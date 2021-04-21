10+ Eco-Friendly Events to Celebrate Earth Day

With Earth Day just around the corner, the city has some eco-friendly events primed and ready to celebrate the day. To make your life easier, 303 Magazine has created this roundup of some Earth Day events to honor our planet.

LandMark Outdoor Exhibition

When: April 19 – October 18

Where: Various locations, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a trip through Lakewood to explore the LandMark Outdoor Exhibition. The exhibition takes inspiration from surrounding environments while using the nearby communities to connect people through art. Find more information here.

Earth Day Seed Giveaway

When: April 22 – 23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Denver presents an Earth Day Seed Giveaway. You can have a chance at snagging seeds in honor of the Earth-conscious holiday and pick them up at locations such as Comal Heritage Food Incubator, Ekar Farm, Grow Local Colorado and The Table Urban Farm.

Earth Day River Clean Up

When: April 22, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering for an Earth Day Clean-Up. STRENGTH In The City partners with Denver Parks and Race for a South Platter River clean-up followed by a happy hour at Number Thirty Eight.

Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change

When: April 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with Denver7, CU Boulder and Institute for Science & Policy for Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change. You can hear about the difficulties in communicating climate change to the public, how we can change for the better and more.

BEER! A Love Story

When: April 22 – 25

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rad Craft Beer presents BEER! A Love Story. You can watch the documentary film that celebrates all things brew and raise funds for Protect Our Rivers. On April 22, you can also take part in a virtual panel. More information here.

Earth Illuminated

When: April 22, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavillions, 500 16th Street Mall, Ste 280, Denver

Cost: $18 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through a garden full of flowers, walk by larger-than-life butterflies and more during Earth Illuminated. The immersive exhibition explores all of the earth’s elements throughout a 13,000-square-foot space.

Earth Day Tote Bag Giveaway

When: April 22, 10 a.m.

Where: All Tattered Cover locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cut back on your plastic usage, with the help of Tattered Cover, during an Earth Day Tote Bag Giveaway. You can receive a complimentary tote bag with any purchase while supplies last at any Tattered Cover location.

Sincerely, Earth

When: April 22 – 30

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods hosts Sincerely, Earth. The exhibition honors Earth Day with works from local artists Christine Ann Nicols and Caitlin Zeller that explore environmental issues. The pieces were created using trash that Zeller and Nicols found while hiking.

ecoMRKT Pop-Up

When: April 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market presents an ecoMRKT Pop-Up. You can shop from the sustainable market that features local businesses that have dedicated themselves to offering eco-friendly products and services. Vendors include businesses such as Newd Elements, Soul Bean Roasters and The Happy Beetle.