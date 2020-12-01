Christkindl Market Brings Holiday Cheer to Civic Center Park

Though 2020 has been a difficult year, to say the least, Denver Christkindl Market is ringing in the end of the year and holiday season at Civic Center Park in Denver from November 20 to December 23.

Christkindl Market is a German tradition that dates back centuries, though it was not necessarily given a name when it was first established. Originally, the markets were an opportunity for people to get food and supplies for the upcoming cold winter months. It was not until later on that the market developed into what it is today. Now they offer handmade crafts such as nesting dolls and ornaments, various foods and beverages and the chance to immerse one’s self in different cultural traditions and values.

Before delighting in some of the delicious food options this year’s Christkindl Market has to offer, the first thing anyone over the age of 21 will want to snag is a Gluhwein. This is a traditional mulled wine often served during the holiday season that is sure to warm anyone up on the coldest of days. Guests have the option to choose between the classic Gluhwein that consists of a red wine base with orange, cloves, cinnamon and honey, a white classic Gluhwein with apple and cinnamon or a blueberry Gluhwein that consists of a red wine base with a blueberry flavor added. If mulled wine is not enough on its own, shots of honey or apple liquor or peppermint schnapps can be added in as well. These drinks can pack a punch so be ready to grab some authentic European food to soak it all up.

For some of the more savory items, there are pierogies, crepes, latkes, various meats and more. The Pierogies Factory is offering options at its booth including potato and cheese or pork pierogies (either six for $9 or 10 for $11), polish hot dogs ($10), cabbage rolls ($12), beef goulash ($14), kielbasa ($12) and a Xmas Platter that includes cabbage rolls, pierogies, kielbasa and sauerkraut salad ($18). Most of the dishes come with pierogies on the side as well.

Blinchiki is also at the market this season. A Blinchiki is a Russian style crepe that offers both sweet and savory choices. The Pacific Crepe ($9.99), which has wild smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spinach, parsley and basil pesto sauce, is a great, refreshing choice to munch on before looking through more of the market. If you are looking for something a bit sweeter, the Capsuna Crepe ($7.99), strawberry, whipped cream, chocolate and powered sugar, is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Another stop that anyone with a desire for something sweet would want to make is Chocoidea. This international chocolate treat brings a whole new level to dessert by hand sculpting the chocolate into tools and figurines. The intricate and detailed design is so unique, you may have a hard time wanting to eat it.

These are just a few examples of what the market will have in store for any visitors this year. If eating at the market is a concern, many of the booths have to-go options so guests can still enjoy the comfort of their food at home.

Christkindl Market has much joy and excitement to bring to Denver this year. For those who are not comfortable going to the market in person, there are online shopping options that can be visited by clicking here. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Masks are required to be worn the entire time and all visitors must fill out a survey before entering as well.

All photography courtesy of Christkindl Market Denver.