Triple Bypass – the 110-mile Colorado Bike Ride That Gives it All Back to the Community

The Triple Bypass – a cycling event not meant for the faint of heart – takes place annually here in Colorado. Starting in Evergreen – the route guides thousands of cyclists 110 miles through the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, alongside some of the toughest athletes in the world. After climbing over Juniper Pass (11,140 ft.), Loveland Pass (11,990 ft.), Swan Mountain and Vail Pass (10,560 ft.) – free food, beer, and bragging rights await. But what does it take to do this internationally sought bike course and why do it in the first place?

The Triple Bypass Gives Back.

According to Coach Natalie Raborn – the Triple Bypass is not only the challenge of a lifetime – it’s also for a good cause. Meaning every hard-earned mile and 100% of proceeds go towards organizations such as Special Olympics, American Diabetes Association and Bicycle Colorado.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to give so much to the community through the proceeds of the Triple Bypass, over $3 Million to date. Your ride makes a difference in so many ways. Not only do you get an amazing time on the bike, you are giving back to non-profit organizations that affect lives all over. We give to cycling advocacy organizations, the non-profits that help us with volunteers for the Triple and charitable groups along our ride corridor,” states its website.

Everyone is welcome to participate.

More importantly – Raborn believes anyone who’s willing to do the work can accomplish this arduous challenge. Even if you don’t live at altitude. Staying focused and dedicated to a specific training schedule and dietary plan are essential to defeating the course. But physical training means nothing if you’re not mentally prepared and hydrated. For the best outcome at the event – it’s highly suggested to work one-on-one with a coach such as High Road Coaching or join a local cycling club like Team Evergreen.

For those who are still not ready to commit to the full distance – this year’s Triple Bypass event also offers a Double Bypass. The Double begins in Georgetown – with 65 miles to go before crossing the finish line in Avon. Although it’s less of a feat – don’t be fooled. The Double Bypass is still an impressive challenge to overcome. And for those who are ready to take the Triple Bypass to the next level – there will be a Gran Fondo option. The Gran Fondo is all about doing those climbs in the best time – plus there’s a jersey upgrade.

Become a volunteer.

If this year isn’t quite your year to conquer three passes – the crew at Triple Bypass encourages the community to participate in any way they can. And while cheering on the sidelines is always a plus – you might consider volunteering at the event.

Photo Courtesy of Triple Bypass on Facebook

Each riding distance includes a jersey – unique to the course you choose. And new to this year – you can opt out of purchasing a jersey if you’re looking to save a few bucks. The course will include four aid stations, a light lunch at Loveland ski area, course and medical support as well as a finisher medal. For additional safety – all trails and roads will be closed or limited to vehicular traffic. As previously mentioned – there will also be free food and beer at the finish line. This year’s menu features Boulder’s McDevitt Taco Supply.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 21. For frequently asked questions and more information on COVID deferrals, prices and how to register – go here. For updates and additional information – you can visit Triple Bypass on Facebook.