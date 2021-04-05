17 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some lively events lined up this week. Start it off with a cheesy bite with Pizza Enzo and end it by sippin’ pretty at “The Tourist: A Tropical Takeover.” Wherever the week takes you, make sure you take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, April 5

Pizza Enzo

When: April 5 – 30

Where: All Pizzeria Locale locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale partners with chef Alon Shaya of Safta to raise funds for Comal Heritage Food Incubator. You can order the Pizza Enzo through the Pizzeria Locale App or online for pickup to support the efforts. For every $12 pizza sold, $1 will benefit the fund.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: April 5, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your week off with a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians throughout the virtual evening with witty commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy.

Denver7 Book Club

When: April 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during the Denver7 Book Club. This month the club is reading The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett.

Tuesday, April 6

SoulCycle Outside

When: April 6

Where: SoulCycle, 235 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: $28 per class register here

The Lowdown: SoulCycle Denver is launching SoulCycle Outside. You can sweat it out at a 45-minute outdoor cycling series with instructors such as Melu, Jenny Rose and Zoe.

Ciders & Sides

When: April 6, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 – $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a Ciders & Sides. You can delight in four handcrafted chocolate bonbons paired perfectly with four fresh ciders for a tasty afternoon. The pairing is offered for pickup or dine-in.

Aspen Shortsfest

When: April 6 – 11

Where: Online

Cost: $45 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Aspen Film hosts the 30th Aspen Shortsfest. You can watch a myriad of short films during the week-long festival created by international and local filmmakers.

Noodles & Company Boulder Fundraiser

When: April 6, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: All Colorado Noodles & Company locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Noodles & Company hosts a fundraiser for the Colorado Healing Fund in acknowledgment of recent events in Boulder. You can order from any Colorado location on Tuesday and 50% of profits up to $50,000 will go towards the fund.

Wednesday, April 7

Colorado Pint Day

When: April 7

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Pint Day is back. You can grab a beer from participating breweries to raise funds for the Colorado Brewer’s Guild (CBG) during the brew-tastic holiday. For each pint sold, $1 will be donated to CBG.

Virtual Keith Haring: Bodies in Motion

When: April 7, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts a “Virtual Keith Haring: Bodies in Motion” event. You can hear about how dance played a role in Haring’s art with the visual dynamics of motion.

Ancient Mummies, New Discoveries

When: April 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn more about mummies during Ancient Mummies, New Discoveries. The event will discuss the updates of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Egyptian Hall and reexaminations that were made with two ancient Egyptian mummies and three coffins.

Thursday, April 8

The Best of Colorado’s Beasts

When: April 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the wild animal of Colorado during The Best of Colorado’s Beasts. Treasure Box Tours takes you on a journey through the Wild Animal Sanctuary which is home to exotic animals.

Live Stream with Peter Filkins

When: April 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tune in to a Live Stream with Peter Filkins. The live stream will discuss Filkin’s novel Water / Music, Filkin’s career and more. Later you can take part in a Q&A.

Friday, April 9

A World of Taste: India

When: April 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Test out your culinary skills with A World of Taste: India. The class features a chance to make pea and potato samosas, chicken tikka masala and cardamom kulfi with the guidance of an instructor.

EMERGE Annual CSU Fashion Show

When: April 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little fancy with the EMERGE Annual CSU Fashion Show. The virtual show features collections from senior students’ academic careers. The best part? You can dress up or stay in your comfies while at home.

Local AF Market

When: April 9 – 11

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with American Field for a Local AF Market. You can shop from a lineup of Colorado vendors such as Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe, Clever Luck, Past Life the Collective and B Fresh Gear. You can also jam out to live music and grab a bite or sip while shopping.

Saturday, April 10

Giles Ober Live

When: April 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club returns with a live music series. This Saturday you can jam out to a live performance from Giles Ober – a guitarist and singer from Steamboat Springs. You can sip on a cocktail and sway to some sweet tunes.

Sunday, April 11

The Tourist: A Tropical Takeover

When: April 11, 5 p.m.

Where: Run for the Roses, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Run for the Roses hosts its last day of “The Tourist: A Tropical Takeover.” You can imbibe in beach drinks such as a Shake Ya Tail Feather, Tai One On and other classic tropical sips. Check here for more information.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Forest, Fires and People

When: April 12, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Women+Film Festival

When: April 13 – 18

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices here

A Day for Wednesday’s Child

When: April 14

Where: Online, CBS4 and KBCO

Cost: Free, more information here

End-of-Season Après Affair

When: April 16, 8 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 tickets available here