Street, Denver

Phone: (303) 534-1788

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Saturday-Monday closed

The Lowdown: This local, organic distillery is known for its hand-crafted, uncommon liquor flavors such as lavender hibiscus liquor and chili liquor. Rising Sun Distillery’s bottles of liquor, cocktail kits or distillery tours make great gifts for Mother’s Day fun.

The Flour Shop

Where: Pre-order Online

Phone: (720)-671-1610

The Lowdown: Gift your mom a perfect duo of hand-crafted cookies from the Flour Shop and a flower arrangement put together by The Story of Flowers. Cookies will be individually wrapped inside a gift box and include an option to personalize a note. Gifts range from $65 to $71, and delivery will be available in the Denver Metro area May 8 and May 9.

Babe’s Tea Room

Where: 2401 15th Street, Denver

Hours: Monday -Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday- Sunday 10:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Phone: (303)-455-4832

The Lowdown: Share a special Mother’s Day afternoon over tea or brunch at Babe’s Tea Room. While spending quality time with your mom, enjoy a full menu of delectable sweets, savory foods, tea, champagne and other beverages. Call ahead or book a table online. Tea parties can also be customized for takeaway.

Treasure Box Tours

Where: Order Online

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mother’s Day with an unforgettable urban travel adventure with Treasure Box Tours. Treasure boxes include a self-guided map tour of a destination in Colorado, delicious snacks, souvenirs and gift certificates to Colorado businesses. Select a predesigned box or create your own box for mom that can be delivered or picked up.

Balefire Goods

Where: 7513 Grandview Ave, Arvada

Hours: Monday 12 a.m.- 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 1o a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (720) 479-8434

The Lowdown: What a better gift to give your mom than the perfect combination of jewelry, chocolates and wine. Award-winning gallery Balefire Goods has partnered with Spirits Wine Provisions, Olde Town Flower Shoppe and M2 Confections to create a unique offering for Mother’s Day. With this deal, if you spend $100 or more at the gallery you’ll receive a free box of chocolates or a free succulent. Additionally, this offering includes a 5$ coupon to Spirit Wine Provisions for every $50 spent.

Field Supply

Where: Online

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: When all else fails, you can’t go wrong with a classic flower arrangement for a Mother’s Day gift. Field Supply offers a large variety of elegant flora that is locally grown by Colorado flower farmers. Bouquets can be ordered and customized online, each are incorporated with seasonal blooms, greenery, vases or hand-tied bouquets. Pick up or delivery is available around, and even outside of, the Denver Area.

Kyoto Botanicals

Where: Online

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Treat mom with high-quality CBD self-care products that can help maintain a balance of the body and mind. Kyoto Botanicals natural hemp products range from bubble baths, lotions, skincare and more. Until May 9, use the code MOTHER20 for 20% off your Mother’s Day order.

Art of Hannah Jane

Where: Online

Phone: (701) 818-9683

The Lowdown: The Art of Hannah Jane hand makes unique denim flowers that will last a lifetime – making them a thoughtful and life-lasting gift. This sustainable artwear company uses thrown away or thrifted items to craft these sustainable flowers. Denim flowers can be ordered online starting at $25.00 for each flower.

Cherry Arts

Where: Pre-order online

Phone: (303) 355-2787

The Lowdown: Through the nonprofit organization Cherry Arts, provide your mom a gift of an artful experience, with the Mother’s Day mini. This high-quality curated art set comes with a sketchbook, oil pastels, drawing pencil, colored drawing paper, chalk and tortillon. This is a perfect activity you can enjoy together. Individual sets are $35 or order two for $60.

Curate Mercantile

Where: Order Online

Phone: (303) 770-7030

The Lowdown: Customize or hand pick a gift box that will include products hand crafted by Colorado locals. Curate Mercantile is offering a variety of premade Mother’s Day boxes with themes ranging from gardening, household, self-care and many more that will suit your mom’s interests.

Talisman Fine Jewelry

Where: Online

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Make any mother feel special by gifting her a sculptural 14k gold piece of jewelry from Talisman Fine Jewelry. Handmade from recycled gold, each piece undergoes Old-World casting techniques that make each piece perfect for everyday wear. Use the code LOVEMOM for 25% the entire collection from May 7 to May 9.

Mecla

Where: Order Online

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Mecla is a sustainable clothing company that offers diverse “one size fits all” clothing that can be worn casually around the house or can be dressed up for a night out. This Mother’s Day, gift your mom a fashionable piece from one of the Melca collections, from May 8 to May 9 by using the code MOTHERSDAY, for 15% off of any style.

Mona Lucero

Where: Order Online

Phone: (303) 578-0432

The Lowdown: Mona Lucero is a local fashion designer who has been hand-making face masks throughout the pandemic. These stylish masks make for a useful Mother’s Day gift. Order online or make a stop at the Mona Lucero boutique.

Denver Picnic Company

Where: Order Online

Email: [email protected]erpicnicco.com

The Lowdown: Celebrate mom with a customized picnic from Denver Picnic Company. Build the perfect experience with great food and wine, the chance to capture memorable photos, and enjoy the outdoors without worrying about set up or clean up.