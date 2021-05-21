Billie Eilish Is Heading to Denver on Happier Than Ever Tour

It’s Friday, and besides the weekend, there’s another reason to be excited. Teenage phenom Billie Eilish has announced that she will be stopping in Denver on her “Happier Than Ever Tour.” Slated to hit Ball Arena on March 19, 2022, Billie Eilish will bring her forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever (due July 30), to life.

The “Happier Than Ever Tour” picks up where the “Where Do We Go? World Tour” was canceled. Eilish was originally supposed to hit Ball Arena in April of 2020 in continuation of her Billboard number one debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but the entire tour was scrapped after only a handful of completed dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point, Eilish was fresh off becoming the first female and only second person in history to win in the four main Grammy categories, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year all within the same year. She went on to win Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” this past year.

Despite the tour cancellation, however, Eilish stayed busy. She released her Apple documentary, The World Is A Little Blurry, and a string of singles, “my future,” “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power” all of which are slated to be on her forthcoming album. In addition, the breakout songstress is bracing for a busy 2021 despite a recovering music industry, headlining a slew of festivals and breaking the internet at the same time. Fans will have to wait until 2022 however to witness Billie solo in all her glory.

Tickets for the upcoming jaunt go on sale next Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster, but fans can begin signing up for the Verified Fan presale now, which will go on sale Wednesday, May 26, at 12 p.m.

Check out the full dates below: