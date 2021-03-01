27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some curious events lined up this week. Start it off by checking out Mirror Mirror and end it by chilling or sweating at the Denver Plunge Roulette and 5k. Whatever your week has ready for you, make sure to take a peak at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, March 1

Mirror Mirror

When: March 1 – 20

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free reserve spot here

The Lowdown: Union Hall presents Mirror Mirror. The exhibition is inspired by the Brothers Grimm version of Snow White with notions of magic, powers and more added into works by artists such as Paula Gillin, Gabby Recny and Lauren Winges.

Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail The Dark Lioness

When: March 1 – 20

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art hosts Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail The Dark Lioness. The exhibition features over 80 self-portraits created by South African artist and visual activist Zanele Muholi. The portraits are used to confront political issues of race and representation.

In A Time of Change

When: March 1 – 31

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore art and Denver at the same time with In A Time of Change. SaveArtSpace offers and outdoor exhibition that features installation placed on billboards throughout the city. The exhibition is curated by Benjamin Rassmussen and Samantha Johnston.

Reflecting Voices When: March 1 – April 17 Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Colorado Photographic Arts Center hosts Reflecting Voices – an exhibition that reflects upon race, identity, legacy and more. You can see works from artists Narkita Gold, Rashod Taylor and Alanna Airitam. Museum For Black Girls When: March 1 – April 30 Where: Museum for Black Girls, 1421 26th St., Denver Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here The Lowdown: Museum for Black Girls has returned to Denver. The pop-up installation celebrates the stories, journies and all-around beauty of Black women in a safe space. READ: Museum for Black Girls Returns, This Time in RiNo

Tuesday, March 2

Half Flight Tuesday

When: March 2, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on some flavorful sakes during Half Flight Tuesday. Colorado Sake Co. hosts an afternoon for you to delight on a half flight of drinks for 50%.

Wolves in Colorado: After the Vote

When: March 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents “Wolves in Colorado: After the Vote.” The lecture explores the newly approved Proposition 114 that pushes forward with the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado by 2023. You can participate in the Zoom session and later in a Q&A.

Wednesday, March 3

303 Day

When: March 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Woods Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 303 Day is back in the city. You can celebrate all things Denver with the release of 303 Magazine’s 303 Music Vol.4 vinyl, a free 303 Day brew created by New Belgium and food specials from The Woods. Channel 93.3 will also be on-site for a live broadcast. Reserved spots are sold out, however free first-come, first-served seating is available during the day.

Latinas, Beers & Books Club

When: March 3, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Combine your love of brews with literature during a Latinas, Beers and Books Club. You can meet up with other Latinx individuals, talk about Latinx literature and authors and sip on some great local brews.

Month of Photography Online Lecture No. 1

When: March 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum celebrates the Month of Photography with Online Lecture No.1. You can hear a lecture from Colorado artist and photographer Albert Chong about topics of spirituality, identity, ritualism and more.

Know Before You Go Avalanche Awareness

When: March 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Always Choose Adventures presents a Know Before You Go Avalanche Awareness Class. You can hear from instructor Mike Cooperstein about tips, tricks and more to keep you safe from avalanches.

Thursday, March 4

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

When: March 4 – 7

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival has returned – this year in a virtual format. You can watch films created by Asian and Asian Pacific American filmmakers throughout the four-day festival while staying safe at home.

Modern Art Reframed

When: March 4, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Modern Art Reframed. The event features a lecture from artist and art historian Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi discussing his vision of the future of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a more inclusive story of 20th and 21st-century art and more.

Orin Swift Wine Dinner

When: March 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $120 per person

The Lowdown: For[a]ged Restaurant teams up with Orin Swift Cellars for an Orin Swift Wine Dinner. You can delight in a four-course meal with dishes such as Colorado striped bass, porcini mushroom, Hawaiian escolar and Moroccan spiced lamb loin – all paired with pours of wine along the way.

