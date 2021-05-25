The Colorado Symphony Will Play a Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Red Rocks This Summer

In addition to four other upcoming dates at Red Rocks, The Colorado Symphony has added one more exciting performance to their list of summer events – this time honoring Aretha Franklin. Alongside actress and singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy winner Ryan Shaw, The Colorado Symphony will play a tribute to the Queen of Soul at Red Rocks on July 8.

Best known for hits like “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Respect,” Franklin’s career spanned more than half a century. While the iconic artist leaves quite a lot to live up to, the upcoming tribute promises to give Franklin all the respect she deserves.

Armed with an impressive resumé – including a background performing on Broadway and live with orchestras around the world – Jenkins has proven to be a talented vocalist that is sure to do the Queen of Soul justice. Meanwhile, Shaw’s multiple Grammy awards stand as a strong testament to the vocalist’s raw talent. While it might be too late to watch Franklin perform live, this summer’s tribute to the soul legend is likely the next best thing.

Tickets for ‘Announcing Aretha: A Tribute with your Colorado Symphony’ go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. via AXS.