25+ New Years Eve Dinners To Ring in 2021

The holidays can get hectic and we all know that slaving in the kitchen all day isn’t the best part of the merrymaking. So we at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of local restaurants that are ready to serve up New Year’s Eve meal kits, takeout and more for your consumption.

New Year’s Eve

Battle of the Bubbles

When: December 23 – 31

Where: Hickory & Ash, 8001 Arista Pl. #150, Broomfield

Cost: $75 – $85 per package

The Lowdown: Hickory & Ash hosts a virtual fight night – the Battle of the Bubbles. You can imbibe in two different pours, a bottle of Schramsberg California sparkling wine and a bottle of Henriot French champagne and choose your favorite of the evening. You can also dine on a $75 menu for two of herb roast chicken, cornbread bread pudding, grilled broccolini and more for the perfect night. Order by calling 720.390.4400. Pick up is on the afternoon of December 31.

Holiday Pastries from Le French

When: December 23 – 31

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Varying Prices

The Lowdown: Add some sweetness to your festivities with Holiday Pastries from Le French. You can nosh on boxes such as the Les Macarons for $24, the Special Holiday Delight for $38, the La Classic Viennoiserie for $35 and the Apple and Cranberry Special for $17. Make sure to order here.

Frasca Fried Chicken Dinner Kit

When: December 23 – 31

Where: Frasca Food & Wine Boulder and Denver locations

Cost: $315 – $320 order here

The Lowdown: Chefs Eduardo Valle Lobo and Kelly Jeun have prepared a Fried Chicken Dinner Kit with Krug Champagne dinner kit. You can sink your teeth into crispy fried chicken while sipping on Krug rose or champagne and even talk to Olivier Krug during a night of indulgence.

DenToGo Bento Boxes

When: December 23 – January 2

Where: Sushi Den, 1487 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $140 order here

The Lowdown: Sushi Den freshens up your holiday digs with DenToGo Bento Boxes. You can delight with boxes filled with two servings of bites including crispy spicy tuna, New-style sashimi, fish cake and more for a meal exploding with flavor. You can also add on holiday cocktails for an extra fee.

Buffalo Steaks & Bubbles

When: December 24, 2 p.m. & December 31

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $95 – $185

The Lowdown: Go untraditional for New Year’s Eve wth Buffalo Steaks & Bubbles from The Fort. You can dig into a six-ounce buffalo tenderloin filet mignon, lobster mac n cheese and end with a sweet Negrita. You can order the menu for two for $95 or for four $185. Preorder by calling 303.697.4771 before December 24 at 2 p.m. Pick up is scheduled on December 31.

Rioja’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 24 – 31

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $53 per person here

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle with Rioja’s Holiday Meal Kit. The meal-kit includes choices of chestnut bisque, ham brined Berkshire pork, green beans, gingerbread cake and more. Create your order here.

Stoic & Genuine Meal Kit

When: December 24, December 29 – January 1

Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Taste some crackin’ crustaceans with a Stoic & Genuine Meal Kit. You can delight in dishes of crab bisque, lobster thermidor and Hoosier sugar cream pie as well as add on a la carte items and desserts for an extra fee. For New Year’s Day, you can dive into a kit of buttermilk biscuits, cranberry scones, quiche and more.

Ultreia’s Holiday Kits

When: December 24 – 31

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St. #125, Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Add some variety to your celebrations with Ultreia’s Holiday Kits. You can choose from a tapas feast for $100 for two, Jessica’s feast with tinned fish for $100 and add on bonus bites for additional fees for an exceptional spread.

Adelska New Year’s Eve Interactive Kits

When: December 26 & December 31

Where: Varying locations

Cost: $175 order here

The Lowdown: Adelska – a Denver-based experience company has put together New Year’s Eve Interactive Kits. You can support local businesses while munching on snacks from brands such as The Truffle Cheese Shop, Rebel Bread, Dieter’s Chocolates and more.

