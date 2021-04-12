This Week in Concerts – Grace Clark, Fia NyXX, Wes Watkins and More

This week in concerts, add another two places to your post isolation venue checklist. The Armory and Lost City join the effort to return live music back to Denver. However, with more shows available, expect hasty sellouts. It’s apparent how eager we are to listen to live music as much as it is for artists to play it for us. There’s a show for every music lover — live or live-streamed. Not to mention, it’s a great way to support your local business and artist. Stay up to date on all live Denver shows with 303 Magazine.

The Armory

4/18 – Graham Good & The Painters

The Black Box

4/13 – Electronic Tuesdays: GHAST, anthny.jacobs, Blissai and more

4/14 – WCW: Dela Moon, Nestra, Aimerie and more

4/15 – Littykitter, Kial, parkbreezy and more

4/16 – Adam Hester DVRS (early show)

4/16 – Dark Dungeon Crawl and CurlyOne (late show)

4/16 – Locals In The Lounge: Haymes Tarmino, Fenx, My Name Is Ryan and more

4/16 – Adam Hester DVRS (livestream)

4/16 – Dark Dungeon Crawl and CurlyOne (livestream)

4/17 – All Originals, Heisty (early)

4/17 – Wonk & Jump, FatMidz (late)

4/17 – ISHE, Shua, Cristal Aurelia and more

4/17 – All Originals, Heisty (livestream)

4/17 – Wonk & Jump, FatMidz (livestream)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/15 – Float Like A Buffalo (early)

4/15 – Float Like A Buffalo (late)

4/16 – Maggie Rose & Them Vibes, Nicholas Gerlach and Gabe Mervine (early)

4/16 – Maggie Rose & Them Vibes, Nicholas Gerlach and Gabe Mervine (late)

4/17 – The Tmrw Ppl ft. Parris Flemin G, Isaac Teal and more (early)

4/17 – The Tmrw Ppl ft. Parris Flemin G, Isaac Teal and more (late)

Dazzle

4/13 – The Democracy

4/14 – Benny Bloom, Eric Imbrosciano, Taylor Scott and more

4/15 – The Orcastrator

4/16 – Fia NyXX (early)

4/16 – Fia NyXX (late)

4/16 – Kim Dawson (livestream)

4/17 – Loop Story

4/17 – Heath Walton

Globe Hall

4/15 – Saint Nomad

4/16 – Saint Nomad (early)

4/16 – Saint Nomad (late)

4/17 – Saint Nomad (late)

Goosetown Tavern

4/16 – Snubluck, Wes Watkins and Random Temple

4/17 – Elle Michelle and The Bluegrass Boys

Herman’s Hideaway

4/14 – Trevor Michael and Classy Duo

4/15 – Jacket of Spiders, Never Kenezzard and Burning Sister

4/17 – Judge Roughneck, The Hashtones and Red Sage

4/18 – Space Monkeys From The Future, Smiths Grove, Talk Box and more

Larimer Lounge

4/15 – Jane & Matthew’s (early)

4/15 – Jane & Matthew’s (late)

4/18 – Pedro Meyer

Lost City

4/16 – King Cardinal, Grace Clark

4/17 – Sarah Slaton, Brianna Straut

Lost Lake

4/16 – Duke Justice

4/17 – Americo, Sum Beaches

Nocturne

4/14 – Matt Fuller

4/15 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

4/16 – Ben Markley Quintet

4/17 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

4/18 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/16 – Turkeyfoot Trio

4/17 – Redamancy

4/18 – Heck & Halle

The Oriental Theater

4/17 – Zeppephilia

4/18 – School of Rock Benefit for The Oriental Theater

Roxy Broadway

4/13 – Meg Rice

4/14 – Evan James

4/15 – PJ Moon

4/16 – Paranoid Image

4/16 – Elle Michelle & The Bluegrass Boys

4/17 – Dj.kaybay (morning)

4/17 – Cassidy Bacon, Emma Rose (early)

4/17 – Lee Clark Allen Band (late)

4/18 – DJ Rex Buchanan

Swallow Hill Music

4/18 – Olivia Shaw & Emma Rose (livestream)

The Venue

4/14 – Open Stage

4/15 – Spice 1

4/16 – Monsters of Rock Tribute Show: Infestation 303, The 200 and Dolls in The Attic

Your Mom’s House

4/14 – Butl3r

4/15 – Sixman

4/16 – Mauka, Spirit Galore, Fabdot and more

4/17 – Saqi with Audiotrope (early)

4/17 – Saqi with Sera Tonin (late)

4/18 – Saqi with Dr. Crowelly (early)

4/18 – Saqi with Blossomn (late)