This Week in Concerts – Elli Perry, California Honeydrops Trio and More

This week in concerts, Denver’s outdone itself again with live shows. Sure, they’re at limited capacity and operating under strict guidelines, but we’re seeing more of them each passing day. Larger venues are still on hold but smaller venues are beginning to schedule consistently on weekdays. You can catch multiple shows at places like Lost Lake and Number Thirty Eight, but Cervantes’ Masterpiece is where the action is this week. The venue, like countless others, turned to livestreams over the past year but made sure to be ready once restrictions eased. Also, a reminder to Oriental Theater fans that the venue will once again be holding a benefit show if you missed last week’s. Keep reading 303 Magazine to stay up to date on weekly concerts in Denver.

The Black Box

3/11 – Cnopes, Scarien, Indobeats

3/11 – Ceiva, Aimerie, Shiba, Qilin B2B Retina

3/12 – Molokai w/ Mirror Maze (early show)

3/12 – Molokai w/ Nik P (late show)

3/12 – Oomah, KIBZ, Messea, MvK

3/13 – Wriza (early)

3/13 – Wriza (late)

3/13 – ISHE, Shua, Cristal Aurelia, Xeela

Cervantes’ Masterpiece

3/9 – Chali 2na ft. Adam Deitch, Chris Karns (early)

3/9 – Chali 2na ft. Adam Deitch, Chris Karns (late)

3/10 – Chali 2na (early)

3/10 – Chali 2na (late)

3/11 – Squeaky Feet (early)

3/11 – Squeaky Feet (late)

3/11 – Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie and more (early)

3/11 – Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie and more (late)

3/12 – Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), Todd Stoops, Tucker McClung (Cycles) and more (early)

3/12 – Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie and more (early)

3/12 – Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie and more (late)

3/13 – California Honeydrops Trio (early)

3/13 – Extra Gold, Dave A’bear (early)

3/13 – Extra Gold, Dave A’bear (late)

3/14 – California Honeydrops Trio (early)

Dazzle Denver

3/10 – Kris Myers and the Pandemaniacs (livestream)

3/11 – Hines DeVine Jazz (early)

3/11 – Hines DeVine Jazz (late)

3/11 – Hines DeVine Jazz (livestream)

3/12 – Stevland (early)

3/12 – Stevland (livestream)

3/13 – Spinphony (early)

3/13 – Spinphony (late)

3/13 – Spinphony (livestream)

3/14 – Tom Amend Trio

Globe Hall

3/13 – Shovelhead 66

Goosetown Tavern

3/12 – Lovebeom ft. Cassidy Bacon

3/13 – Cherry Street ft. Bellisi

Herman’s Hideaway

3/10 – Tony Williams

3/11 – Sysco Yola, Jhazzy Wolf, Derain, Nickey T, B.I.A x Trill Youngins, Saint V

3/12 – The Hashtones, Red Sage

3/13 – Barre Chord Bangers, Resistful Misfit, Pennysick, 2 Seconds To Denver

3/14 – Cryptic Writings, Both Ends Burning, Burning Sister, Twisted Escape

Larimer Lounge

3/11 – Shuj Roswell (early)

3/11 – Shuj Roswell (late)

3/12 – Kyle Moon & the Misled

3/14 – Elli Perry

Lost Lake

3/11 – The Honey Empire (early)

3/11 – The Honey Empire (late)

3/12 – The Downer Party with The Able Dogs (early)

3/12 – The Downer Party with The Able Dogs (late)

3/13- Kingdom Jasmine

Mile High Station

3/11 – 250 Years of Beethoven: Beethoven’s Best Works

Nocturne

3/10 – Dru Heller Trio

3/11 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet ft. Gabriel Mervine

3/12 – Taylor Clay Quartet

3/13 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (early)

3/13 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (late)

3/14 – The Peter Olstad Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

3/12 – Live Music (unspecified)

3/13 – Live Music (unspecified)

3/14 – Chuck Hank

The Oriental

3/12 – The Copper Children

3/14 – Benefit for The Oriental Theater

Roxy Broadway

3/10 – Trevor Michael

3/11 – Mary Rodgers

3/12 – Stone Riot

3/13 – Paranoid Image

Swallow Hill Music

3/13 – Chris Smither

3/13 – Chris Smither (livestream)

3/13 – Taj Mahal, Phantom Blues Band and Jon Cleary

3/13 – Taj Mahal, Phantom Blues Band and Jon Cleary (livestream)

The Venue

3/10 – Music Showcase: Open Stage

3/13 – One Track Mind, Maiden Denver, Heavy Mountain

Your Mom’s House

3/11 – Santonio Tanderas, Hadal Zone, N3kosis, Swigz

3/12 – Ion with Galuhvant and Jush (early)

3/12 – Ion with Cotten (late)

3/13 – Blaize with CTLU and Dubble AA (early)

3/13 – Blaize, Slasha, Swando and more