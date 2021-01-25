17 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Weekend in Denver

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Kick it off with a hot slice at Margherita Mondays and end it by brunch it up at a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup at events happening in Denver.
Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.
Monday, January 25
Margherita Mondays
When: January 25
Where: All Pizzeria Locale Locations
Cost: $5 per pizza
The Lowdown: Dig into some cheesy goodness during Margherita Mondays. You can snag a $5 Margherita Pizza from Pizzeria Locale by ordering directly online or on the Pizzeria Locale App for a hot slice.
Carne y Arena
When: January 25 – 30
Where: The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
Cost: $35 – $55 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Dive into virtual reality with Carne y Arena. The exhibition, created by artist Alejandro G. Iñárritu, explores the lives of refugees who have crossed borders into America.
READ: This Virtual Reality Experience Gives Visitors a Firsthand Look at the Lives of Refugees
Tuesday, January 26
Virtual Class: Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield
When: January 26, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $45 – $50 tickets available here
The Lowdown: History Colorado hosts Virtual Class: Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield. You can hear from Burchfield about the possible futures of Indigenous society, culture and identity in various situations.
Jurassic Park Quiz
When: January 26, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $5.99 per device here
The Lowdown: Test your knowledge on dinosaurs and the elusive theme park during a Jurassic Park Quiz. Geeks Who Drink hosts the quiz night with questions about hit film with the help of quizmasters Stefanie and Troy.
Wednesday, January 27
Agents and ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman: A Virtual Event
When: January 27, 5 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art presents Agents and ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman: A Virtual Event. You can hear from ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman about their project Citizenship: A Practice of Society, called LLiLL (Leftist Leaflets in Little Libraries) and more.
Women in Music Summit
When: January 27 – 29
Where: Online
Cost: Various prices check here
The Lowdown: Women in Music hosts its annual summit. You can take part in the three-day virtual convention filled with workshops, expert guest speakers and more with a focus on diversity and allyship.
Virtual BookBar Book Club
When: January 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: This Wednesday you can get your literature on with a Virtual BookBar Book Club. You can join others in reviewing The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister. Email [email protected] to receive the Zoom link.
La Venenosa Raicilla Pop-Up
When: January 27, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Brutø, 1801 Blake St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Brutø presents a La Venenosa Raicilla Pop-Up. You can dine on a pop-up menu of Yakitori grill bites, sip on La Venenosa cocktails and Raicilla flights and even pick up to-go cocktail kits. You can also hear from Esteban Morales about Mexican agave spirits.
Thursday, January 28
One Painting at a Time: Virtual Talk with Virginia Folkestad
When: January 28, 6 – 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Explore some art with One Painting at a Time: Virtual Talk with Virginia Folkestad. You can look deeper into a single painting from the museum’s collection with the guidance of local installation artist and sculptor Virginia Folkestad.
8th Annual Flatirons Food Film Festival
When: January 28 – February 5
Where: Online
Cost: Varying Prices check here
The Lowdown: The Flatirons Food Film Festival has returned for the eighth year. You can watch different food-centered films throughout the festival and learn various food facts along the way.
READ: 8th Annual Flatirons Food Film Festival Introduces Virtual Dinner and a Movie Concept
X Games Aspen
When: January 28 – 31
Where: Online
Cost: Various prices here
The Lowdown: X Games Aspen has gone virtual. You can experience experts hitting winter slopes while staying cozy at home. The multi-day celebration features interactive virtual games, live streams of competitions and more.
Friday, January 29
Extranjero: Recent Paintings from Mexico
When: January 29 – March 6
Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Explore the solo exhibition Extranjero: Recent Paintings from Mexico – created by artist Tracy Stuckey. The exhibition features images of Stuckey’s memories, ideas and reflections of his experience in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home
When: January 29, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum is back with its Untitled series. This Friday you can take part in Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home with local artists Kenya Fashaw and Adri Norris. The virtual event is inspired by the Senga Nengudi: Topologies exhibition with a myriad of local creators featured throughout the evening. The event will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
rePurpose
When: January 29 – February 14
Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. Unit b, Lakewood
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Next Gallery hosts rePurpose, a group invitation exhibition with works from Next members and local artists. The artists have teamed up to create and transform objects and ideas into repurposed pieces for a new experience.
Saturday, January 30
Pinot Posse Wine Dinner
When: Janaury 30, 1 – 3 p.m. & 5:45 p.m.
Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations
Cost: $220 for two order here for Glendale, here for LoDo and here for Boulder
The Lowdown: Jax Fish House hosts a Pinot Posse Wine Dinner. You can pick up a seafood dinner for two paired with two bottles of Pinot Noir and tune into a private webcast with the winemakers from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and California’s Russian River Valley at 5:45 p.m. Make sure to order by January 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pick up is on January 30 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
UllrGrass
When: January 30, 1 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: UllrGrass is back for 2021. This year the music festival has gone virtual with musical sets livestreamed on the UllrGrass Facebook page. You can jam out to beats from Erinn Mae, Billy and Jil Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, Drew Emmitt and more.
Sunday, January 31
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
When: January 31, 12 – 3 p.m.
Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can munch on bites while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.
Mark Your Calendar
Our Wishes/Nuestros Deseos
When: February 1 – 28
Where: One Boulder Plaza, 13th St. between Canyon Blvd. and Walnut St., Boulder
Cost: Free admission
Digital Earth Ice
When: February 4, 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $8 tickets available here
Shadows Gather Exhibition
When: February 5 – March 13
Where: Dateline Contemporary Art Gallery,3004 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
Mixed Taste: Still At Home
When: February 17, 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $10 register here