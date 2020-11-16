This Week in Concerts – LOLA Rising, Magic Beans, Vic N’ The Narwhals and More

Here in Denver, the shows have simmered down, but that’s not to say they’ve left altogether. With policies and restrictions in place, these Denver concerts are still making live shows attainable. With the situation constantly in flux, taking advantage of live music in a safe and socially distanced way is a precious commodity, so if you can, support local Denver music.
B-Side
11/20 – Marina with special guest Pedro Meyer
11/21 – Bury Mia (Early Show)
11/21 – Bury Mia (Late Show)
The Black Box
11/18 – The Black Box Four Year Anniversary: Bukez Finest, Cimm and more (Livestream)
11/19 – Grymetyme with Thought Process, Phlo, Gray Area and TF Marz
11/20 – Ravenscoon (Early Show)
11/20 – Ravenscoon (Late Show)
11/21 – Ravenscoon (Early Show)
11/21 – Ravenscoon (Late Show)
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/20 – Magic Beans (Early Show)
11/20 – Magic Beans (Late Show)
Dazzle
11/16 – The Outliers (Livestream)
11/17 – Denin Koch & Beta Particle (Livestream)
11/18 – Zuruna
11/19 – J.J. Murphy, Deidre McCarthy and the Band
11/19 – Arbor Quartet (Livestream)
11/20 – Mary Louise Lee
11/21 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum
Globe Hall
11/20 – The Jauntee
11/21 – Kaepora
Herman’s Hideaway
11/18 – Sammy James Strudgeon, Talissa, Landon Tucker, Shanna in a Dress, Drew Stevens
11/20 – Crystal Visions and special guest
11/21 – LOLA Rising and special guest
Larimer Lounge
11/20 – Technicolor Riots
11/21 – Vic N’ the Narwhals (Early Show)
11/22 – Vic N’ the Narwhals (Late Show)
Mile High Station
11/17 – Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach and Timeless Composers
11/18 – Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers
Nocturne Jazz
11/18 – Dru Heller Trio
11/19 – Bobby Wiens
11/20 – The Heath Walton Band
11/21 – Derek Banach Quintet
11/22 – The Stu MacAskie Trio
Number Thirty Eight
11/20 – A Brother’s Fountain
11/21 – The Jack Hadley Band
11/22 – TheyCallHimAP
The Oriental Theater
11/20 – Goodnight Freeman with Ghost Revue (Early Show)
11/20 – Goodnight Freeman with Ghost Revue (Late Show)
11/21 – Journey Tribute: Still They Ride
Roxy Broadway
11/18 – Jeremy Mohney
11/19 – Many Mountains
11/20 – Dzirae Gold
11/21 – Random Temple: EP Release
Swallow Hill Music
11/20 – Rissi Palmer (Livestream)
11/21 – Dan Bern (Livestream)
The Venue
11/20 – Phil Lewis
11/21 – LA Guns with Venrez, Danksta and Lotus Gait
Your Mom’s House
11/20 – ION with Meat Yogurt and D1g1tz (Early Show)
11/20 – ION with Cotten, Braxx and GALuhVANT (Late Show)
11/21 – Puma Borracha (Late Show)