14 Asian Markets and Grocers To Check Out In and Around Denver

Denver and the Denver-Metro area hosts to a myriad of beautiful cultures with palates spanning continents. 303 Magazine has created a roundup to guide you through the various markets and grocers within the area to support from. You can shop local from nationalities spanning from Nepali to Korean to keep your taste buds dancing.

Pacific Ocean Marketplace

Where: 2200 W Alameda Ave, Denver and 12303 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora Hours: Daily 9 a.m. – 9 p.m Regional Focus: Chinese, Taiwanese and Southeast Asian The Lowdown: Pacific Ocean Marketplace offers a full selection of seafood, tofu, house-made kimchi and more. You can also find dining ware, cooking ware and even duck roasted on-site. Little Saigon Supermarket Where: 375 South Federal Blvd., Denver Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Regional Focus: Vietnamese and Southeast Asian The Lowdown: Little Saigon Supermarket is a primarily Vietnamese grocer that offers spices, meats and other imported delights from Southeast Asia. You can find sweet Toddy palm cakes, coconut cookies and more for the perfect treat on the go. Pacific Mercantile Company Where: 1925 Lawrence St., Denver Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sun 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Regional Focus: Japanese The Lowdown: Nestled within the historic Sakura Square, Pacific Mercantile Company boasts a selection of authentic Japanese fare. The market offers rare items, cookware, specialty ingredients and more. It’s like a slice to Japan without leaving Denver.

New Saigon Market

Where: 1076 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Hours: Daily 8:30 a.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Regional Focus: Vietnamese and Southeast Asian

The Lowdown: Shop from a large selection of fresh seafood, produce as well as frozen and canned goods from Little Saigon Market. The market also offers a large menu of cooked dishes to take home if you aren’t in the mood to experiment yourself.

Viet Hoa Supermarket Where: 225 S Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood Hours: Daily 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Regional Focus: Vietnamese and Southeast Asian The Lowdown: With Denver’s large Vietnamese population comes some great cultural options. Viet Hoa Supermarket supplies ingredients needed to make phô, Vietnamese-style iced coffee, specialty cookware and more for all of your cooking ventures. Bên Thành Asian Market Where: 1001 S. Federal Blvd., Denver Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Regional Focus: Vietnamese and Thai The Lowdown: Explore a myriad of fresh seafood, imported cakes, dried goods and more from Bên Thành Asian Market. The market is Thai and Vietnamese influenced so be on the lookout for some spicy bites on the shelves. Middle East Market Where: 2254 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver Hours: Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Regional Focus: Middle Eastern and North African The Lowdown: Take a journey to the Middle East while staying in Colorado with the Middle East Market. The market provides teas, health foods, Middle Eastern treats and more. You can also find a wide range of hookah supplies for an authentic experience. H Mart Where: 2751 S. Parker Rd., Aurora Hours: Daily 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Regional Focus: East Asian and Korean The Lowdown: Located in Aurora, H Mart continues to be a popular Asian grocer serving up Korean food and drink options, hosting a massive produce selection and always stocked up on the best ramyeon to keep your snacking at bay. Arash International Market

Where: 2720 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

Hours: Daily 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Regional Focus: Persian

The Lowdown: Need some authentic Persian fare? Arash International Market has got you covered with bulk baskets of dates, spices galore, nuts and prepared dips and packaged goods. They also have a selection of locally made, fresh hummus.

Family Asia Market

Where: 8800 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Regional Focus: Burmese and Southeast Asian

The Lowdown: Family Asia Market on East Colfax is held in a cozy house giving it homey feel. You can purchase delights of durian fruit, traditional Burmese fare and all sorts of medicinal goods within the shop.

Krung Thai Grocery

Where: 11700 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Regional Focus: Thai

The Lowdown: Krung Thai Grocery brings Thailand to Aurora with traditional Thai spices, regional snacks and more. You can also find teas, coffee and the Thailanding Cafe just around the corner.

M Mart

Where: 2000 S. Havana St. #4749, Aurora

Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m – 8:45 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Regional Focus: Korean and East Asian

The Lowdown: Located in Aurora, M Mart presents a wide selection of Korean, Japanese and East Asian products. You can shop from baked goods, ramune to a myraid of packaged products.

Lotus Asian Market

Where: 844 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Regional Focus: Thai, Filipino, Chinese and more

The Lowdown: Lotus Asian Market offers a wide variety of Asian products for all of grocery needs. You can find anything from spices to ice creams to fresh produce – all from different parts of Asia.

Everest Grocery/Ananda Bazzar

Where: 102 S. Parker Rd. A6, Aurora

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Regional Focus: Nepali, Indian and Bengladeshi

The Lowdown: Everest Grocery/Ananda Bazzar has got your South Asian food needs covered with a variety of dried goods, snacks, bulk rices and more. You can even purchase fresh produce and a selection of Halal butchered meats.