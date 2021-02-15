32 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Kick it off by expressing your love at Always, Forever Yours and end it with Assemble Art Kits for Deserving Kids in Denver. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, February 15

Always, Forever Yours

When: February 15 – March 13

Where: 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Always, Forever Yours – an art installation by Scott Young. The pop-up installation located within the Free Market, features a chance for you to stop by, write a letter, a love story, a poem or anything that moves you to add to the installation. You can also drop off letters to the on-site post box to mail to your loved ones with postage fees covered by Free Market.

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: February 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts its monthly Book Club series. You can participate this February by reading the book The Starless Sea by Eric Morgenstern. You can also join the book club’s Facebook page to keep up to date.

Keep This Mug: Valentine’s Edition

When: February 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15

The Lowdown: Imbibe on two 10-ounce pours of any draft ciders from Stem Ciders and receive a Valentine’s Day-themed mug for $12 during Keep This Mug: Valentine’s Edition. You can also get the pours to-go with a four-pack of ciders and the mug for $15.

Open Mike Night

When: February 15, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let a laugh out during an Open Mike Night. The event features an evening on Zoom of sets from new and hilarious comedians partnered with commentary from comedian and host Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, February 16

National Pancake Day

When: February 16, 7 a.m.

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery teams up with No Kid Hungry and Polidori Sausage for National Pancake Day. You can dig into red velvet and caramel pecan roll pancake specials to raise funds for No Kid Hungry to provide meals for kids in need.

Pitch Perfect Quiz

When: February 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device register here

The Lowdown: Geeks Who Drink presents a Pitch Perfect Quiz. You can flex your knowledge on the comedic film with the help of quizmasters Nicole, Sarah, Sydney and Chaz throughout the evening.

Mardi Gras Carnival

When: February 16, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free reserve spot here

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. celebrates Mardi Gras with a carnival. You can party through out the evening with tunes from Brothers of Brass, Cajun soul food from Taste Bud Bullies Food Truck and more.

Virtual Class: Painting Projects with Misti Hughes-Baros

When: February 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver Cost: $45 – $50 get tickets here The Lowdown: History Colorado presents Virtual Class: Painting Projects with Misti Hughes-Baros. Hughes-Baros, the founder of In Your Eye Design Mobile Painting Parties, will teach the four-week course with a chance for you to complete two painting projects. Virtual Your Time Open Mic Live Stream

When: February 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing Company offers a hilarious night with a Virtual Your Time Open Mic Live Stream. You can listen in to local musicians performing or perform yourself during the live stream on Zoom. Make sure to preorder some Woods Boss brews to sip on throughout the evening.

Mindful Looking Online

When: February 16, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore different works of art in close detail during Mindful Looking Online. The virtual program features a deeper look into a Tibetan Hayagriva Mandala that is on view in the museum’s exhibition The Light Show during the Zoom session.

SCFD Free Day

When: February 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost with timed socially distanced intervals.

The Color of Dust

When: February 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from Yang Wang during The Color of Dust: Land Rehabilitation and the Art of Chang’an School. Denver Art Museum hosts the online talk that explores the rise of the Chang’an School in China with ties to political, environmental and cultural policies.

Wednesday, February 17

Mixed Taste: Still At Home

When: February 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts teams up with Museum of Denver Contemporary Art Denver for Mixed Taste: Still At Home. The virtual event features a series of different free tag-team lectures every Wednesday evening. This week you can hear about Machine Theology & Empanadas with Philip Reed-Butler, Ted Vial, Sandra Gutierrez and poet James Brunt.

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: February 17, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House teams up with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can explore your culinary skills by making four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while delighting in sake samples throughout the evening.

Cherry Le Chapeau Firkin

When: February 17, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company serves up a Cherry Le Chapeau release. You can grab a pour of the saison that has been aged in wine barrels with notes of cherry and raspberry.

