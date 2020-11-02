This Week in Concerts – CITRA, The Barrelors, Adam Deitch and More

October and Halloween are over, but that’s not to say there are still some concert treats available to you. Although this week’s list is a bit shorter, there’s still plenty of live Denver music to start November off right. Check them out now before they’re gone.
B-Side Live
11/7 – The Barrelors (Early Show)
11/7 – The Barrelors (Late Show)
The Black Box
11/5 – Sinistarr with Despise, Lee Griffin, & Solid
11/6 – The Prophet with 1137
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/8 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce) / Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic)/ Borahm Lee / Hunter Roberts (Early Show)
11/8 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce) / Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic) / Borahm Lee / Hunter Roberts (Late Show)
Club Vinyl
11/8 – Sundown Sessions: Bob Floss/Dugan/Rooze
Dazzle
11/4 – Purnell Steen Quintet
11/5 – Daniel Ondaro & Elisa Garcia feat. Leonardo Munoz-Corona
11/5 – Mont Alto Orchestra (Live Stream)
11/6 – Hot Lunch Date
11/7 – Dizzy With A Dame
Globe Hall
11/7 – The Smokestack Relics (Early Show)
11/7 – The Smokestack Relics (Late Show)
Herman’s Hideaway
11/6 – Funkiphino with Wendy Woo Band / Swamp Molly
11/7 – Monsta Mike’s B-Day Pandemic Party: DZB Tha Lokal / BDZ / KP Tha Prince
11/8 – The Lost Dolls / Satellite Pilot / Modern Lingo / Pathic / Bad Nostalgia / Technicolor Riots
Larimer Lounge
11/5 – Dry Ice
11/7 – El Javi (Early Show)
11/7 – El Javi (Late Show)
Nocturne Jazz
11/4 – Dru Heller Trio
11/5 – The Annie Booth Trio
11/6 – The Heath Walton Band
11/7 – Derek Banach Quintet
11/8 – The Stu MacAskie Trio
Number Thirty Eight
11/6 – Augustus (Early Show)
11/6 – Augustus (Late Show)
11/7 – Rob Drabkin (Early Show)
11/7 – Rob Drabkin (Late Show)
The Oriental Theater
11/6 – Hervana (Early Show)
11/6 – Hervana (Late Show)
11/7 – Citra / Elektric Animals (Late Show)
Quixote’s True Blue
11/5 – Kings of Prussia
Roxy Broadway
11/4 – Louise, Lately
11/5 – Jeff Cramer And The Wooden Sound
11/6 – Jesh Yancy and The High Hopes
11/7 – Thomas Harpole
The Soiled Dove
11/4 – Griffin House
11/5 – Griffin House
11/7 – Griffin House (Noon Show)
11/7 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Early Show)
11/7 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Late Show)
11/8 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Early Show)
11/8 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Late Show)
Swallow Hill Music
11/6 – Seth Walker (Live Stream)
11/7 – National Park Radio (Live Stream)
The Venue
11/4 – BALD MAN’S “HELLBILLY HOLLOW-WEEN TOUR “A CONCERT AND MOVIE DEBUT”
11/6 – Bag Lady Sue
11/7 – KISSM / Sonic Temple / Cult Tribute
Your Mom’s House
11/6 – Battle For Alaska