18 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some sweet events lined up this week. Kick it off with empowerment at WorldDenver’s International Women’s Day and end it by raising funds and munching at a National Pi Day Zoom Party. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, March 8

WorldDenver’s International Women’s Day

When: March 8, 10:50 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate International Women’s Day with the help of WorldDenver. You can take part in a live stream broadcast that honors successful women in National Security with keynote speakers ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, co-founder of Leadership Council for Women in National Security and Lauren Buitta the CEO and founder of Girl Security.

Tattooed Goods

When: March 8 – 31

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods presents Tattooed Goods – a collection with local artist Alicia Hatfield. The collection features a flash sheet of 20 different designs created by Hatfield that you can have tattooed onto different items such as rings, decanters, water bottles and more with the help of Lauren Tuggle and Crown Trophy.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: March 8, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let a laugh out during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The one-hour event features sets from local talents as well as hilarious commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy. If you are feeling brave you can also take a shot at showing off your own stand-up.

Tuesday, March 9

China Belt & Road Initiative

When: March 9, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the history of the Silk Road and China’s trade infrastructure during a China Belt & Road Initiative webinar. You can hear from members of Active Minds about efforts of the modern-day Silk Road throughout the live stream.

Owls of Northern Colorado

When: March 9, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the documented history of Owls in Northern Colorado. You can hear from Scott Rashid the director of the Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute (CARRI) speak about the natural history of 11 different species of owls that are found in Northern Colorado and how some of the species were previously undocumented.

Wayne Miller in Conversation with Chris Santiago

When: March 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: BookBar hosts Wayne Miller in Conversation with Chris Santiago for the launch of We The Jury by Wayne Miller. Authors Miller and Santiago will discuss the book and later be open to a Q&A.

Wednesday, March 10

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: March 10 – 31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five is back with The Gin & Jazz Series. The series features local musicians and ensembles that embody the historic “Harlem of the West” culture. This Wednesday you can jam out sweet tunes from the Rico Jones Trio.

American Regional: Rocky Mountain

When: March 10, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 per person here

The Lowdown: Test your cooking skills with an American Regional: Rocky Mountain cooking class. You can make corn fritters, a rack of lamb with roasted potatoes and a seasonal fruit hand pie during the tasty evening.

Blood Memory

When: March 10, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a discussion of the film Blood Memory. The film explores the stories of survivors from the Indian Child Welfare Act as well as current policy and legal issues. You can hear from a panel of speakers including Chrissi Ross Nimmo, Brett Lee Shelton and Mervyn L. Tano.

Thursday, March 11

Sushi Rolling Class

When: March 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $53 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Make your own sushi at home with the help of an instructor from Denver Sushi House during a Sushi Rolling Class. The ticket price includes all of the ingredients to make three styles of sushi and one bottle of sake to sip on with your meal.

Friday, March 12

Spaceballs Viewing

When: March 12, 4:20 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema hosts a viewing of the hilarious and wild Spaceballs. The film – parodying Star Wars – is filled with a quirky cast including Rick Moranis, Joan Rivers and Dom DeLuise.

Saturday, March 13

Women in Their Infinite Forms

When: March 13, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market team up with Athena Project to present Women in Their Infinite Forms. The exhibition spotlights 11 local female artists who have transformed (wo)mannequins into art that tells stories of female power and reinvention. This Saturday you can take part in an art strut to hear the artists’ stories and celebrate all things women.

Pop-Up Puppy Pub

When: March 13

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station celebrates St. Patrick’s a little early with a Pop-Up Puppy Pub. You can dress up in green and bring your furry friend to snag some St. Paddy’s Day specials on the Plaza and raise funds for Denver Animal Shelter. For every item sold, $1 will be donated.

Detroit Day at Hops and Pie

When: March 13, 12 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie Denver dishes out some hot slices on Detroit Day. Instead of just celebrating National Pi Day you can celebrate Detroit Day with Detroit-style pizzas all day long and a brew to wash it all down.

Sunday, March 14

National Pi Day at Smōk

When: March 14, 11 a.m.

Where: Smōk Barbecue, 330 Brighton Blvd. #202, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth on National Pi Day at Smōk with a seasonal fruit pie. You can grab a strawberry-rhubarb hand pie created by chef Bill Espiricueta for only $3.14 while supplies last.

Steuben’s Hand Pies

When: March 14, 9 a.m.

Where: Steuben’s Arvada, 7355 Ralston Rd., Arvada and Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $3.14 per pie

The Lowdown: Bite into some tasty treats with Steuben’s Hand Pies during National Pi Day. You can pick up a fruit hand pie made by executive pastry chef Nadine Donovan for $3.14 throughout the day.

Maria Empanada’s National Pi Day

When: March 14, 9 a.m.

Where: Maria Empanada, 2501 Dallas St. #186, Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get savory at Maria Empanada’s National Pi Day with some freshly made empanadas. You can try chicken chimichurri, ham with egg and cheese or pears in marsala pie for a sweeter bite.

National Pi Day Zoom Party

When: March 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Kendall Court, 5604 Kendall Ct., Arvada

Cost: $12 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: John Hinman of Hinman’s Pie teams up with pie expert John Lehndorff for a National Pi Day Zoom Party. You can get in on the action with a Square Pi Package filled with three six-inch pies, a Zoom invitation, recipes and more. A portion of the profits from the event will benefit CHOW.

Mark Your Calendar

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

Beer Dinner with La Chiva

When: March 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $55 – $280 tickets available here

Into the Archives: Photography from the Colville Reservation

When: March 18, 6 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Pizzeria Locale Dough From Scratch Class

When: March 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25 tickets available here