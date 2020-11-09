This Week in Concerts — Ill-Esha, Paul DeHaven, Milquetoast & CO. and More

What a week of uncertainty it’s been. You may be ecstatic after this voting week or you might be utterly disappointed. One thing’s for sure — last week was exhausting for everyone. In politics, there are no certainties, but when it comes to music, we can all agree on the comfort it brings in tumultuous periods. Whether you got the blues or have reason to celebrate, 303 Magazine has got you covered this week in Denver concerts.
The Black Box
11/11 – #WCW: Ill-Esha, Ginger Perry, Aimerie
11/12 – DigitalVagabond with Kial, Indoct and 5ive.9ine
11/13 – Malakai Ambient Set with Park Breezy (Early Show)
11/13 – Malakai (Late Show)
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/11 – 311 Performance (Livestream)
11/12 – Toadface with Galactic Effect (Early Show)
11/12 – Toadface with NotLo (Late Show)
11/13 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue feat. Rob Eaton (DSO), Jim Allard (DSO), Dave Kochmann, Jake Wolf (Early Show)
Dazzle
11/09 – Silent Bear (Livestream)
11/10 – Denin Koch and beta particle
11/10 – Ginga (Livestream)
11/11 – Matt Skellenger
11/11 – Matt Skellenger (Livestream)
11/12 – The Tuffenuffs
11/12 – Eef and the Blues Express
11/13 – Amanda V Sings
11/14 – WoolEye (Early Show)
11/14 – Boogie Mammoth (Late Show)
Globe Hall
11/13 – Milquetoast and Co. (Early Show)
11/13 – Milquetoast and Co. (Late Show)
11/14 – Cista Vinum (Early Show)
11/14 – Cista Vinum (Late Show)
Herman’s Hideaway
11/11 – Denver Minifest
11/12 – Denver Minifest
11/13 – Second-Hand Sublime, El Scorcho, Radio Thieves, Sisters of the Moon
11/14 – Jennifer Dixon (EP Release)
11/15 – Puente Libre, The Kruel, La Kamorra
Larimer Lounge
11/12 – Kyle Moon and the Misled (Early Show)
11/12 – Kyle Moon and the Misled (Late Show)
11/13 – Gabriel Valentine (Early Show)
11/14 – Weather Big Storm
11/15 – Wild Love Tigress
Mile High Station
11/10 – Candlelight: 250 Years of Beethoven
11/11 – Candlelight: 250 Years of Beethoven
Nocturne Jazz
11/11 – Dru Heller Trio
11/12 – The Democracy
11/13 – The Heath Walton Band
11/14 – Derek Banach Quintet
11/15 – The Stu MacAskie Trio
Number 38
11/13 – Paul Dehaven
The Oriental Theatre
11/11 – Dead Orchids
11/12 – Redamancy with Poor Moxi
11/14 – The Trujillo Company (Early Show)
11/14 – The Trujillo Company (Late Show)
11/15 – Black Dots with Good Family and No Comma
Quixote’s True Blue
11/13 – Flash Mountain Flood
11/14 – Flash Mountain Flood
The Roxy Broadway
11/11 – David Lawrence
11/12 – Unsus
11/13 – Funk and NOLA Jazz
Swallow Hill Music
11/13 – Joanna Hyde and Tadhg O Meachair (Livestream)
11/14 – Tony Furtado andStephanie Schneiderman (Livestream)
Your Mom’s House
11/12 – Funk Yo’ Disco House Night: Rubber Ducky Project, Aural Inhibitor, Fade, Disconnected
11/14 – BASSment Experiments: Impasta, Yoshee, Shwilly, Eveoke, Coffey, Unearthly
11/15 – Bass Therapy feat. Contra Scandal