Illegal Pete’s Opens New LoDo Location With Expanded Patio

On Tuesday March 23 — Illegal Pete’s reopened its doors in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. After 20 years of success and in the Sugar Building located just across the street — Founder and President Pete Turner — felt it was time to expand. Illegal Pete’s new SugarPie location offers just that.

Illegal Pete’s new location is on the corner of 16th Street and Wazee, in the former Lucky Pie space. According to Turner — it is “double the space, triple the patio, and 100% sunshine.”

The Mission-style burrito joint features a southwest-facing patio with views of sunsets that disappear into the Rocky Mountains. Its bright interior with color-washed walls and black steel bar are accompanied by the burrito counter.

After a gloomy year defined by a pandemic, the iconic restaurant looks forward to a brighter future. “Today begins a new chapter, one that looks warm and sunny, and one that we can’t wait to share with you,” explained the company.

Illegal Pete’s is open seven days a week for patio dining as well as delivery and pickup. Happy hour is every day from 3-6pm. For more information on delivery, pickup and happy hour details — please visit the Illegal Pete’s website or follow them on Instagram.