This Week in Concerts – TheyCallHimAP, Modern Suspects and More

As we come to a close in November, here are a few shows for you — in-person and streaming that might cheer you up. Denver’s a little short this time around, but there’s always something if you reserve your spot now. Here’s your roundup of weekly concerts. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving 303 music lovers.
Dazzle
11/22 – The Movers & Shakers Band (Livestream)
11/24 – JoFoke aNem (Livestream)
11/28 – Kim Dawson (Livestream)
Herman’s Hideaway
11/25 – Twisted Escape, Dan Hochman (band)
11/29 – Cleanse the Destroyers, Lava Gato, Semi Fiction, Part Time Ghost
Number 38
11/27 – TheyCallHimAp
11/28 – Modern Suspects
Roxy Broadway
11/27 – Pedro Meyer
11/28 – Projects Ossia
Swallow Hill Music
11/27 – Mary Chapin Carpenter
11/28 – Ray Bonneville (Livestream)