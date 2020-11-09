This Week in Concerts — Ill-Esha, Paul DeHaven, Milquetoast & CO. and More

What a week of uncertainty it’s been. You may be ecstatic after this voting week or you might be utterly disappointed. One thing’s for sure — last week was exhausting for everyone. In politics, there are no certainties, but when it comes to music, we can all agree on the comfort it brings in tumultuous periods. Whether you got the blues or have reason to celebrate, 303 Magazine has got you covered this week in Denver concerts.

The Black Box

11/11 – #WCW: Ill-Esha, Ginger Perry, Aimerie

11/12 – DigitalVagabond with Kial, Indoct and 5ive.9ine

11/13 – Malakai Ambient Set with Park Breezy (Early Show)

11/13 – Malakai (Late Show)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/11 – 311 Performance (Livestream)

11/12 – Toadface with Galactic Effect (Early Show)

11/12 – Toadface with NotLo (Late Show)

11/13 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue feat. Rob Eaton (DSO), Jim Allard (DSO), Dave Kochmann, Jake Wolf (Early Show)

Dazzle

11/09 – Silent Bear (Livestream)

11/10 – Denin Koch and beta particle

11/10 – Ginga (Livestream)

11/11 – Matt Skellenger

11/11 – Matt Skellenger (Livestream)

11/12 – The Tuffenuffs

11/12 – Eef and the Blues Express

11/13 – Amanda V Sings

11/14 – WoolEye (Early Show)

11/14 – Boogie Mammoth (Late Show)

Globe Hall

11/13 – Milquetoast and Co. (Early Show)

11/13 – Milquetoast and Co. (Late Show)

11/14 – Cista Vinum (Early Show)

11/14 – Cista Vinum (Late Show)

Herman’s Hideaway

11/11 – Denver Minifest

11/12 – Denver Minifest

11/13 – Second-Hand Sublime, El Scorcho, Radio Thieves, Sisters of the Moon

11/14 – Jennifer Dixon (EP Release)

11/15 – Puente Libre, The Kruel, La Kamorra

Larimer Lounge

11/12 – Kyle Moon and the Misled (Early Show)

11/12 – Kyle Moon and the Misled (Late Show)

11/13 – Gabriel Valentine (Early Show)

11/14 – Weather Big Storm

11/15 – Wild Love Tigress

Mile High Station

11/10 – Candlelight: 250 Years of Beethoven

11/11 – Candlelight: 250 Years of Beethoven

Nocturne Jazz

11/11 – Dru Heller Trio

11/12 – The Democracy

11/13 – The Heath Walton Band

11/14 – Derek Banach Quintet

11/15 – The Stu MacAskie Trio

Number 38

11/13 – Paul Dehaven

The Oriental Theatre

11/11 – Dead Orchids

11/12 – Redamancy with Poor Moxi

11/14 – The Trujillo Company (Early Show)

11/14 – The Trujillo Company (Late Show)

11/15 – Black Dots with Good Family and No Comma

Quixote’s True Blue

11/13 – Flash Mountain Flood

11/14 – Flash Mountain Flood

The Roxy Broadway

11/11 – David Lawrence

11/12 – Unsus

11/13 – Funk and NOLA Jazz

Swallow Hill Music

11/13 – Joanna Hyde and Tadhg O Meachair (Livestream)

11/14 – Tony Furtado andStephanie Schneiderman (Livestream)

Your Mom’s House

11/12 – Funk Yo’ Disco House Night: Rubber Ducky Project, Aural Inhibitor, Fade, Disconnected

11/14 – BASSment Experiments: Impasta, Yoshee, Shwilly, Eveoke, Coffey, Unearthly

11/15 – Bass Therapy feat. Contra Scandal