Make Your Own Champagne Tower

When: December 27 – 31

Where: Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St., Ground Floor, Denver

Cost: $50 order here

The Lowdown: Poka Lola makes your New Year’s Eve poppin’ with a Make Your Own Champagne Tower. You can pick up a package that features a bottle of Nicholas Feuillatte Brut Champagne, party favors and coupe glasses to manufacture your own tower while staying safe at home.

NYExTheSource

When: December 27 – 31

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Starting at $389 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve looking out at the scenic Denver skyline during NYExTheSource. You can taste from an in-room three-course menu for two created by The Woods team, sip on a champagne toast and take a day away from your home. Use the discount code NYE2020 for booking.

Tavernetta Party Kit

When: December 27, 12 p.m. & December 31 Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver Cost: $185 order here The Lowdown: Chef Cody Cheetham and the team have created a Tavernetta party kit for your New Year’s Eve Festivities. You can nibble on Black Truffle Butter & Parmigiano-Reggiano Popcorn, sip on Dom Perignon, get it poppin’ with party poppers and more. You can also add on a full meal with Tavernettas full menu for a complete evening. NYE King Crab Experience When: December 27 & December 31 Where: Ace Eat Serve, 500 E. 17th Ave., Denver Cost: $125 order here The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve presents NYE King Crab Experience You can ring in the new year with a feast of king crab, cucumber salad, Bangkok shrimp fried rice, molten chocolate cake and more. Make sure to preorder by December 27. Bindery’s New Year’s Eve Kits When: December 27, 12 p.m. Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver Cost: Various prices here The Lowdown: The Bindery presents New Year’s Eve Kits. You can stay cozy in your PJs or dress up in a fun outfit to party the night away with kits such as the Home Almost Naked, the Home in Pajama’s, the Home in A Little Black Dress or Suit and more. You can also add on chocolates, wines, cocktails and whatever else your party needs. The Bindery also offers a New Year’s Day brunch spread with Build-Your-Own Reuben Sandwich Kits, pastries, Cranberry Corn Waffles and more for a perfect start to the year. NYE Party in a Box When: December 27, 11:59 p.m. & December 31, 12 – 5 p.m. Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Locations Cost: $145 order from your chosen location here The Lowdown: Add some freshness to your celebrations with Jax Fish House’s NYE Party in a Box. You can get fancy with a three-course dinner kit filled with oysters Rockefeller, blue crab stuffed lobster and bubbly for a night in. The kit also comes with holiday funmakers and you can tack-on delicious additions for an extra fee. Make sure to preorder by December 27 at midnight. Pick up is on December 31. Soaring 2021 NYE at Home When: December 28 & December 31, 4 – 7 p.m. Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder Cost: $70 – $100 order here The Lowdown: Get savory this holiday during a Soaring 2021 NYE at Home. You can dig into a galactic dinner kit from West End Tavern filled with special interactive themed cocktails, deviled duck eggs, slow-smoked prime rib and handmade chocolate truffles to boot. Make sure to preorder by December 28 at midnight. Pick up is on December 31. New Year’s Baja Feast + Recovery Brunch When: December 29 & December 31, 2 – 6 p.m. Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver Cost: $85 – $150 The Lowdown: Spice up your New Year’s with Lola Coastal’s Baja Feast + Recovery Brunch. You can dig into a Baja-style four-course meal with artichoke king crab dip, mole-braised short ribs, honey lacquered roast duck and tres leches cake to finish. You can also add a bottle of tequila for an extra fee. Make sure to preorder online by December 29 at midnight. Pick up is on December 31. Lucky 21 Beer Dinner Kit When: December 29 & December 31 Where: All The Post Brewing Co. locations Cost: $130 order here The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. dishes out a Lucky 21 Beer Dinner Kit. You can add a little French to the holiday with a Good Luck Country Cassoulet, crab-stuffed cremini mushrooms, a spinach salad and a chocolate cream pie for dessert. The dinner is paired with four 32-ounce crowlers of Post craft beer to wash everything down. Death & Co. New Year’s Eve To-Go Kits When: December 29 & December 31 Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver Cost: $225 order here The Lowdown: Death & Co. helps you party out the year in style with New Year’s Eve To-Go Kits. You can imbibe in premade Vesper martinis, nibble on golden potato blinis, jam out to a special Spotify playlist and more throughout the evening. Make sure to order by December 29. Pick up is scheduled for December 31.

