Echter’s Garden Center in Arvada is Donating Christmas Trees to Families in Need this Wednesday

After a year of devastation and hardship – Echter’s Garden Center in Arvada will donate Christmas trees to families in need. The donation will begin on Wednesday and continue until sold out. In addition to Christmas Trees – the garden center has also collected a variety of ornaments, tree stands and decorations to donate at the event.

READ: How a 50-Year-Old Arvada Garden Center Drastically Changed Their Business To Survive

“With all the hardships people have endured this year, I know the need is greater than ever. We would like to continue this wonderful tradition of giving and ensure every child has a decorated tree to wake up to on Christmas morning,” said Julie Echter – assistant store manager.

In the past – Echter’s successfully donated over 135 Christmas trees to families in need during the holidays. The idea began in 2018 when the garden center realized more trees were ordered than could be sold.

“We had families that came in that had kids that had never had a Christmas tree their entire life,” Echter said to 9news in 2019. “We had people come in and cry and tell us what their Christmas was like and how much of a difference this made to them.”

In addition to donations – Echter’s is also hosting a holiday sale event this week. Easy to assemble, permanent Christmas trees are now 40-60% off with a coupon. All Christmas light sets, wreaths and garlands are also 50% off. And ornaments and decorations are 25% off. Shoppers can also use their Greenbucks earned with previous purchases from now until December 31. Greenbucks can be used to buy items such as houseplants, pottery, holiday poinsettias and décor.

Donations will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Christmas Eve or until sold out. Christmas Eve hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Echter’s Garden Center is located at 52nd Avenue and Garrison Street in Arvada. For more information – call 303-424-7979 or visit the Garden Center’s Facebook.