Friday, March 5

Stand-Up Showcase

When: March 5, 6:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $12.75 – $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during a Stand-Up Showcase. The Denver Comedy Lounge is open and ready to fill the room with laughter with some killer comedy sets from local and national talents.

Free First Friday

When: March 5, 12 – 9

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas honors First Friday and Women’s History month with free entry into the gallery. You can explore the exhibitions currently held and take in some culture while perusing the art.

4 Year Anniversary Party

When: March 5 – 7

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to four years of business during Zuni Street Brewing Company’s 4 Year Anniversary Party. The brewery honors the occasion with the three-day bashed filled flowing brews, giveaways and more.

Super Stout Weekend

When: March 5 – 7

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is back with its Super Stout Weekend. You can stout it out for three days with a series of releases, tappings, food from food trucks and more.

March Virtual First Friday

When: March 5, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art District on Santa Fe hosts its March Virtual First Friday. You can explore galleries with virtual tours, listen to artist talks and more throughout the evening – this month with the emphasis on women-owned and operated businesses. The event will be streamed through the Art District on Santa Fe’s Facebook.

FlyteCo Brewing Co. 2nd Anniversary

When: March 5 – 7

Where: FlyteCo Brewing Co., 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing Co. celebrates its second year anniversary with a three-day celebration – ’80s style. You can stop into the taproom that will be transformed into an ’80s feverdream for a brew to celebrate the anniversary.

Saturday, March 6

Three Acts: A Survey of Shame, Emotion and Oblivion

When: March 6 – 25

Where: Redline Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $3 – $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Redline Contemporary Art Center hosts Three Acts: A Survey of Shame, Emotion and Oblivion. The exhibition merges three collaborations into one while exploring shame and privilege for a striking experience.

Wine & Dine Pairing Experience

When: March 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 S. Chester St. Ste A, Centennial

Cost: $250 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Imbibe in rich wines while delighting a four-course feast during a Wine & Dine Pairing Experience. You can dig into a menu from chef Eric with dishes of Corvina, a house-made pappardelle with duck ragu, a spinach salad and a pear panna cotta to finish.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: March 6, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Relax and jam out during Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits presents a fun afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music from voices such as Glenn Unrath, John Pierce, Laura Pianowski and Luke Blaser on the patio.

Get It Girl!

When: March 6, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. teams up with Awakening Boutique, Strawberry Mountain, Chrysalis Conway, Plant Shawty and more hosts Get It Girl! in honor of International Women’s Day. You can support local women-owned and operated brands throughout the afternoon with cocktails, bites from a food truck and more. A portion of the proceeds from cocktail specials will go towards The Marigold Project.

Sunday, March 7

Riceboxx Pop-Up

When: March 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks partners with Riceboxx for a special pop-up. The Cambodian and Filipino mashup concept will offer lumpia, Filipino chicken BBQ skewers, Cambodian spicy chicken sandwiches, a Cambodian burger and Ube ice cream shortbread cookie sandwiches. Order for dine-in or to-go here.

RiNo Extreme! Apres Ski Party

When: March 7, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Curio Bar Denver, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best ’80s ski attire for a RiNo Extreme! Apres Ski Party. Curio Bar presents the evening filled with prizes, free whiskey tasting and more in the Paved Paradise Parking Lot of Denver Central Market.

Denver Plunge Roulette & 5K When: March 7, 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where: Washington Park, Franklin St. and Mississippi Ave., Denver Cost: $45 – $120 register here

The Lowdown: The Denver Polar Plunge has taken a new form this year with a Denver Plunge Roulette and 5k. You can take part a safely monitored plunge or lace up your sneakers to raise funds for Special Olympics Colorado.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Crescendo Society & Mythology Virtual Cocktail Class

When: March 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $35 tickets available here

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: March 3 – 31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

Pizzeria Locale Dough From Scratch Class

When: March 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25 tickets available here