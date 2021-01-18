20 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some thrilling events lined up this week. Start it off with a cheesy bite at Margherita Monday and end it by taking a deep breath at Yoga and Beer. Whatever your week has ready for you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 18

Margherita Monday

When: January 18

Where: All Pizzeria Locale location

Cost: $5 per pizza here

The Lowdown: Start your week off with a nice hot slice during Margherita Monday. You can snag a $5 Margherita pizza by ordering online or on the Pizzeria Locale app for a cheesy bite into Monday.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: January 18, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh a little at an Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual evening of hilarity features sets from new comedians, commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy and more.

Extraordinary Women Connect

When: January 18, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Support likeminded women during Extraordinary Women Connect. The event features a gathering of successful women opening up for networking, inspiration and more throughout the afternoon.

MLK Community Celebration

When: January 18, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Register and donate here

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver hosts a yoga and meditation session as an MLK Community Celebration. You can take 90-minutes to breathe deeply and honor Martin Luther King Jr. with connection and healing.

Tuesday, January 19

Mindful Looking Online

When: January 19, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Mindful Looking Online Series. You can take a deeper look into artist Inka Essenhigh’s End of the World with the guidance of the museum’s teaching specialist Molly Medakovich and resident teacher of Kadampa Meditation Center, Kadam Lucy James.

The Future of Energy: Energy Accessibility

When: January 19, 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the ever-evolving technologies in energy usage during The Future of Energy: Energy Accessibility. Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts the virtual lecture with a Q&A from Jennifer Gremmert the executive director of Energy Outreach Colorado.

Wednesday, January 20

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: January 20, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House teams up with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can flex your culinary skills by making four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while sampling on sake throughout the evening.

Factotum Gives Beer Release

When: January 20, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission order here

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse teams up with the local nonprofit Period Kits to present a Factotum Gives Beer Release. You can grab the limited edition Strawberry wheat brew and support the organization. For every pint and can sold Factotum will give $1 to Period Kits.

Womxn’s March Denver Motivation Mural

When: January 20, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free here

The Lowdown: This Wednesday Womxn’s March Denver will update its site for a Motivation Mural event in honor of the inauguration. You can take part in the digital mural by sharing your thoughts, hearing from others and more throughout the day.

JustUs: Stories From The Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System with Spirit of Grace

When: January 20, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents JustUs: Stories from the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System. The virtual event features monologues from four members of JustUs as well as music from Spirit of Grace.

Knife Skills Online

When: January 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sharpen up your cutting techniques during a Knife Skills Online course. You can learn from a Cook Street School of Culinary Arts instructor on basic knife elements and cook and tasty meal while doing so.

Thursday, January 21

Dreamland by Wawe Studios

When: January 21 – February 14

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents Dreamland by Wawe Studios. The exhibition hosts works such as stickers, prints, jewelry, pins and more created by Wawe. The showcase explores Wawe’s evolution over time and the resurgences of different themes.

Laws Whiskey Dinner

When: January 21, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $60 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Blackbird Denver partners with Laws Whiskey House for a Laws Whiskey Dinner. You can dine on five-course feast with bites such as black peppered scallops, braised beef stew and a plum pudding. Each course is paired with a different whiskey sip.

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: January 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton has teamed up with The Infinite Monkey Theorem for a pop-up. You can snag some signature chili wontons, soup dumplings, vegetable Chow Fun noodles and more. Preorder here by January 20.

SCFD Free Day

When: January 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost with timed socially distanced intervals.

Pictures at an Exhibition

When: January 21, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: So Many Roads Museum and Brewery, 918 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: So Many Roads Museum and Brewery welcomes artist Don Callarman for a Pictures at an Exhibition showcase. You can watch as Callaraman paints live as well as explore completed works within the brewery.

Friday, January 22

Broadway Musicals Quiz

When: January 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Flex your knowledge on musical hits during a Broadway Musicals Quiz. Geeks Who Drink hosts the quiz night with questions about Hamilton, Broadway actors and more with the help of three different quizmasters.

Saturday, January 23

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 23, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out during Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits presents a chill afternoon of $20 bottomless bloody marys, food and live music from Tara Rose and the Real Deal on the patio.

Sunday, January 24

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: January 24, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can dine on bites while playing bingo with the help of drag performers Queen Shirley Delta Blow, Kai Lee Mykles and Dixie Krystals. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

Yoga and Beer

When: January 24, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: End the week by stretching out at Yoga and Beer. Epic Brewing Company teams up with Hikyoga for an all-levels yoga flow to help you let go of your weekly tension and stresses with a brew refresh to follow.

Mark Your Calendar

Virtual Class: Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield

When: January 26, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $45 – $50 tickets available here

Agents and ‘artners Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link-Bergman: A Virtual Event

When: January 27, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

One Painting at a Time Virtual Talk with Virginia Folkestad

When: January 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Digital Earth Ice

When: February 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here