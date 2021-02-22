This Week in Concerts – Native Station, One Be Lo, and More

There’s less tension in the air nowadays, but in its absence, anticipation circulates around the music and performing arts community. Some good news is, following state and county guidelines, more music venues are beginning to open again. The decline in COVID cases isn’t reason enough to fully open, so the venues are opening slowly and cautiously — for good measure. Strict procedures and policies constitute entry to these venues and if you still feel skeptical in public places there are always live streams. Here’s a look at this week in concerts.

Black Box

2/26 – GrymeTyme X, Cloud D (early)

2/26 – GrymeTyme X, Cloud D (late)

2/26 – Locals in the lounge; DJ Wadada, Jimeni, Counterfeit, Rainbow, Xtinct

2/27 – Notlö (early)

2/27 – Notlö (late)

2/27 – Locals in the lounge: Sather, Mojo, Nestra, Sweet Prnce)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece

2/27 – One Be Lo (early)

2/27 – One Be Lo (late)

Dazzle

2/24 – The Shaman Sextet

2/24 – The Shaman Sextet (livestream)

2/25 – Terri Jo Jenkins Jazz Quartet

2/25 – Terri Jo Jenkins Jazz Quartet (livestream)

2/26 – Same Cloth

2/26 – Same Cloth (livestream)

2/27 – Stafford Hunter meets Purnell Steen

2/27 – Stafford Hunter meets Purnell Steen (livestream)

Globe Hall

2/25 – Graham Good & The Painters (late)

Goosetown Tavern

2/27 – Elle Michelle and The Bluegrass Boys

Herman’s Hideaway

2/25 – Puente Libre with Santo Pecado

2/26 – Beyond Influence, Thicker Skin (release), Honey Bunches of Death and Warcrown

2/28 – Deathride, Crotalus, Grey Sky Falls, Burning Sister, Humanity

Larimer Lounge

2/24 – Native Station (early)

2/24 – Native Station (late)

2/28 – Far Out Underground Rainbow

Lost Lake

2/26 – Takipnik (early)

2/26 – Takipnik (late)

2/27 – Kaepora

Nocturne Jazz

2/24 – Jean-Luc Davis

2/25 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

2/26 – Annie Boothe

2/27 – Dawn Clement Quintet

2/28 – The David Bernot Trio

Number 38

2/25 – Alex Creamer

2/26 – Shawn Eckels

2/27 – The Runaway Grooms

The Oriental Theater

2/26 – La Pompe

2/27 – Fresh Fruit with West Hues

The Roxy Theatre

2/24 – Vérité

The Venue

2/27 – The Original Pranksters, Porno Addiction, Skullkid, Coden