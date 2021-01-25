17 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Weekend in Denver

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Kick it off with a hot slice at Margherita Mondays and end it by brunch it up at a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup at events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 25

Margherita Mondays

When: January 25

Where: All Pizzeria Locale Locations

Cost: $5 per pizza

The Lowdown: Dig into some cheesy goodness during Margherita Mondays. You can snag a $5 Margherita Pizza from Pizzeria Locale by ordering directly online or on the Pizzeria Locale App for a hot slice.

Carne y Arena

When: January 25 – 30

Where: The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $35 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into virtual reality with Carne y Arena. The exhibition, created by artist Alejandro G. Iñárritu, explores the lives of refugees who have crossed borders into America.

READ: This Virtual Reality Experience Gives Visitors a Firsthand Look at the Lives of Refugees

Tuesday, January 26

Virtual Class: Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield

When: January 26, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $45 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: History Colorado hosts Virtual Class: Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield. You can hear from Burchfield about the possible futures of Indigenous society, culture and identity in various situations.

Jurassic Park Quiz

When: January 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge on dinosaurs and the elusive theme park during a Jurassic Park Quiz. Geeks Who Drink hosts the quiz night with questions about hit film with the help of quizmasters Stefanie and Troy.

Wednesday, January 27

Agents and ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman: A Virtual Event

When: January 27, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art presents Agents and ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman: A Virtual Event. You can hear from ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman about their project Citizenship: A Practice of Society, called LLiLL (Leftist Leaflets in Little Libraries) and more.

Women in Music Summit

When: January 27 – 29

Where: Online

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Women in Music hosts its annual summit. You can take part in the three-day virtual convention filled with workshops, expert guest speakers and more with a focus on diversity and allyship.

Virtual BookBar Book Club

When: January 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Wednesday you can get your literature on with a Virtual BookBar Book Club. You can join others in reviewing The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister. Email [email protected] to receive the Zoom link.

La Venenosa Raicilla Pop-Up

When: January 27, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Brutø, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brutø presents a La Venenosa Raicilla Pop-Up. You can dine on a pop-up menu of Yakitori grill bites, sip on La Venenosa cocktails and Raicilla flights and even pick up to-go cocktail kits. You can also hear from Esteban Morales about Mexican agave spirits.

Thursday, January 28

One Painting at a Time: Virtual Talk with Virginia Folkestad

When: January 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore some art with One Painting at a Time: Virtual Talk with Virginia Folkestad. You can look deeper into a single painting from the museum’s collection with the guidance of local installation artist and sculptor Virginia Folkestad.

8th Annual Flatirons Food Film Festival

When: January 28 – February 5

Where: Online

Cost: Varying Prices check here

The Lowdown: The Flatirons Food Film Festival has returned for the eighth year. You can watch different food-centered films throughout the festival and learn various food facts along the way.

READ: 8th Annual Flatirons Food Film Festival Introduces Virtual Dinner and a Movie Concept

X Games Aspen

When: January 28 – 31

Where: Online

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: X Games Aspen has gone virtual. You can experience experts hitting winter slopes while staying cozy at home. The multi-day celebration features interactive virtual games, live streams of competitions and more.

Friday, January 29

Extranjero: Recent Paintings from Mexico

When: January 29 – March 6

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the solo exhibition Extranjero: Recent Paintings from Mexico – created by artist Tracy Stuckey. The exhibition features images of Stuckey’s memories, ideas and reflections of his experience in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home

When: January 29, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum is back with its Untitled series. This Friday you can take part in Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home with local artists Kenya Fashaw and Adri Norris. The virtual event is inspired by the Senga Nengudi: Topologies exhibition with a myriad of local creators featured throughout the evening. The event will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

rePurpose

When: January 29 – February 14

Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. Unit b, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Gallery hosts rePurpose, a group invitation exhibition with works from Next members and local artists. The artists have teamed up to create and transform objects and ideas into repurposed pieces for a new experience.

Saturday, January 30

Pinot Posse Wine Dinner

When: Janaury 30, 1 – 3 p.m. & 5:45 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations

Cost: $220 for two order here for Glendale, here for LoDo and here for Boulder

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House hosts a Pinot Posse Wine Dinner. You can pick up a seafood dinner for two paired with two bottles of Pinot Noir and tune into a private webcast with the winemakers from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and California’s Russian River Valley at 5:45 p.m. Make sure to order by January 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pick up is on January 30 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

UllrGrass

When: January 30, 1 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: UllrGrass is back for 2021. This year the music festival has gone virtual with musical sets livestreamed on the UllrGrass Facebook page. You can jam out to beats from Erinn Mae, Billy and Jil Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, Drew Emmitt and more.

Sunday, January 31

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: January 31, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can munch on bites while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Our Wishes/Nuestros Deseos

When: February 1 – 28

Where: One Boulder Plaza, 13th St. between Canyon Blvd. and Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

Digital Earth Ice

When: February 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here

Shadows Gather Exhibition

When: February 5 – March 13

Where: Dateline Contemporary Art Gallery,3004 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Mixed Taste: Still At Home

When: February 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 register here