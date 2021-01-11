20 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some funky events lined up this week. Kick it off with some laughter at and Open Mike Comedy Show and end it with a game at Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 11

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: January 11, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear sets from new comedians, listen to witty commentary from comedian and host Mike Langworthy and more throughout the evening.

Tuesday, January 12

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: January 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Drop-In Drawing Online. You can grab your drawing tools to participate in the Zoom session with local artist Anna Kaye and explore the topic of identity.

Disney Villians Quiz

When: January 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flex your Disney knowledge at a Geeks Who Drink Disney Villians Quiz. You can answer questions about some of the most infamous villains on your electronic devices during the virtual quiz.

Indigenous Futurism with Renata Burchfield

When: January 12, 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from Renata Burchfield during Indigenous Futurism. History Colorado hosts a virtual class about Indigenous culture, identity and peoples moving forward in the future will feature.

Anderman Photography Lecture

When: January 12, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents an Anderman Photography Lecture. During the lecture, you can learn from photographer Pablo López Luz about his career, his works and more.

Wednesday, January 13

Family Pizza Night Online

When: January 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rev up your ovens for a Family Pizza Night Online. You can take part in the live stream cooking class from Cook Street School of Culinary Arts with the guidance of a chef.

Brass Era Cars Tour

When: January 13, 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a trip to the historical Forney Museum of Transportation without leaving your home during a Brass Era Cars Tour. You can learn more about different automobiles throughout the live stream.

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: January 13, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House partners with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can get your culinary skills cracking by making four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream class guided by chef Taylor while sampling on sake throughout the evening.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: January 13 – 31

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a riveting narrative-driven adventure.

Thursday, January 14

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: January 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dip your toes in the magic of art journaling during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression with Create by Cari. You can play with paint, fabric, stickers and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings as you create beautiful art.

Friday, January 15

Bingo Happy Hour

When: January 15, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: BookBar hosts a Bingo Happy Hour. You can take part in virtual bingo, share some of your favorite reads, snag prizes and more during the virtual evening. Email [email protected] to RSVP.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: January 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at snagging some amazing contemporary art for free during the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the free lottery so you can add to your collection without breaking the bank.

Upon Closer Reflection

When: January 15, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. A, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art presents Upon Closer Reflection – an exhibition about light and energy through florals and still lives. You can explore works from six different artists including Eileen Roscina, Brian Comber and Chloe Hedden.

NT MRKT

When: January 15 – 16

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the NT MRKT. The market will offer an array of street food, apothecary goods, vintage clothes and more throughout the evening for all of your shopping ventures.

Saturday, January 16

Dreamland by Wawe Studios

When: January 16 – February 14

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Dreamland by Wawe Studios. The exhibition features works such as stickers, prints, jewelry, pins and more created by Wawe. The showcase explores Wawe’s evolution over time and the resurgences of different themes.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 16, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam out during Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless bloody marys, food and live music from That Damn Sasquatch – The Spencer Erik Crawford Band on the patio.

Pop-Up Market

When: January 16, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a Pop-Up Market. You can shop from Vinegar Syndrome (a film distribution organization) to keep unique cinema alive while raising funds for Sie FilmCenter.

Sake 101 Brewery Tour

When: January 16, 5 – 5:45 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a dive into the inner workings of Colorado Sake Co. during a Sake 101 Brewery Tour and sake tasting. You can see the process of how sake is created and later sample sips from the brewery.

Sunday, January 17

January Bluegrass Brunch

When: January 17, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. presents a January Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live bluegrass from Dave Pailet of Turkeyfoot and Jonny Miller of The Lonesome Days, bites from Farm to Truck and more. You can sip on cool brews from Station 26 while you sway to the smooth beats.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: January 17, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can dine on bites while playing bingo with the help of drag performers Shirley and Jessica L’Whor. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon.

Mark Your Calendar

Mindful Looking Online

When: January 19, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

Digital Earth Ice

When: January 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here

Factotum Gives Beer Release – Period Kits

When: January 20, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Laws Whiskey Dinner

When: January 21, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $60 tickets available here