9 Denver Yoga Studios To Help You Keep Up Your Yoga Practice Mid-Pandemic

With COVID-19 closures and updates dictating how people spend their professional and personal lives, many Coloradans are making the effort to devote more time to self care—both mental and physical. Though the pandemic is affecting the ability of yoga studios to hold their regularly filled classes, many around Denver have adjusted to provide a space—whether virtual or socially distanced— to keep up your yoga practice. Here’s what they’re offering:

Where: 1409 N. Ogden St., Denver

How to keep up: The schedule tab on their website is the best place to find class updates, and be sure to check their Instagram for news about special events.

What they’re offering: A combination of live-streamed classes on zoom, socially distanced classes in the studio capped at eight students — masks required — and outdoor classes and events (weather permitting.) Their online schedule indicates whether a class is virtual or in-person. All classes are $8 with an option to give a (greatly appreciated) extra donation at checkout. “In light of everything going on in our world, the $8 class offering is our way of trying to make the studio more accessible to everyone,” said Annie Martens, the studio manager at Rooted Heart.

Where: 2601 W Frontview Crescent Dr, Unit 100A, Denver

How to keep up: The Denver Bikram website has an option to join their mailing list, “which goes out regularly with updates.” Additionally, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

What they’re offering: In-studio, socially distanced classes along with virtual classes online, seven days a week. Denver Bikram offers Bikram Yoga exclusively — “a series of 26 postures and two breathing exercises conducted over 90 minutes in a room heated up to 105 degrees with 40% humidity,” said studio owner, director, and instructor Jaya Narayana. They sell packages for in-studio and online classes together and some packages for students practicing solely at home.

Where: City Park Location: 3170 E Colfax Ave., Denver; LoHi Location: 3210 Tejon St., Denver (Endorphin has 5 locations in Denver and Eagle, but only these two offer in-person yoga.)

How to keep up: The schedule page on their website or on the Endorphin app (search for “myendorphin” in the app store.) In addition, follow them on Instagram and Facebook, or subscribe to their weekly newsletter for extra news.

What they’re offering: In-studio classes throughout the week, outdoor classes on Saturdays at Fred Thomas Park and City Park, and a comprehensive virtual yoga program that includes Yoga Sculpt, Kundalini, Vin/Yin, Vinyasa, Alignment Yoga and Meditation. Classes are available via livestream and prerecorded on their video library. New students can get two weeks of free yoga classes with no commitment. After that, a monthly virtual membership is $39.

“Endorphin is a local, independent, veteran and minority-owned small business,” said Elaine Gulezain, Endorphin COO. “We are working hard to support our community during this pandemic and provide a safe and clean environment to workout in.”

Where: 2072 Ash St., Denver

How to keep up: Visit their website for more scheduling updates, pricing information, and details on Iyengar yoga.



What they’re offering: Yoga classes in the traditional Iyengar style both online and in-person for 75 minutes. Join them for their 9 a.m. class Monday-Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Reservations are required to secure a spot in-person.

Urban Sanctuary

Where: 2745 Welton St., Denver.

How to keep up: Visit their website for more



What they’re offering: As one of Denver’s only Black-owned yoga studios, Urban Sanctuary takes a holistic approach to wellness. It offers everything from energy work to Thai massage to counseling and of course, yoga. It also provides specialized yoga classes for the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. It recently became a non-profit and hopes to one day all of its classes can be free of charge. But for now, memberships are offered on a sliding scale that starts at $65 for unlimited classes.

READ: Urban Sanctuary Creates Wellness Community for All in Five Points

Where: 4579 West 37th Place, Denver

How to keep up: Their website (with an option to sign up for a monthly email newsletter) and Facebook page.



What they’re offering: Two virtual Iyengar All-Level classes on Zoom: Mondays 6 – 7:15 p.m. and Tuesdays 9-10:15 a.m. An Iyengar Restorative Yoga class is being added starting November 5 on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. Private Iyengar classes via Zoom are also available upon request. All classes are priced at $12 per session.

In short, they “enjoy teaching via Zoom more than we ever imagined,” said Michelle Gindele, studio owner. “It’s a great way to stay connected with our students. The technology demands that we adopt our philosophy and teaching style. We are designing classes that give students extra support and stability in their poses, which especially boosts the immune and nervous systems.”

Where: Golden Triangle Location: 1212 Delaware St., Denver; Five Points Location: 2560 Welton St., Denver. New Sunnyside location opening soon at 990 W 41st Ave., Denver

How to keep up: Their Instagram page and website.

What they’re offering: A wide variety of virtual and in-person options. Live-streamed classes in real-time, an online on-demand content library, and socially distanced in-person classes are all available. Although changes in the weather are requiring them to move everything inside, they’ve had a number of outdoor partnerships with local businesses and venues including Waldeschanke Ciders, Hudson Hill Patio, Jubilee Roasting Co., Civic Center Park and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In addition, they’re also offering individual/group private classes that can be booked to accommodate your COVID pod.

The River is offering new students a seven day free trial period with a $24.99 per month subscription after that. There is also a new lifetime membership to their new Sunnyside location, which is only available for a limited time.

Where to find them: 2470 Broadway St., Denver

How to keep up: Their website and Instagram page.

What they’re offering: “BIG at Home” is the online platform that combines the schedules of their studios in Denver and Houston. It’s available for $10 for your first month, or $90 for an unlimited studio and BIG at Home membership. While they were offering a season of classes in their partially outdoor garage, recent Denver weather has required BIG to move operations back into their “hot and sweaty yoga room…at a capacity of 11 people to allow six feet of distance between mats,” said community manager Lila Rivas. Read more about their COVID adjustments on their safety standards page. As a result, the studio is set to reopen shortly, after all new sanitation measures have been completed.

In addition, Rivas added that BIG is “committed to transforming into a community and organization that doesn’t simply wait around for inclusion to happen. We are committed to being a community and organization that stands for Black lives and is actively anti-racist, and always expanding what that looks like.”

Where: They’ve recently adjusted from their previous Highlands Square location and moved online and to Nurture, a wellcare marketplace located at 2949 Federal Boulevard, Denver.

How to keep up: Their website and Facebook

What they’re offering: Over 90 pre-recorded yoga classes in their online library and one in-person/live-stream class per week at Nurture, in the Highlands. Join them in studio or virtually for an hour-long Zen Flow: Vinyasa + Meditation on Sundays at 10 a.m. Live-streamed classes are $10 and in-person are $20—use code 5DOLLA for $5 off of your first class.