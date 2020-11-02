This Week in Concerts – CITRA, The Barrelors, Adam Deitch and More

October and Halloween are over, but that’s not to say there are still some concert treats available to you. Although this week’s list is a bit shorter, there’s still plenty of live Denver music to start November off right. Check them out now before they’re gone.

B-Side Live

11/7 – The Barrelors (Early Show)

11/7 – The Barrelors (Late Show)

The Black Box

11/5 – Sinistarr with Despise, Lee Griffin, & Solid

11/6 – The Prophet with 1137

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/8 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce) / Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic)/ Borahm Lee / Hunter Roberts (Early Show)

11/8 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce) / Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic) / Borahm Lee / Hunter Roberts (Late Show)

Club Vinyl

11/8 – Sundown Sessions: Bob Floss/Dugan/Rooze

Dazzle

11/4 – Purnell Steen Quintet

11/5 – Daniel Ondaro & Elisa Garcia feat. Leonardo Munoz-Corona

11/5 – Mont Alto Orchestra (Live Stream)

11/6 – Hot Lunch Date

11/7 – Dizzy With A Dame

Globe Hall

11/7 – The Smokestack Relics (Early Show)

11/7 – The Smokestack Relics (Late Show)

Herman’s Hideaway

11/6 – Funkiphino with Wendy Woo Band / Swamp Molly

11/7 – Monsta Mike’s B-Day Pandemic Party: DZB Tha Lokal / BDZ / KP Tha Prince

11/8 – The Lost Dolls / Satellite Pilot / Modern Lingo / Pathic / Bad Nostalgia / Technicolor Riots

Larimer Lounge

11/5 – Dry Ice

11/7 – El Javi (Early Show)

11/7 – El Javi (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

11/4 – Dru Heller Trio

11/5 – The Annie Booth Trio

11/6 – The Heath Walton Band

11/7 – Derek Banach Quintet

11/8 – The Stu MacAskie Trio

Number Thirty Eight

11/6 – Augustus (Early Show)

11/6 – Augustus (Late Show)

11/7 – Rob Drabkin (Early Show)

11/7 – Rob Drabkin (Late Show)

The Oriental Theater

11/6 – Hervana (Early Show)

11/6 – Hervana (Late Show)

11/7 – Citra / Elektric Animals (Late Show)

Quixote’s True Blue

11/5 – Kings of Prussia

Roxy Broadway

11/4 – Louise, Lately

11/5 – Jeff Cramer And The Wooden Sound

11/6 – Jesh Yancy and The High Hopes

11/7 – Thomas Harpole

The Soiled Dove

11/4 – Griffin House

11/5 – Griffin House

11/7 – Griffin House (Noon Show)

11/7 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Early Show)

11/7 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Late Show)

11/8 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Early Show)

11/8 – Mike Zeto and His Big Blues Band (Late Show)

Swallow Hill Music

11/6 – Seth Walker (Live Stream)

11/7 – National Park Radio (Live Stream)

The Venue

11/4 – BALD MAN’S “HELLBILLY HOLLOW-WEEN TOUR “A CONCERT AND MOVIE DEBUT”

11/6 – Bag Lady Sue

11/7 – KISSM / Sonic Temple / Cult Tribute

Your Mom’s House

11/6 – Battle For Alaska