19 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some wonderful events lined up this week. Start it off with sips at Stout Month and end it some savory bites with Buckets & Bubbs: Super Bowl Edition. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, February 1

Stout Month

When: February 1 – 28

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing hosts Stout Month. You can sip on barrel-aged stout releases all month long such as Wooden Compass Russian imperial stout collabs with Broken Compass Brewing, a Hisolda Russian imperial stout variant and more.

8th Annual Flatirons Food Film Festival

When: February 1 – 5

Where: Online

Cost: Varying Prices check here

The Lowdown: The Flatirons Food Film Festival has returned for the eighth year. You can watch different food-centered films throughout the festival and learn various food facts along the way.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: February 1, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear some hilarious sets from new comedians and some witty commentary from comedian and host Mike Langworthy throughout the virtual evening.

Tuesday, February 2

Groundhog’s Day Quiz

When: February 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Compete against others in trivia during a Groundhog’s Day Quiz. Geeks Who Drink hosts the virtual quiz night with a chance to flex your knowledge on the film Groundhog’s Day with help from quizmasters Stefanie and Sydney.

Groundhog’s Day at Ballmer Peak

When: February 2, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ballmer Peak Distillery, 12347 W. Alameda Pkwy., Lakewood

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Groundhog’s Day at Ballmer Peak with an outdoor viewing of the hit film starring Bill Murray. The ticket price includes snacks and three drinks to delight in while you watch the movie.

Wednesday, February 3

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: February 3, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House teams up with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can get your culinary skills cracking by making four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while sipping on sake samples throughout the evening.

Thursday, February 4

Digital Earth Ice

When: February 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Digital Earth Ice. You can take a trip through fjords, glaciers, the coast of Antarctica and more with the guidance of Geologist Bob Raynolds and Ka Chun Yu, curator of space science. The session will teach you about icy landscapes and how climate change is impacting them.

Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari

When: February 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where:3243 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dabble in the magic of journaling during Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari. You can play with paint, cloth, glitter and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings as you art journal.

Firkin February Series

When: February 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. takes part in the Firkin February Series. You can grab a dry-hopped Helles lager brewed in collaboration with the Colorado Brewer’s Guild that will give a percentage of profit to the guild with each firkin sold.

Friday, February 5

Shadows Gather Exhibition

When: February 5 – March 13

Where: Dateline Contemporary Art Gallery, 3004 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of up and coming photographer Shadows Gather during a solo exhibition. The exhibition explores Denver’s alternative scene through a compilation of Fuji Instax photos.

First Friday Jazz in the Park

When: February 5, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Sonny Lawson Park, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet music during First Friday Jazz in the Park. You can jam out to tunes from The Five Points Jazz Hops and The Matt Skellenger Trio while staying socially distanced.

February Virtual First Friday

When: February 5, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art District on Santa Fe hosts its first ever February Virtual First Friday. You can explore gallerys with virtual tours, listen to artist talks and more throughout the evening. The event will be streamed through the Art District on Santa Fe’s Facebook.

First Friday at Museo

When: February 5, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas celebrates First Friday and Black History month with free entry into the gallery. You can explore the exhibitions currently held and take in some culture while peruse the art.

Saturday, February 6

Sake 101 Brewery Tour

When: February 6, 5 – 5:45 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the inner workings of Colorado Sake Co. during a Sake 101 Brewey Tour and sake tasting. You can experience the process of how sake is created and later sample sips from the brewery.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: February 6, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out and rock out during Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits presents a relaxing afternoon of $20 bottomless bloody marys, food and live music from Whitewater Ramble Duo on the patio.

MCA Penny Admission

When: February 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver returns with its Penny Admission. You can explore the current exhibition Citizenship: A Practice of Society during an alloted time slot for only just one cent.

Live Whiskey Auction

When: February 6, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks presents a Live Whiskey Auction. You can have the chance at snagging a whiskey from Curio Bar’s and Roger’s Liquid Oasis’ inventory. The auction will also host some local bartenders to keep the fun going. The auction will be held on Brass Tack’s Instagram.

Sunday, February 7

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: February 7, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can delight on brunch bites while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers Queen Shirley Delta Blow, Kai Lee Mykles and Dixie Krystals.You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

Buckets & Bubbs: Super Bowl Edition

When: February 7

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: Starting at $17 order here

The Lowdown: Morin is back with its Buckets & Bubbs in celebration of the Super Bowl. You can snack on gourmet fried chicken with sides of macaroni and cheese gratinee, pretzel bites with gruyere, mashed potatoes and more. Of course washing everything down with champagne or another beverage of your choice. Pickup is on February 7 at 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 8 – 17

Where: Online

Cost: $100 – $180 tickets available here

Ciders & Sides

When: February 9, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 tickets available here

Courage Club Global

When: February 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $11 tickets available here

Progressive Dinner Series: Valentine’s Edition

When: February 11 – 12

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $175 tickets available here