25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Kick it off with some tastiness during Denver Food Waste Week and end it by taking in some art at the LandMark Outdoor Exhibition. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, April 12

Denver Food Waste Week

When: April 12 – 17

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Imperfect Foods teams up with New Belgium Brewing for Denver Food Waste Week. The week aims to address food waste within local restaurants using recovered produce or grocery items from Imperfect Foods that would have instead gone to waste. A percentage of the sales will benefit Food Bank of the Rockies.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: April 12, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear sets from up-and-coming local comedians along with hilarious commentary from host and professional comedian, Mike Langworthy.

Forest, Fires and People

When: April 12, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a Forest, Fires and People webinar series. This Monday the webinar series explores the future of Western wildfires from solutions to developments in science.

Tuesday, April 13

Women+Film Festival

When: April 13 – 18

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Denver Film presents the Women+Film Festival. The festival features a six-day-long celebration of female filmmakers and women in cinema. You can view documentaries, women-driven narratives and more during the virtual fest.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: April 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum is back with Drop-In Drawing Online. You can flex your art skills and dive into patterns during the virtual drawing session guided by instructor Anna Kaye and guest artist Melissa Furness.

Ciders & Sides

When: April 13, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Truffle Cheese Shop for a Ciders & Sides event. You can munch on four savory kinds of cheese paired perfectly with four bright ciders throughout the flavor-filled afternoon.

Wednesday, April 14

A Day for Wednesday’s Child

When: April 14

Where: Online, CBS4 and KBCO

Cost: Free, more information here

The Lowdown: Raise the Future teams up with 97.3 KBCO to host A Day for Wednesday’s Child. You can listen in on CBS4 and 97.3 KBCO to hear more about Colorado children in foster care that are available for adoption, hear about success stories and more as well as have a chance to donate to the cause.

Live Stream with Chloe Davis

When: April 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tune in to a Live Stream with Chloe Davis. The stream will discuss Davis’ new book The Queens’ English, Davis’ career and more. You can also take part in a Q&A to follow.

Indigenous Film: Putuparri and the Rainmakers

When: April 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to present Indigenous Film: Putuparri and the Rainmakers. The event features a discussion with director Nicole Ma regarding the film. Make sure to view the film before the discussion.

Nathan Hall: Year Explorer

When: April 14, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Nathan Hall: Year Explorer. The event takes a look at Hall’s audio installation Soundscape 2020 that is currently held within the museum. The program will explore and deconstruct the installation and pieces that it was based on.

Thursday, April 15

Handle With Freedom

When: April 15 – May 2

Where: Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a dive into the works of artist Ana María Hernando during the exhibition Handle With Freedom. The exhibition, curated by Ellen Bruss, explores how we, as an audience, experience art within museum exhibitions themselves.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: April 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some amazing contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Friday, April 16

Skins Naked Yoga

When: April 16, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices register here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and shed some layers during a Skins Naked Yoga session. The women-only yoga class, guided by Havanna Stegner, aims to dive into self-acceptance, vulnerability and empowerment.

End-of-Season Après Affair

When: April 16, 8 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five teams up with Ski House to host an End-of-Season Après Affair. You can party it out with sets from Golden, Chris Cauldron, Soul Atomic, Funk Hunk and more while donning vintage ski outfits.

Venezuelan Soup Days

When: April 16

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator presents Venezuelan Soup Days. Every Friday through April 30, you can try a new Venezuelan or South American-style soup. This Friday the flavor offered is Sopa de Pollo con Arepa de Maiz. A portion of the profits will benefit the Focus Points Family Resource Center. Create your order here.

Lost City Live

When: April 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to jams from King Cardinal and Grace Clark throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series is back for the season with performances on the patio for a chill night.

Coffee Chat: An American COVID-19 Memorial

When: April 16, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Biennial of the Americas hosts a Coffee Chat: An American COVID-19 Memorial panel. You can hear from speakers such as Arielle Julia Brown of Monument Lab, Maria Paz Gaviria of ARTBO, artist and curator Derrick Velasquez and Jen Delos Reyes of Open Engagement during the virtual panel.

Saturday, April 17

Eli Theo Band Live

When: April 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club continues its live music series with Eli Theo Band Live. This Saturday you can jam out to a live performance from Eli Theo Band – a band comprised of Eli Theo, Brenne Schedler and Elliot Elder. You can sip on a cocktail and delight in some sweet tunes.

Caught in Reverie

When: April 17 – June 20

Where: The Waiting Room Gallery, 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Artist Dan Drossman partners with The Waiting Room Gallery to present the Caught in Reverie exhibition. The exhibition showcases works from W. Max Thomason, Adam Krueger, Mick Burson and Dan Drossman himself.

An Evening with Maggie Rose

When: April 17, 5 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dine on an Omakase-style feast with paired wine and cocktails during An Evening with Maggie Rose. For[a]ged Restaurant hosts the four-course dinner with a musical performance from Rose for the perfect atmosphere.

Aurora Polar Plunge & 5K When: April 17, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where: Aurora Reservoir, 5800 S. Powhaton Rd., Aurora Cost: $45 – $120 register here

The Lowdown: Take a cool dip or sweat it out during the Aurora Polar Plunge & 5k. You can plunge into the Aurora Reservoir and later run a 5k to raise funds to Special Olympics Colorado.

303’s Roller Neon TikTok Party

When: April 17, 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Roller City Lakewood, 6803 W. Alameda Ave. Lakewood

Cost: $25-50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join us for a night at the rink at Roller City Lakewood this Saturday. Come dressed in your best neon gear and start practicing your best moves for an evening of fun. Tickets include three-hour admission to the party, skate rentals (or bring your own) and music by Walt White from Breaking Bad Music.

Northside Market

When: April 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local during a Northside Market. The market offers a variety of local Latin vendors offering food, music and more for a fresh Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, April 18

Oh Golly Dumpling Pop-Up

When: April 18, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fox Run Cafe, 3550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Snag some savory dumplings during an Oh Golly Dumpling Pop-Up. Fox Run Cafe hosts the pop-up with bites from Oh Golly Dumpling, cocktails from The Family Jones and a dessert from the cafe for a sweet finish. You can grab the dumplings to-go or dine-in.

LandMark Outdoor Exhibition

When: April 18 – October 18

Where: Various locations, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a trip through Lakewood to explore the LandMark Outdoor Exhibition. The exhibition takes inspiration from surrounding environments while using the surrounding communities to connect people through art. Find more information here.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Virtual Keith Haring: Witness: Aids & Activism

When: April 21, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change

When: April 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Earth Day Seed Giveaway

When: April 22 – 23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free register here

Dining Out For Life

When: April 23 – May 2

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

