This Week in Concerts – TheyCallHimAP, Modern Suspects and More

As we come to a close in November, here are a few shows for you — in-person and streaming that might cheer you up. Denver’s a little short this time around, but there’s always something if you reserve your spot now. Here’s your roundup of weekly concerts. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving 303 music lovers.

Dazzle

11/22 – The Movers & Shakers Band (Livestream)

11/24 – JoFoke aNem (Livestream)

11/28 – Kim Dawson (Livestream)

Herman’s Hideaway

11/25 – Twisted Escape, Dan Hochman (band)

11/29 – Cleanse the Destroyers, Lava Gato, Semi Fiction, Part Time Ghost

Number 38

11/27 – TheyCallHimAp

11/28 – Modern Suspects

Roxy Broadway

11/27 – Pedro Meyer

11/28 – Projects Ossia

Swallow Hill Music

11/27 – Mary Chapin Carpenter

11/28 – Ray Bonneville (Livestream)