Science Division Live: How to Build a Habitable Planet

When: February 17, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Division Live: How to Build a Habitable Planet. You can listen in to a conversation about the earth, how other planets have evolved to be inhabitable and more.

Thursday, February 18

Cooking Plant-Based Online

When: February 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Show off your cooking skills during a Cooking Plant-Based Online. You can learn how to prepare farro salad, harissa spiced cauliflower steaks and apple ginger crisp to finish.

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: February 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your art on during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression. You can play with magazine clippings, glitter, paint and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings through art.

The Anti-Yoga Workout

When: February 18, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying costs register here

The Lowdown: Switch it up with The Anti-Yoga Workout. Urban Sanctuary Denver hosts the class where you can build strength, tone your muscles and more with a focus on endurance.

Firkin February Series

When: February 18, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. takes part in the Firkin February Series. You can grab a Juicy Banger IPA brewed in collaboration with the Colorado Brewer’s Guild that will give a percentage of profit to the guild with each firkin sold.

Equine Traditions in Colorado’s African American Communities

When: February 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado honors Black History Month with an Equine Traditions in Colorado’s African American Communities lecture. You can hear from representatives of the Black American West Museum and Heritage Center, the Nizhoni Equestrian Camp at Lincoln Hills Cares and community members about the impact of horse communities in Colorado and the American West.

BINGO Night at Mile Hight Spirits

When: February 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your game on during BINGO Night at Mile High Spirits. You can play four rounds of bingo, win prizes and more throughout the evening. Call 303.296.2226 to make a reservation.

Friday, February 19

Black Resistance Visual Mixtape Series

When: February 19

Where: Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Night Lights Denver presents a Black Resistance Visual Mixtape Series in collaboration with Dream Create Inspire Tour (DCI). The mixtape features a theme around Black-owned businesses and content submitted to the DCI Tour team.

Boolesque 2: Halloween Re-Do

When: February 19 – 21

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St. d&f tower, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Have a second chance at Halloween with Boolesque 2: Halloween Re-Do. You can watch fabulous burlesque performances, have some treats, find some tricks and more during the spoopy evening.

The Museum for Black Girls

When: February 19 – 21

Where: 1439 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Museum for Black Girls returns to Denver. The museum is a multi-room interactive art installation that explores the experience of Black women to educate new audiences.

NT MRKT When: February 19 – 20 Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Shop local at the NT MRKT. The market will offer an array of street food, apothecary goods, plants and more throughout the evening for all of your shopping ventures.

Saturday, February 20

3rd Annual Petite Parade

When: February 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The 3rd Annual Petite Parade is back in Denver. Dairy Block teams up with Handsome Little Devils to present the annual event with a twist, this year staying socially distanced with shoebox-sized floats taking on the Alley. You can create your own float to enter into the procession or just watch some cute and colorful floats drift by. You can register your float for free here.

Intro to Coffee Roasting

When: February 20, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 900 W. 1st Ave. #180, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn from roaster, CEO and super-taster Hannah during an Intro to Coffee Roasting. You can learn the basics of roasting, take in the aromas of the beans and more during the class.

A Whiskey Barrel Aged Coconut Stout Anniversary 9

When: February 20, 12 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery presents A Whiskey Barrel Aged Coconut Stout Anniversary 9 release. You can sample the brew, snack on bites from Rocky Mountain Cheesery and celebrate the weekend.

Sunday, February 21

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: January 19, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time and effort to put together the lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Big Bear Cheesesteaks + Chain Reaction Brewery

When: February 21, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewery, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewery teams up with Big Bear Cheesesteak for a pop-up. You can grab a cheesesteak, fries and more accompanied with a beer from Chain Reaction throughout the day.

Assemble Art Kits for Deserving Kids in Denver

When: February 21, 2 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with Can’d Aid for an afternoon to Assemble Art Kits for Deserving Kids in Denver. You can help create 75 art kits to donate to children through Project Worthmore and receive 20% off of wine if you donate to Can’d Aid.

