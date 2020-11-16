This Week in Concerts – LOLA Rising, Magic Beans, Vic N’ The Narwhals and More

Here in Denver, the shows have simmered down, but that’s not to say they’ve left altogether. With policies and restrictions in place, these Denver concerts are still making live shows attainable. With the situation constantly in flux, taking advantage of live music in a safe and socially distanced way is a precious commodity, so if you can, support local Denver music.

B-Side

11/20 – Marina with special guest Pedro Meyer

11/21 – Bury Mia (Early Show)

11/21 – Bury Mia (Late Show)

The Black Box

11/18 – The Black Box Four Year Anniversary: Bukez Finest, Cimm and more (Livestream)

11/19 – Grymetyme with Thought Process, Phlo, Gray Area and TF Marz

11/20 – Ravenscoon (Early Show)

11/20 – Ravenscoon (Late Show)

11/21 – Ravenscoon (Early Show)

11/21 – Ravenscoon (Late Show)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/20 – Magic Beans (Early Show)

11/20 – Magic Beans (Late Show)

Dazzle

11/16 – The Outliers (Livestream)

11/17 – Denin Koch & Beta Particle (Livestream)

11/18 – Zuruna

11/19 – J.J. Murphy, Deidre McCarthy and the Band

11/19 – Arbor Quartet (Livestream)

11/20 – Mary Louise Lee

11/21 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum

Globe Hall

11/20 – The Jauntee

11/21 – Kaepora

Herman’s Hideaway

11/18 – Sammy James Strudgeon, Talissa, Landon Tucker, Shanna in a Dress, Drew Stevens

11/20 – Crystal Visions and special guest

11/21 – LOLA Rising and special guest

Larimer Lounge

11/20 – Technicolor Riots

11/21 – Vic N’ the Narwhals (Early Show)

11/22 – Vic N’ the Narwhals (Late Show)

Mile High Station

11/17 – Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach and Timeless Composers

11/18 – Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers

Nocturne Jazz

11/18 – Dru Heller Trio

11/19 – Bobby Wiens

11/20 – The Heath Walton Band

11/21 – Derek Banach Quintet

11/22 – The Stu MacAskie Trio

Number Thirty Eight

11/20 – A Brother’s Fountain

11/21 – The Jack Hadley Band

11/22 – TheyCallHimAP

The Oriental Theater

11/20 – Goodnight Freeman with Ghost Revue (Early Show)

11/20 – Goodnight Freeman with Ghost Revue (Late Show)

11/21 – Journey Tribute: Still They Ride

Roxy Broadway

11/18 – Jeremy Mohney

11/19 – Many Mountains

11/20 – Dzirae Gold

11/21 – Random Temple: EP Release

Swallow Hill Music

11/20 – Rissi Palmer (Livestream)

11/21 – Dan Bern (Livestream)

The Venue

11/20 – Phil Lewis

11/21 – LA Guns with Venrez, Danksta and Lotus Gait

Your Mom’s House

11/20 – ION with Meat Yogurt and D1g1tz (Early Show)

11/20 – ION with Cotten, Braxx and GALuhVANT (Late Show)

11/21 – Puma Borracha (Late Show)