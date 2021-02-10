10 Local Gift Ideas for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, find something local to bring a little pizazz to the upcoming holiday. These gifts from Denver-based businesses are great for any Valentine — whether they’re into food, flowers, CBD or spirits. And, these local businesses provide different shipping or pickup options, so if you aren’t comfortable venturing out just yet, you can have great gifts delivered right to your door. Lucky for us, local businesses are getting creative, offering gifts we may not have seen last Valentine’s Day.

Bloom by Anuschka’s Valentine Picks

Where: Bloom by Anuschka’s website.

Cost: Varies



The Lowdown: Shop Bloom by Anuschka’s Valentine’s Picks and rest assured that you’ll find something spectacular for your Valentine (or yourself…). From handmade jewelry to crystals to floral arrangements (naturally), each piece has been hand-picked by Anuschka herself.

Base Coat Salon’s Newest Polish Colors

Where: Base Coat Nail Salons in Colorado and on the website.

Cost: $20 each



The Lowdown: Base Coat has added three new, non-toxic polish colors to their in-house collection, named after and inspired by salon employees. Base Coat founder Tran Wills drew inspiration from her team member’s unique personality traits to create the new hues. In naming polishes after salon employees, Wills hopes to pay homage and secure their place in the Base Coat family. The 10-free formula lacquers in shades of golden desert (Anisa), intergalactic glitter (Yasmine), and shimmery silver (Ivy) are designed to be flattering on all skin tones, a nod to the company’s dedication to diversity and inclusion.

Match Me Cards

Where: On the Match Me Cards website.

Cost: Usually $12.99 for your first card, but through 2/14, Match Me Cards is offering everyone their first card free, with promo code RECONNECT.

The Lowdown: Known as the “alternative to dating apps,” Match Me Cards is a personalized dating card service — available in both printed and digital formats — that helps singles engage their personal network to connect to more meaningful dating experiences. In short, it’s a permission slip to be set up. Now through 2/14, singles can create their first card, including a photo and info on how they prefer to be contacted, for free.

BootayBag Lingerie Subscription

Where: On the BootayBag website.

Cost: $10, $15 or $20 per month

The Lowdown: In starting BootayBag, Denver-based founder, Elly Gheno, wanted to fix the lack of affordability and convenience in the underwear shopping process. BootayBag is a handpicked lingerie subscription that delivers affordable, stylish panties to subscribers’ doorsteps once a month. One of the tenets of the brand is to create an online community and safe space focused on women empowerment and body positivity, which Gheno has done on BootayBag’s social media platforms. Whether this gift is for you, or someone else, having a new selection of underwear delivered right to your door is the level of convenience we didn’t know we needed.

River North Brewery’s Box of “Chocolates”

Where: Boxes are for pickup at the River North Brewery taprooms only.

Cost: The Boozy Box of Chocolates starts at $30, but you can add a charcuterie board for $18 or a box of chocolates for $10, both from Mingle Charcuterie.

The Lowdown: River North Brewery offers their take on the traditional box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, as their Mr. Sandman stout is reimagined with a chocolate flair. The Mr. Sandman box of “chocolates” consists of dark chocolate, raspberry and coconut chocolate blended with the imperial stout. River North Brewery also partnered with Mingle Charcuterie to provide additional treats: a charcuterie board for two or an actual box of chocolates that are both available as an add-on. Everything is available for pre-order starting February 12 on the River North Brewery website.

Adelska’s Experience Boxes

Where: On the Adelska website.

Cost: $150 each, minimum order of 10 boxes

The Lowdown: Formerly known as Denver Date Night, Adelska has announced its direct-delivery, experiential kits that each feature something to eat, drink and do. There’s a curated box for the Brunch Lover (featuring a Copper Door coffee flight, the Candy Lover (with Colorado-themed candies and a DIY Lollipop kit) and the Beer Enthusiast (including three local beers to try, plus a build-your-own, wooden, six-pack holder). The kits are great for groups like coworkers, friends or family. The kits ship nationally and white-glove delivery is available for Denver Metro.

Cannabis and CBD

For a Valentine that is in need of a little more relaxation on this day of love, here are a few suggestions for Cannabis- and CBD-centered treats.

Sugarhigh Chocolate

Where: Available at Green Dragon retail locations across Colorado

Cost: Starting at $17.99 for a 10 pack

The Lowdown: Inspired by iconic American treats like Oreos and Kit-Kats, Sugarhigh chocolates are made from the finest ingredients and hand-crafted with the highest quality cannabis distillate. Sugarhigh chocolates are available in Sea Salt Caramel, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate & Cappuccino Crunch flavors.

Le Remedie’s Body Butter

Where: Available at Green Dragon retail locations across Colorado

Cost: Starting at $29.99

The Lowdown: Soothe sore joints and muscles with Le Remedie’s Body Butter, infused with 300mg of CBD and 100mg of THC to aid in relaxation and stress relief, all while leaving skin silky smooth. The fast-acting formula has no psychoactive effects, ideal for an exploration into plant-based medicine.

C.B. Dough

Where: Shop the C.B. Dough Galentine’s Day BOGO special.

Cost: Appx. $18

The Lowdown: This one is for the ladies. C.B. Dough, is a Denver-based ready-to-bake CBD infused cookie dough brand, is celebrating the power of female friendships on Valentine’s by offering Denver women an opportunity to treat themselves and a friend this Galentine’s Day. Anyone in Denver that purchases a jar of C.B. Dough between February 1 and Valentine’s Day (February 14), C.B. Dough will deliver a jar of special Galentine’s Day cookie dough to a friend.

Miraflora

Where: On Miraflora’s website. Free shipping on all orders.

Cost: $20 for four, eight-ounce cans.

The Lowdown: Miraflora, a CBD-oil brand based out of Boulder, launched sparkling CBD beverages late last year that are a great addition to a Valentine’s Day cocktail. Whether you’re imbibing solo or with someone special, each can contains 35 mg. of full-spectrum CBD, in flavors like Blood Orange and Peach Ginger. Add some to your favorite cocktail or enjoy on its own.