Join Us For A Roller Skating Pajama Party

Wear your favorite, most fashionable pajamas, get your friends, and come skate with us under the black lights. On Saturday, May 15 at 10:30 p.m. – 1 :30 a. m.at Roller City Lakewood

All tickets include a three-hour admission to the skate party (21+), a skate rental (or feel free to bring your own) and music by Walt White from Breaking Bad Music.

This event is a fundraiser for Blu Haven, if you want to support them you can do so by visiting the bar area. Masks are required, and please practice social distancing as much as possible. In order to be extra safe, temperatures will be taken at the door.

Get your tickets here. Roller City Lakewood is located at 6803 W Alameda Ave Lakewood.