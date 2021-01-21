5 Local Menswear Brands and Specialty Shops for Any Occasion

As the New Year kicks into high gear, you may find yourself wishing to upgrade or refresh your style. Luckily, Denver is a haven for brands and stores that cater to a unique fashion sense. Around the city, you can find shops featuring vintage clothing, trendy accessories, sustainable items and everything in between. Similarly, the Mile High City offers individuals a unique and extensive scene geared towards men’s fashion and clothing. With many storefronts popping up in the last 10 years or so, the city has gained a large variety of menswear and styles. It provides customers with the ideal opportunity to freshen up their wardrobe and support local businesses.

With so many great options, it can be difficult to choose which shops to try. Therefore, 303 Magazine has selected five menswear brands and specialty shops around Denver that feature clothing and accessories for any occasion or person. Whether you’re shopping for winter or for the upcoming spring season, these stores are sure to provide you with great fashion options for the future.

Timber Trade Co.

Where: Timber Trade Co. is found at 3070 Blake Street, Suite 170, Denver and is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. .

The Lowdown: Located in RiNo’s Art District, Timber Trade Company is a menswear brand that features high-quality and unique pieces. With items produced and curated in the United States, Timber truly offers customers the best selection of clothing and accessories, meant to last a lifetime and beyond. In addition, the shop offers consumers certain services, including hemming and boot reconditioning. Timber also expanded their craft to include a line of locally built furniture that embodies the same nature and mindset as the rest of their brand.

Spruce

Where: Spruce is located at 4252 Tennyson Street, Denver and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (though hours may vary by barber).

The Lowdown: Founded in 2014 by Becca and Taylor Romero, Spruce established itself as a lifestyle brand for men. As both a barber shop and a clothing store, Spruce offers customers the opportunity to make impactful investments in themselves. Their mission as a brand involves encouraging individuals to feel confident and empowered as they make their way in the world. In the upcoming year, Spruce hopes to expand their store by including new brands, including Reef, Vintage Foundry Co. and Wolf and Man. They also plan to showcase new items added to their men’s grooming line of products.

Steadbrook

Where: Steadbrook is found at 3151 Larimer Street, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Steadbrook is a store that features both men and women’s clothing from a variety of designers. Since 2013, their expansive inventory cultivates a fresh and modern aesthetic for any customer. They house a number of brands, from Adidas to Blackbird to Levi’s. Steadbrook places an emphasis on the values of community and creativity to produce a greater impact that positively influences individuals. They strive to empower others and foster an inclusive environment through clothing and fashion. Steadbrook is accessible through their brick and mortar storefront downtown as well as through their website.

Ratio Clothing

Where: Ratio Clothing is located at 2559 16th Street, Suite 101, Denver and is currently open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The Lowdown: Established in 2010, Ratio Clothing is a local store that focuses on customizable and unique fashion. Featuring specialty items with a modern aesthetic, they create a unique perspective on the typical tailor-made attire. Ratio Clothing prioritizes itself as a quality and customer-oriented company in men’s fashion. They are accessible online or through a showroom located downtown, though currently only available via appointment. After consultation, customer’s personalized patterns will be saved for future orders.

Lawrence Covell

Where: Lawrence Covell is found at 225 Steele Street, Denver, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Lawrence Covell was founded in 1967 as a unique specialty shop geared towards both men and women’s clothing. Originally located in Boulder, they relocated to a new home in the Mile High City. Lawrence Covell features a variety of iconic name brands, including Hugo Boss, Rag & Bone and Prada. They strive to present a wide range of styles and place a large focus on customer interaction and satisfaction. Lawrence Covell offers consumers the opportunity to purchase unique, high-quality clothing with the intention to empower individuals through fashion.