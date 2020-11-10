7 Local Deals On Skis, Snowboards and Gear

The Colorado Convention Center has canceled all events through the end of 2020, meaning the annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo and its massive lineup of discounted merchandise won’t be coming to the center this year. We’ll miss the yearly chance to kick off the ski season with a crowd of Coloradans, but with numerous local shops offering discounts in-person and online, one of the best aspects of the expo — great deals on great gear — doesn’t have to wait until 2021. Swing by these seven local ski shops to snag new, used or rentable gear at prices that can’t be beaten.

Powder7

Where: 880 Brickyard Cir., Golden

When: Sale ends November 10

The Lowdown: Catering to skiers of any skill level and every budget, Powder7 includes 340 gear items in its Anniversary Sale, which leaves no item out — skis and boards, poles and bindings, pants, jackets and more all are posted at a lower price. Discounts sit anywhere between 20% to 66% off for each item.

Eskimo Ski and Board Shop

Where: 8265 S. Holly St., Centennial

When: While supplies last

The Lowdown: Eskimo — a Centennial store serving the area since 1939— is holding a sale on numerous online products including skis, boards and bindings. Log on to view Eskimo’s selection of rental packages and high-quality, all-terrain gear, with the majority of its skis on sale now and many going for as low as 65% or 75% of the original price. And as a bonus, skis for the kids will run customers just $195.

Venture Snowboards

Where: 4 Mears Ave., Silverton

When: While supplies last

The Lowdown: Award-winning Venture Snowboards in Silverton is selling lightly used boards from demo days and splitfests at a price of $300 — as compared to the boards’ original price of $619. Right now, Venture’s on-sale demo boards include six different models, spanning boards from the 2016/17 season to boards from last year. All demo board sales are final.

Never Summer

Where: 3838 Eudora Way, Denver

When: While supplies last

The Lowdown: Never Summer designs and produces hand-crafted boards right here in Denver, and after decades in the business, the brand has become well-known for its careful attention to the tech behind its boards. Of the many options sporting Never Summer’s eye-catching, atmospheric and downright unique designs, about a quarter of them are on sale right now, with $600 board selling at price points in the $300/$400 range.

7Twenty Boardshop

Where: 135 S Broadway, Denver

When: While supplies last

The Lowdown: Just over a decade old, the Denver area’s 7Twenty Board Shop is a one-stop snow shop, selling boards, jackets, pants, boots and other accessories. As 2020 comes to a close, the shop is offering discounted prices on the majority of its name-brand snowboards, with multiple boards form last season and this season going for prices in the 300’s. Not only that, 7Twenty has also scaled back the price on all of its bindings for women and some of its bindings for men.

Outabounds Ski and Board

Where: 6770 S. Dawson Cir., Centennial

When: While supplies last

The Lowdown: When it comes to used ski and snowboard gear, few in the metro area offer as many options as Outabounds Ski and Board. While the shop doesn’t sell its gear online, its website offers a glimpse into Outabounds’s sprawling selection of used gear, with beginner and intermediate skis ranging between $99 and $199 and used snowboards going for up to 80% off their retail price. Outabounds specializes in used gear but also carries new skis, boards and boots, and it’s constantly switching up its in-house inventory.

The Ski Shop Inc.

Where: 1422 South Tejon St., Colorado Springs

When: December through mid-April

The Lowdown: The Ski Shop Inc. offers rentals on skis, boards and helmets, but it’s also known for selling single and multi-day lift tickets to renowned Colorado ski resorts including Monarch, Loveland and Ski Cooper. Typically, lift tickets through the Ski Shop go on sale around December and sell at a discount of 10% off or more. The shop has announced that it is unsure how COVID-19 will affect ticket prices and availability, but it’s encouraged customers to keep an eye on its website for updates.