Morin’s Buckets & Bubbs Presents “F^(k 2020” Edition

When: December 31, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: Starting at $16 per person

The Lowdown: 2020 has been rough but Morin ensures your New Year’s Eve is rockin’ with a Buckets & Bubbs Presents “F^(k 2020” Edition. Chef Max MacKissock offers a bucket of fried Green Circle chicken with macaroni and cheese gratin, chicken liver mousse, Parker House rolls and more. You can also add a confit chicken pot pie for the day after celebrations.

New Year’s Eve at Spice Trade Brewing

When: December 31

Where: Spice Trade Brewing & Kitchen, 8775 E. Orchard Rd Ste. 811, Greenwood Village

Cost: $50 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on a four-course menu accompanied by a charcuterie board and beer or wine pairings for an additional fee during New Year’s Eve at Spice Trade Brewing. You can also sip on a special Brut IPA, brewed specifically for the holiday. Call 720.710.9508 to make a reservation.

New Year’s Eve at Uchi

When: December 31, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $120 for two

The Lowdown: Delight in a special omakase menu for two with New Year’s Eve at Uchi. The menu includes Tom Yum soup, Snow crab nigiri, Waygu strip and a sweet miso pudding. Curbside pick up will also include a complimentary raspberry coffee cake for your New Year’s Day breakfast. Order by calling 303.444.1922.

Oak at Fourteenth New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: OAK at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Don’t worry about prepping another holiday meal, instead take a night to relax and enjoy the last bits of 2020 during OAK at Fourteenth’s New Year’s Eve. You can pick-up a family-style menu filled with bites such as whole roasted duck, dim sum and a chocolate and almond praline swiss roll. Call 303.444.3622 to make your order. Pick up is on December 31 by 5 p.m.

Pizzeria Locale Pods + Pizza Brunch

When: December 31 & January 1

Where: Pizzeria Locale Boulder, 1730 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve with a view in a heated pod with Pizzeria Locale. You can grab a slice of hot pizza and dine in a festive private greenhouse pod the night of or order takeaway from the full menu. The next day you can dig into a New Year’s Day brunch to cure your hangovers.

Après in the Clouds

When: December 31

Where: HALCYON, a hotel in Cherry Creek,245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person here $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: HALCYON hosts Après in the Clouds for a socially distanced celebration with a view. You can dine on dishes from Local Jones, sip on cocktails and more – all on the rooftop of the hotel. If you are staying home this holiday, you can snag a New Year’s Eve to-go platter with cheese, shrimp cocktail, crudités and a bottle of champagne for six.

Noble Riot Sabering Class

When: December 31, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $59 per person here

The Lowdown: Learn how to properly saber a bottle with a Noble Riot Sabering Class. You can pick up a bottle of bubbly beforehand and your weapon of choice then join the Zoom session lead by Noble Riot’s team. You can also nosh on bites of fried chicken, take-and-bake lobster mac and more for an additional fee.

Corrida New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Corrida, 1023 Walnut St STE 400, Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Corrida has you covered for New Year’s Eve with its regular menu of tapas, Guiso De Montaña, New York strip loin and more running for the holidays. You can order for take-out for dine-in while staying socially distanced.

Bonus New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day Brunch

When: January 1

Where: Postino Winecafe, 2715 17th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Kick off your New Year with a New Year’s Day Brunch at Postino WineCafé. You can delight in an après ski-style experience outdoors with hot mulled wine, seeded avocado toast, cast iron sticky bread and more. Make your reservations here.

6th Annual New Year’s Day Tamales and Brewskis

When: January 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts its Sixth Annual New Year’s Day Tamales and Brewskis. You can celebrate the start of 2021 with a take-home kit filled with eight tamales and a four-pack of Factotum brews. Make sure to order by December 28 at 11:59 p.m.