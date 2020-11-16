25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some festive events lined up this week. Start it off by jammin’ at Bless the Block and end it by brunching it up at The Colorado Brunch Experience. Whatever the week has laid out for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 16

Bless the Block

When: November 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lustre Pearl Denver, 1315 26th St., Denver and Gerard’s Pool Hall, 1305 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wild Panda, Wes Watkins and Red Bull have teamed up to present Bless the Block. The event aims to raise funds for Five Points and RiNo service industry workers and artists. You can jam out music from Wes Watkins and other rotating artists and have a chance at winning prizes from local restaurants, bars and more by entering a $5 raffle from Wild Panda that will go towards the fundraising efforts.

Denver Premiere of Make Believe

When: November 16 – 17

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the wild world of skiing and snowboarding during the Denver Premiere of Make Believe. The outdoor viewing of the film offers bites, drinks and a chance to snag giveaways from brands such as Sierra Nevada, The North Face and YETI.

Keep the Glass Monday

When: November 16, 2 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $12 per person

The Lowdown: Sip on a seasonal pour during Stem Ciders Keep the Glass Monday. You can delight in two 10-ounce ciders of your choice held in a glass decorated with a fall-themed pattern that you get to take home at the end of the day.

5 Years Together, 6 Feet Apart

When: November 16 – 29

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing celebrates five years of achievements during its Five Years Together, Six Feet Apart event. Through the rest of the month Cerebral will be offering can releases, beer drops, bottle releases and more.

Tuesday, November 17

KREAM Kimchi Pop-Up

When: November 17, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your week as Pony Up Denver hosts a KREAM Kimchi Pop-Up. You can dine on a menu of Korean spicy pork belly dip, pan fried tofu with crack sauce and kimchi galore to top your French dip sandwich with.

Social Housing Scenario Planning: Session 2

When: November 17, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn about the best and worst case scenarios that the Metro Denver social housing might face during a Social Housing Scenario Planning: Session 2. You can hear from community members, affordable housing developers, social housing supporters and more during the virtual discussion.

Wednesday, November 18

IMAGINE 2020: Public Art 301

When: November 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Calling all first-time and veteran artists for an IMAGINE 2020: Public Art 301 – What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Public Art Commission workshop. You can learn more about permits, insurance, contracts and more from experts.

60 Minutes in Space

When: November 18, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep dive into the universe during a virtual exploration of the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from Blue Marble Space Institute of Science Astrobiologist and Research Scientist Graham Lau during the evening Zoom meeting.

Thanksgiving Beer & Pie Pairing

When: November 18, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dig into some sweet bites with a Thanksgiving Beer & Pie Pairing. Denver Beer Co. partners with City Bakery for a pairing of three different brews complimented by three flavors of pie all packaged in one pack.

Rogue Routes: Sport Mode

When: November 18, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Rd., Fountain

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Atlas Obscura teams up with Nissan for Rogue Routes: Sport Mode. The socially distanced drive-in event features performances from musicians, athletes, artists and more – all on the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Thursday, November 19

MoveTHRU Anxiety

When: November 19, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: barre3, 3241 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and release some tension with the help of instructor Emily Bingham during a MoveTHRU Anxiety session. You can work through an intention-based barre workout to let go of anxieties you have been holding onto.

Laws Whiskey Dinner

When: November 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $60 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Taste the bounties of Blackbird Denver and Laws Whiskey House at a Laws Whiskey Dinner. You can dine on a four-course meal comprised of dishes including black peppered scallops, braised beef stew and a plum pudding all paired with whiskey-based drinks.

Date Night: Reality Bytes

When: November 19, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your mind at home at a Date Night: Reality Bytes. Creative technologist Ian Holtum and Lighthouse Writers Workshop will help you explore the metaphorical matrix as you take a trip on the Fantasy Spaceship.

Winter Wonderland Light Walk

When: November 19 – January 3

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150 Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through Cherry Creek North for a Winter Wonderland Light Walk. You can find the eight different light displays that features music along with exploring the lit up 16 blocks within Cherry Creek North.

Keep a Light in Your Window

When: November 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a peek into the life and story of Denver’s Daddy Bruce Randolph during an airing of Keep a Light in Your Window. The documentary examines the legacy of Daddy Bruce and his impact on the community.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 19 – December 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start on that gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Friday, November 20

Mile High Tree Grand Lighting

When: November 20 – January 2

Where: Downtown Denver, 16th St. & Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the holiday festivities with the Mile High Tree Grand Lighting. You can view the as a 110-foot-tall pixel LED tree is lit up in downtown Denver brighten up the night. You can listen to holiday music as the tree is lit and explore the local offerings.

Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar

When: November 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $5 entry fee here

The Lowdown: Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar returns for the season. You can create a reservation to explore the festive bar that is filled with lights, themed drinks and more for the perfect winterized atmosphere.

Denver Christkindl Market

When: November 20 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local during the annual Denver Christkindl Market. The traditional German-style holiday market offers an array of artisans, craftors, food vendors and more for an authentic experience.

Rise: A Virtual Performance

When: November 20 – 22

Where: Online

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In The Wings presents Rise: A Virtual Performance. The virtual experience features a full length aerial dance performance produced by talented artists. The production explores challenges of 2020 and the silver linings.

Thanksgiving Pottery Painting

When: November 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test out your art skills with a Thanksgiving Pottery Painting. You can stop into Grandma’s House to pick up a kit to paint your own pottery and grab a crowler to go to sip on while you work. Make sure to bring your creations back to be fired by the following Friday.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 20 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens is back with its annual Blossoms of Light display. The wondrous interactive light display features sound reactive animated LED lights for a wild experience. You can explore the lights, delight in holiday treats, warm drinks and more throughout the gardens.

Saturday, November 21

Pure Barre Pop-Up

When: November 21, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Bonnie Blues Event Venue, 4225 Carlson Trail, Elizabeth

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Bonnie Blues partners with Pure Barre for a Pure Barre Pop-Up. You can witness your fitness during the hour-long barre session and later refresh with mimosas. Make sure to bring a mat, a mask and water to hydrate.

Pines of Rome (at Home)

When: November 21, 6:45 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a trip to Italy while staying in Denver with Pines of Rome (at Home). The Denver Philharmonic Orchestra hosts a performance of the Ottorino Respighi’s epic Pines of Rome. You can also listen to chat with music director Lawrence Golan before the stream.

Sunday, November 22

The Colorado Brunch Experience

When: November 22, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St. Ste 120, Denver

Cost: $70 per person here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines partners with Sauvage Spectrum to host The Colorado Brunch Experience. You can taste Colorado-grown wines created by Patric Matysiewski of Sauvage Spectrum while dining on a four-course menu of bites by House & Howell Social.

Mark Your Calendar

Sunflowers & Sangria, a fall flower workshop

When: November 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $80 tickets available here

Colfax Confessionals

When: November 25, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 12oo Broadway, Denver

Cost: $14 tickets available here

Hell Bear Imperial Stout Release

When: November 27, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Holiday Bazaar

When: November 28 – 29

Where: Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here